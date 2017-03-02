TERMS

WDSP109 WINNERS FOR WOMAN’S DAY WEBSITE

 

WINNERS FROM WOMAN’S DAY SUPERPUZZLER 109

(PRIZES VALUED AT $250 AND OVER)

 

Pages 4-5: $400 CASH 

N. Clark, Newport, Qld. 

 

Pages 6-7 HD Television, $449

M. Buchanan, Cessnock, NSW.

 

Page 12: Bagless Vacuum Cleaner, $499

J. Bynge, Lakewood, NSW; J. Wilkinson, O’Sullivan Beach, SA. 

 

Pages 16-17: Coffee machine, $1100

B. Dietrich, Mildura, Vic.

 

Page 20: Women’s sunglasses, $519

R. Byrne, Harristown, Qld; T. Turnball, Point Vernon, Qld. 

 

Page 25: Elegant Cutlery Set, $549

S. Bennett, Engadine, NSW.

 

Page 30-31: Cookware Set, $659

V. Donaghy, Malanda, Qld. 

 

Page 35: His and Hers Watches, $1093

C. Archibalio, Palmerston, NT; D. McPherson, Woodgate Beach, Qld; S. Purtle, Blair Athol, SA; D. Rock, Casino, NSW.

 

Page 43: Accessory set, $270.40

R. Andrews, Bayswater, WA; V. Bell, Madeley, WA; C. Brayford, Lower Wonga, Qld; M. Bryant, Ormiston, Qld; C. Cook, Hamilton, Vic; J. Crisdale, Tuart Hill, WA; J. Hales, Sunnybank Hills, Qld; C. Martin, Wonthaggi, Vic; Y. Misso, Noble Park, Vic; M. Neeskens, Peterborough, SA; S. Purtle, Blair Athol, SA; P. Vincent, Morayfield, Qld; P. Wallis, Moree, NSW; J. Wells, Frankston, Vic; M. Zacher, Davoren Park, SA. 

 

Page 47: Hair Straightener Brush, $249

S. Celtian-Badier, Hamilton North, NSW; S. Fritz, Owen, SA; J. Macep, Noble Park, Vic; D. McKinnon, Inverell, NSW; S. O’Donnell, Northmead, NSW; F. Riley, Sorell, Tas; R. Ritter, Wingham, NSW; J. Ryan, Strathmerton, Vic; J. Shipard, Gorokan, NSW; G. Stephens, Perth, Tas; N. Todd, Uki, NSW; A. Walker, Blackalls Park, NSW; Y. Yorke, Atwell, WA. 

 

Page 48-49: Bedding pack, $388 

K. Aparicio, Petersham, NSW; D. Crethary, Mount Gravatt East, Qld; L. Jones, Coodanup, WA; M. Warland, Wynnum West, Qld; J. Wilks, Deception Bay, Qld. 

 

Page 65: Beauty Hamper, $582

D. Alwell, Attunga, NSW; E. Gallagher, Jeir, NSW; L. Jones, Cooma, NSW; L. Smith, Moss Vale, NSW.

 

 

