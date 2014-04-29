Terms and Conditions





WOMAN'S DAY - TRAVELMARVEL CRUISE Competition

CONDITIONS OF ENTRY

1. Instructions on how to enter and prizes form part of these Terms and Conditions. Participation in this promotion is deemed acceptance of these Terms and Conditions.

2. Entry is open to residents of Australia aged 18 years and over. Employees of the Promoter, associated agencies and their immediate families, are not eligible to enter.

3. One entry per person will be permitted.

4. The promotion commences on the 9th of June 2016 and closes at 17:00pm (AEST) on 1st August 2016. The judging will be done by a panel of judges appointed by the Promoter. The judging will take place at Travelmarvel - Australian Pacific Touring, Level 4, 1234 Nepean Highway, Cheltenham, 3192 and will begin on 3rd August 2016. The winner will be notified by telephone and by e-mail using the contact details given in their entry.

5. To enter, individuals must go to www.womansday.com.au/travelmarvel during the promotional period, and follow the prompts to the competition page and complete the entry form including their full name, mailing address, current email address, daytime Telephone number and answer the competition question in 25 words or less “What Gems would you like to find when cruising through Europe with Travelmarvel?’ and submit the entry as instructed.

6. This is a game of skill, chance plays no part in determining the winner. Each entry will be individually judged based on its literary and creative merit of the answer to the question provided and suitability to the promotion. The judges’ decision in relation to any aspect of the competition will be final and binding on every person who enters. No correspondence will be entered into.

7. The Entrant warrants to the Promoter that the entry submitted is an original artistic work of the Entrant that does not infringe the rights of any third parties. If the entry or any part of the information provided to the Entrant in relation to the entry was provided by a third party, the Entrant warrants that they have obtained the relevant copyright permission to submit the entry for the purposes of this promotion. The entrant agrees to indemnify the promoter against all claims and costs by third parties arising from a breach of the warranty set out in this condition.

8. The Promoter is entitled to use any of the entries submitted in any manner and for any purpose at its absolute discretion, including using the entries for future promoter’s or their agents book publications, promotional, marketing and publicity purposes without any further reference or payment or other compensation to the entrant. The promoter is entitled to amend, edit, select, crop, retouch, add to or delete from any part of the submitted entry.

9. Entries must not be offensive, defamatory or racist. Any entry which the judges deem inappropriate will be invalid. The entrant agrees to indemnify the Promoter.

10. The Promoter reserves the right, at any time, to verify the validity of entries and entrants (including an entrant’s identity, age and place of residence) and to disqualify any entrant who submits an entry that is not in accordance with these Terms and Conditions or who tampers with the entry process. Errors and omissions will be accepted at the Promoter's discretion. Failure by the Promoter to enforce any of its rights at any stage does not constitute a waiver of those rights.



10. The best (1) entry as determined by the judges will be deemed the major prize winner and will win:

• A fifteen (15) day/fourteen (14) night Travelmarvel European Gems River Cruise for two (2) adults in a Window Stateroom (Cat.E) on Moselle Deck valued at up to $13,990 – The prize includes the following meals only; Breakfast for fourteen (14) mornings, thirteen (13) lunches and fourteen (14) dinners for two (2) adults.

• Two (2) x Economy return airfares to Amsterdam, and returning from Budapest our vice versa depending on the direction of the cruise, from the winner’s nearest Australian capital city valued at up to $2000.00 (per person) (including taxes, depending on point of departure).

The total prize pool is valued at up to $17,990 (including taxes) (depending on point of departure).

11. The Prize must be redeemed in full and as a package for travel between April 2017 to October 2017 on the scheduled departure dates only as determined by Travelmarvel. The prize must be booked by 1 December 2016. In the event, that the winner is unable to redeem the prize on the dates stipulated by the Promoter/Travelmarvel, and the winner is unable to transfer the prize to a nominated person, then the prize will be forfeited by the winner and neither cash nor another prize will be awarded in lieu of the forfeited prize. In the event that the entire prize is forfeited by the winner, the Promoter will award the prize to the next best valid entry as determined by the judges.

12. The winner (and their companion) are responsible for all other expenses including passports, spending money, meals (unless specified), drinks, transfers (unless specified), laundry charges, activities (unless specified), incidentals, energy surcharges, gratuities, services charges, tours and activities, passports, visas, travel insurance and all other ancillary costs. Travel insurance is highly recommended to protect against the additional costs incurred in the event of unforeseen circumstances.

13. Unless expressly stated in these terms and conditions all other expenses (including travel to and from the departure point) become the responsibility of the winner.

14. A valid passport is required for all international journeys. It the responsibility of the winner and their travel companions to ensure they have all required passports and visas as required for travel to the destination point. All costs associated with obtaining this travel documentation is the responsibility of the winner.

15. The two (2) flights must be utilized at the same time, for the same travel dates, to the same destination.

16. Transport to and from Departure point including but not limited to additional Domestic airfares if required, any additional meals, any extra sightseeing or activities, any additional accommodation, personal spending money, and all other ancillary costs, as well as obtaining any of these, are the responsibility of the winner and their travel companions. Prize also excludes medical expenses, items of a personal nature, beverages, optional tours not outlined, laundry, telephone calls, additional nights, room upgrades or other ancillary costs associated with redeeming the prize other than those specified. These costs and expenses are the responsibility of the winner. Any extension to the duration of the prize is at the winner’s sole expense and subject to availability at the time of booking. For the removal of doubt, taxes for international travel are included in the prize winning international airfares provided by the Promoter.

17. Date changes are not permitted once the booking has been finalised. Once the booking is confirmed and ticketed, normal Travelmarvel cancellation charges apply and will be the sole responsibility of the winner. Refer to Travelmarvel’s http://www.travelmarvel.com.au/standard-items/footer/global-footer/general-information-conditions for full booking conditions

18. If unforeseen circumstances beyond the Promoter or Travelmarvel’s control require a change in the prize, departure or any part of the tour, Travelmarvel will provide the winner with an alternate holiday of equal value at their discretion



19. It is a condition of accepting the prize that the winner may be requested to present their credit card upon arrival at the cruise departure point to cover all incidentals they may incur including their stay on the cruise.

20. The Promoter is neither responsible nor liable for any loss or damage suffered in the event that the Travelmarvel 15 day European Gems River Cruise is postponed, cancelled, rescheduled or relocated for any reason whatsoever.

21. Location of cabin with the Travelmarvel 15 day European Gems will be determined by the Promoter at its complete discretion.

22. Children under the age of 8 years are not recommended to accompany the winner when redeeming the prize. In the event that the winner is under the age of 18 years, they must be accompanied by their parent and/or legal guardian when redeeming their prize.

23. Prize must be taken as offered. The prize, or any unused portion of the prize, is not exchangeable or cannot be redeemed as cash. The prize cannot be used in conjunction with any other special offer. The prize is valued in Australian dollars. The Promoter accepts no responsibility for any variation in the prize value. Prize winner is advised that tax implications may arise from their prize winnings and they should seek independent financial advice prior to acceptance of their prize. In the event that a portion of the prize is awarded to the winner in the form of a voucher / ticket / pass/ letter, redemption of that portion of the prize will be subject to the terms and conditions stipulated on the voucher / ticket / pass/ letter. The Promoter will not be liable for any voucher / ticket / pass/ letter that has been lost, stolen, forged, damaged or tampered with in any way.

24. In acceptance of the prize, the Winner acknowledges that they may incur on-going costs associated with the prize which are the entire responsibility of the winner.

25. Prize is subject to the standard terms and conditions of individual prize and service providers.

26. In the event that for any reason whatsoever the Winner does not take the prize at the time stipulated by the Promoter, then the prize will be forfeited by the Winner and cash will not be awarded in lieu of the prize.

27. In the event that a prize, or part of a prize, is unavailable, the Promoter reserves the right to substitute the prize or part of the prize in its discretion with an alternative prize or part of the prize to the same and equal recommended retail value and/or specification.

28. Any cost associated with accessing the promotional website is the entrant’s responsibility and is dependent on the Internet service provider used.

29. In the event of unforeseen circumstances, war, terrorism, state of emergency or disaster (including but not limited to natural disaster)the Promoter reserves the right to subject to reference to all relevant state and territory rules and regulations, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the promotion.

30. If a medical circumstance in some way restricts your ability to enter the competition through the required mechanic, you are still eligible to enter however you must briefly state your circumstances upon entry.

31. If your entry is selected as a winning entry, validation of your circumstances/ the validity of your entry will be undertaken by the Promoter. Method of validation (without limitation) will be determined by the Promoter in its complete discretion.

32. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions limits, excludes or modifies or purports to limit, exclude or modify the statutory consumer guarantees as provided under the Competition and Consumer Act, as well as any other implied warranties under the ASIC Act or similar consumer protection laws in the State and Territories of Australia (“Non-Excludable Guarantees”). Except for any liability that cannot by law be excluded, including the Non-Excludable Guarantees, the Promoter (including its respective officers, employees and agents) excludes all liability (including negligence), for any personal injury; or any loss or damage (including loss of opportunity); whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of the promotion.

33. Except for any liability that cannot by law be excluded, including the Non-Excludable Guarantees, the Promoter (including its respective officers, employees and agents) is not responsible for and excludes all liability (including negligence), for any personal injury; or any loss or damage (including loss of opportunity); whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of: (a) any technical difficulties or equipment malfunction (whether or not under the Promoter’s control); (b) any theft, unauthorised access or third party interference; (c) any entry or prize claim that is late, lost, altered, damaged or misdirected (whether or not after their receipt by the Promoter) due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of the Promoter; (d) any variation in prize value to that stated in these Terms and Conditions; (e) any tax liability incurred by a winner or entrant; or (f) use of the prize.

34. If this promotion is interfered with in any way or is not capable of being conducted as reasonably anticipated due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of the Promoter, the Promoter reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to the fullest extent permitted by law: (a) to disqualify any entrant; or (b) subject to any written directions from a regulatory authority, to modify, suspend, terminate or cancel the promotion, as appropriate.

Privacy:

35. The Promoter collects personal information (“PI”) in order to conduct the promotion and may, for this purpose, disclose such PI to third parties, including but not limited to agents, contractors, service providers, prize suppliers and, as required, to Australian regulatory authorities. Entry is conditional on providing this PI. The Promoter will also use and handle PI as set out in its privacy policy, which can be accessed by visiting http://www.bauer-media.com.au/privacy.htm. In addition to any use that may be outlined in the Promoter’s Privacy Policy, the Promoter may also, for an indefinite period, unless otherwise advised, use the PI for promotional, marketing, publicity, research and profiling purposes, including sending electronic messages or telephoning the entrant. Entrants should direct any request to opt out, access, update or correct PI to the Promoter and direct any complaints regarding treatment of their PI according to the Privacy Policy. All entries become the property of the Promoter.

36. The Promoter is Bauer Media Pty Ltd (ABN 18 053 273 546) of 54 – 58 Park Street, Sydney, NSW 2000. Phone: 02 9282 8000.