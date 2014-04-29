Woman’s Day Buy one get one Free Home Again coupon – Issue 43 Terms and Conditions

Ticket is valid from October 19, 2017 until the end of Home Again’s film theatrical season at all participating national Australian cinemas.

Excluding public holidays, discount days and after 5pm on Saturdays.

Ticket is valid for redemption of two adult tickets for HOME AGAIN, out October 19, You must present the physical coupon found in Woman’s Day Issue 43 (on sale 16th October) at the box office. Upon presentation of this coupon, the bearer is entitled to the purchase of two tickets for the price of one.

Valid at participating cinemas even with “No Free Tickets” listing

The ticket must be taken as offered and is not exchangeable, for sale, transferable or redeemable for cash.

The ticket must be exchanged at the box office for a valid ticket at any participating cinema.

The ticket does not guarantee admission and is subject to seat availability. Check cinemas for session times.

Discount days vary between cinemas, please check beforehand to avoid disappointment.

Not valid for online or mobile ticketing.

Participating Cinemas:

-All national cinemas, excluding HOYTS LUX, Bean Bag Cinema, Xtreme screen, HOYTS IMAX®, 3D or Special Event screenings; Event Cinemas Gold Class, VMAX and 3D; Greater Union + Birch Carroll & Coyle Gold Class, VMAX & 3D; GU Film House, VMAX & 3D; Dendy Lounge or Premium Lounge Cinemas; Nova Deluxe; Village Cinemas Gold Class, VMAX or Digital 3D;Ace Gold Lounge and Titan XC; Grand Gold Lounge and Grand Cinemax; State Cinema Tasmania; Ballina Fair Cinemas or United Cinemas Grand Seating.