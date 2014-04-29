Terms and Conditions

THE AUSTRALIAN WOMEN’S WEEKLY QANTAS WOMEN OF THE FUTURE 2017 COMPETITION

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

1. Instructions on how to enter and prizes form part of these Terms and Conditions. Participation in this competition is deemed acceptance of these Terms and Conditions.

2. The competition is only open to female Australian residents aged between eighteen (18) and thirty-four (34) years of age, as at the 20th April, 2017. Individuals must be available to participate and travel to Sydney for an interview between 7th July 2017 and 19th July 2017 and then must be also available to travel to Sydney, NSW on October 4, 2017 in order to be eligible to enter. Employees of the Promoter, associated agencies and their immediate families, are not eligible to enter. The fifteen (15) finalists chosen for the 2016 and earlier Australian Women’s Weekly Qantas Women of the Future competition will also not be eligible to enter the 2017 competition, however all previous years entrants (from 2015 and earlier) that didn’t make it to finalist stage can enter again.

3. This competition is a game of skill and chance plays no part in determining any winners. There are three (3) stages of the competition, as follows: (a) “The Nomination Stage”; (b) “Round 1” where the finalists will be determined; and (c) “Round 2” where the winners will be determined.

Nomination Stage



4. The Nomination Stage commences on 20th April, 2017 and closes on 30th June 2017 at 11:59pm (AEST) (for online entries) or by last mail received (for postal entries) (“Nomination Period”).

5. To be eligible to enter, individuals must have a current photograph of themselves that is no more than six (6) months old (“Photo”). The Photo must meet the following requirements:

• Digital photos (submitted online only) must be in JPEG form and must not exceed 3MB;

• Physical Photos (submitted by post only) must be a maximum size of 16x24;

• The photograph must be a clear photograph of the individual’s face (front on and not twisted);

• Must be of the individual only, no group (including due and trio) photos permitted;

• The individual must not be wearing swimwear or lingerie in the Photo;

• The individual must be standing and not sitting or crouching down in the Photo;

• The Photo must not be taken in a mirror (i.e “selfie”); and

• Photo cannot be edited by filters, airbrushing tools, etc (including any camera, mobile app or social media applications).

And then, individuals must nominate themselves for the competition via the one of the following methods, during the Nomination Period:

(a) Online: visit www.nowtolove.com.au/womenofthefuture, follow the prompts to the competition entry page, fully complete the online entry form including their full name, date of birth, mailing address, valid email address, daytime contact phone number, and answer to the competitions questions - a one-hundred (100) word or less: paragraph telling the Promoter about themselves and one-hundred (100) word or less answer to the following question “How would you use the prize to achieve your dreams and benefit others?”, upload their Photo and submit the fully completed entry as instructed.

(b) Post: write or type their full name, date of birth, mailing address, valid email address, daytime contact phone number, and answer to the competitions questions - a one-hundred (100) word or less paragraph telling the Promoter about themselves and one-hundred (100) word or less answer to the following question “How would you use this scholarship to achieve your dreams and benefit others?”, attach their Photo and send together to “The Australian Women’s Weekly Qantas Women of the Future Competition 2017”, PO Box 482, Eastern Suburbs MC, NSW 2004 so that it is received during the Nomination Period.

6. Entrants are permitted to submit supporting material relating to the first component of their entry (telling The Australian Women’s Weekly about themselves), however, entries submitted in the Round 1 judging will be judged solely on the materials requested in the Nomination Stage. Any supporting material will only be considered in the event the entrant is selected as a finalist and proceeds to Round 2.

7. Only one (1) entry permitted per person.

8. The Promoter reserves the right, at any time, to verify the validity of entries and entrants (including an entrant’s identity, age and place of residence) and reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who the Promoter has reason to believe has breached any of these Terms and Conditions, tampered with the entry process or engaged in any unlawful or other improper misconduct calculated to jeopardise fair and proper conduct of the competition. Errors and omissions may be accepted at the Promoter's discretion. Failure by the Promoter to enforce any of its rights at any stage does not constitute a waiver of those rights. The Promoter's legal rights to recover damages or other compensation from such an offender are reserved.

9. It is a condition of entry that the entrant agrees to the use of their entry (including but limited to their photograph) or to be interviewed/photographed at any time by the Promoter or their agents for a story or feature (including but not limited to video feature) on this promotion to be developed and featured in Australian Women’s Weekly magazine, Now to Love website, social media pages or by Qantas Airways Limited (prize supplier/ sponsor) or any other official sponsor (or in any other form of media it deems suitable). Details of this feature and dates will be determined by the Promoter. The inclusion of any such feature (including but not limited to creative control of the feature) will remain with the Promoter at all times.

10. As a condition of entry into this promotion, each entrant licenses the Promoter and Qantas Airways Limited to use their entry (including but not limited to their submitted answers and photograph) in any media for an unlimited time for the purpose of conducting the Promotion (including but not limited to future marketing of The Australian Women’s Weekly Qantas Women of the Future competition).

11. It is a condition of entering the Promotion that the entrant warrants to the Promoter that they understand that any arrangement entered into in relation to the publication of their entry does not create a relationship between the winner and the Promoter or Qantas Airways of employer and employee, principle and agent, partnership or joint venture.

12. For the removal of doubt, entries that may appear in any feature about this promotion, may not be deemed as the winning or special mention winning entry and does not allow the entrants be awarded the major prize or any other prize.

13. Incomplete, indecipherable or illegible entries will be deemed invalid.

14. If there is a dispute as to the identity of an entrant, the Promoter reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to determine the identity of the entrant.

15. Entrants must disclose any issues that may generate negative publicity and impact on the success of this competition and/or Australian Women’s Weekly magazine. The Promoter can disqualify an entrant for failure to disclose any issues that may generate negative publicity and impact on the success of the competition and/or Australian Women’s Weekly magazine.

16. The Promoter reserve the right to disqualify an entrant if, in their complete discretion the Promoter deem that nominee’s continued involvement in the promotion will (in any way) negatively impact on the success of the promotion and negatively influence the general purpose of the promotion. For the removal of doubt the Promoter has the right to remove and/or disqualify a participant at any stage of the promotion. No correspondence will be entered into.

17. Each entrant agrees to inform the Promoter, before acceptance of any finalist/winner status related to this promotion of any unspent criminal convictions of any kind subsisting at the date of entry and will notify the Promoter immediately if there are any criminal charges brought against them after the date they are nominated up to and including the date of the start of the announcement of the winner.

18. If a medical circumstance in some way restricts an entrant’s ability to enter the competition through the required mechanic, that entrant is still eligible to enter however they will be required to briefly state their circumstances upon entry.

19. If that entrant’s entry is selected as a winning entry, validation of their medical circumstances/the validity of their entry will be undertaken by the Promoter. Method of validation (without limitation) will be determined by the Promoter in its complete discretion. If the winning entry is deemed to be a winner, the winner will be notified as per the Terms and Conditions herein. In the event that the Promoter requests the entrant to sign any legal documents relating to the verification of their medical circumstance, the legal documents will take the form determined by the Promoter. It is a condition of accepting a prize the winner sign any such legal documentation.

Round 1

20. Each valid entry received during the Nomination Period will be individually judged based on: (a) the literary and creative merit of the answers provided to each question; and (b) the entrant’s suitability to the competition based on all materials provided in their entry. The judges’ decision in relation to any aspect of the competition will be final and binding on every person who enters. No correspondence will be entered into.

21. The Round 1 judging will begin on 3rd July, 2017 at Bauer Media, 54 Park Street, Sydney, NSW 2000. Entries will be judged by a panel of judges appointed by the Promoter. The judges will determine the best ten (10) entries submitted in the Nomination Period who each will be deemed a finalist and proceed to Round 2 of judging (“Finalists”). The judges may select additional reserve entries which they determine to be the next best, and record them in order, in case of an invalid entry or ineligible entrant. Finalists will be notified in writing and/or by telephone by 7th July 2017. Finalists feature will be published in the Australian Women’s Weekly magazine (September issue, on sale 10th August 2017). The inclusion of any such feature (including but not limited to creative control of the feature) will remain with the Promoter at all times.

22. As a condition of entry and being deemed a Finalist, each Finalist will be required to travel to Sydney, NSW for an interview on a date between July 7, 2017 and July 19, 2017, as determined by the Promoter (“Interview”). In the event any Finalist is unable to travel to Sydney between these required dates they will be deemed invalid. Each Finalist will be notified of the selected date and time of the Interview at the time of Finalist status notification. The Promoter will provide travel in the form of one (1) x return economy airfare from the Finalist’s closest capital city to Sydney, NSW valued at up to $1,000 (including taxes / depending on point of departure) to attend the interview. In the event, there are no return same day flight available on the interview day, the Promoter will also cover one (1) x nights’ accommodation in a standard room in a minimum three (3) star hotel, valued at up to $300. The accommodation component will be awarded on the determination of the Promoter only and will be only issued if at their discretion is required. For the avoidance of doubt, the airfare and accommodation component of the Interview stage will only be provided if the Finalist resides outside of NSW. If the Finalist is from NSW, the airfare component of the prize will not be included and cash or another prize will not be awarded in lieu of the prize.

23. All Finalists are responsible for any travel costs associated with travelling to and from the Interview/ departure point and all other associated costs as stipulated in clause 27 (if applicable).

24. Each Finalist agrees to be photographed and filmed by the Promoter or the Promoter’s agents during the Interview. All content obtained during the Interview may form part of a feature story to appear in any future issue of Australian Women’s Weekly magazine, on any of the Promoter’s websites or social media pages and in any other media the Promoter deems suitable, in its absolute discretion. The inclusion of any such feature (including but not limited to creative control of the feature) will remain with the Promoter at all times. If any Finalist cannot attend the designated Interview, the Promoter may, in its absolute discretion, allow the Finalist to submit the required content to the Promoter by one of the following ways including but not limited to photographs, videos, telephone interviews, skype calls and written responses etc.

25. A profile for each Finalist will be published by the Promoter on www.nowtolove.com.au/womenofthefuture for the purposes of the public vote component of Round 2 judging. The Promoter may, in its absolute discretion, use content obtained from Interviews in the Finalist publication on www.nowtolove.com.au/womenofthefuture. The Promoter will have absolute discretion over what information about a Finalist is contained in any profile. Finalists are permitted to promote their profiles and encourage voting via social media. If any Finalist wishes to promote their profiles, encourage voting and/or supply commentary related to their profile and this competition to any company or person engaged in the television, pay television or radio broadcasting, printed or electronic publishing, online media, telecommunications or advertising industries (or any company, person or entity which supplies services or programs to any such companies, persons or entities), the Finalist must obtain consent from the Promoter prior to doing so. The finalist must not use a competition to entice voting of their profile.

26. Finalist prize: Each Finalist will win the following prize package valued at up to AU$1,300, (depending on point of departure):

(a) A trip for the Finalist to attend the Women of the Future event in Sydney, NSW on 4th October, 2017. The trip includes:

• one (1) x return economy airfare from the Finalist’s nearest capital city to Sydney, NSW (if required) valued at up to $1,000 (including taxes / depending on point of departure);

• one (1) x night accommodation in a standard room in a minimum of three (3) star hotel valued at up to $300;

• One (1) x ticket to the Australian Women’s Weekly Women of the Future 2017 event - at a location to be determined by the Promoter, in its absolute discretion;

For the avoidance of doubt, the airfare component of the prize will only be provided if the Finalist resides outside of NSW. If the Finalist is from NSW, the airfare component of the prize will not be included and cash or another prize will not be awarded in lieu of the prize.

27. Finalist trip component of the prizes:

Trip component of each prize must be taken to coincide with the Australian Women’s Weekly Women of the Future 2017 event with flights departing on 4th October 2017. Finalists need to be available for any media interviews / presentations on 4th October 2017 following Award presentation as required and specified by the Promoter. The Itinerary of the event and requirements of each finalist to be determined by the Promoter in its absolute discretion and will notified to each finalist by 27 September, 2017.

Finalist Prize does not include transfers to and from the Finalists’ place of residence to the departure point, airport to hotel (and return) and hotel to event and return travel. These costs are the responsibility of the Finalist. Redemption of prizes is subject to the standard terms and conditions of individual prize and service providers. Prizes do not include any ancillary costs associated with redeeming the prize. The Finalists are responsible for all other expenses including spending money, meals (unless specified), drinks, transfers (unless specified), laundry charges, activities (unless specified), incidentals, energy surcharges, gratuities, services charges and all other ancillary costs. It is a condition of accepting the prize that the Finalists may be requested to present their credit card or a cash deposit upon arrival at any accommodation to cover all incidentals they may incur during their stay. Transport to and from Departure point including but not limited to additional Domestic airfares if required, any additional meals, any extra sightseeing or activities, any additional accommodation, personal spending money, and all other ancillary costs, as well as obtaining any of these, are the responsibility of the finalist. Prize also excludes medical expenses, items of a personal nature, beverages, optional tours not outlined, laundry, telephone calls, additional nights, room upgrades, travel insurance or other ancillary costs associated with redeeming the prize other than those specified. These costs and expenses are the responsibility of the Finalist. Any extension to the duration of the prize is at the Finalist’s sole expense and subject to availability at the time of booking. For the removal of doubt, taxes for domestic travel are included in the prize winning domestic airfares provided by the Promoter.

Prize is subject to availability at the time of booking. The booking time of the flights will be determined by the promoter in its complete discretion. The Promoter is neither responsible nor liable for any loss or damage suffered in the event that the Australian Women’s Weekly Women of the Future 2017 event is postponed, cancelled, rescheduled or relocated for any reason whatsoever. Frequent Flyer points will not be included/obtained with this prize.

Round 2

28. In Round 2, the judges as appointed by the Promoter will determine the Judges Choice Award Winner and Judges Special Mention Award Winner. By public vote the public will decided the People’s Choice Award winner. All 10 Finalists as deemed in Round 1 will be submitted to Judges for judging of the Judges awards and will appear in the public voting section for the People Choice Award of the promotion.

29. Each Finalist will be permitted to supply supporting material to the Promoter, and this material may be used in the judging process of Round 2.

People’s Choice Award winner

30. The People’s Choice Award winner will be determined by public vote. Each Finalist profile will be published on www.nowtolove.com.au/WOTF between 00:01am (AEST) on 10th August 2017 and 17:00pm (AEST) on 6th September 2017 for the purposes of voting (“Voting Period”).

31. The Promoter reserves the right, at any time: (a) to invalidate any votes which it reasonably suspects have been submitted using false, incorrect, fraudulent or misleading information, including but not limited to personal details and contact information and/or votes that have been submitted through the use of multiple identities, email addresses or accounts; and/or (b) to disqualify any entrant (or invalidate his/her entry) that the Promoter reasonably suspects has paid, bartered or offered payment or other consideration to another person in exchange for votes or has otherwise encouraged or procured any person to submit votes contrary to these Terms and Conditions. All votes must be submitted in accordance to the voting terms and conditions below

• The Promoter reserves the right to verify the validity of votes and to disqualify any entrant who tampers with the voting process or who submits a vote that is not in accordance with these Conditions of Entry.

• Votes are deemed made at the time each Vote is received by the Promoter in its database and not at the time sent by the voter. The Promoter accepts no responsibility for any late, lost or misdirected Votes due to technical disruptions, network congestion or for any other reason.

• The Promoter reserves the right to keep all voting results confidential. Other than the Vote Results required to maintain the format of the competition, Vote Results will not be made available to the public.

• In the event the entrant chooses to no longer able to participate in the competition and at any time to exit the competition, voting for this entry will cease.

• The Promoter reserves the right at its sole discretion to invalidate, discount or disqualify any votes (or individual’s casting votes):

o That tamper with, or attempt to tamper with, the Voting Service and/or process; or

o Which corrupt or impact, or attempt to corrupt or impact, the administration security, fairness or integrity or proper conduct of the Voting Service and/or the process; or

o That the Promoter believes to be submitted via an automated process, including but not limited to computer modems, programs, scripts or any other means other than the Vote Service specified in these Terms and Conditions, will be deemed invalid and discounted.

• Please note that access to voting service may be limited on some mobile, tablet and other portable devices. It is the user’s responsibility to check their ability to check the functionality of the voting service on their device prior to voting.

• The act of voting is free. Any costs associated with accessing Now to Love platform, are the responsibility of the person seeking access and reliant on the user’s internet service provider.

• The use of any automated software or any other mechanical or electronic means that permits the user to automatically vote repeatedly are not valid and will not be accepted, and may at the Promoter’s complete discretion render all votes submitted by that voter invalid.

• The Promoter reserves the right to amend the Terms at any time throughout the Voting Period.

• The Promoter reserves the rights at its sole discretion to cancel voting for the competition at any time for any reason and/or invalidate, discount or disqualify any votes (or individuals casting votes) that it or the Promoter considers to be manipulative, unrepresentative, disproportionate, obscene or offensive.

• Users acknowledge that any votes that are discounted, invalidated, or disqualified, in accordance with these Terms and Conditions will be done so at the absolute discretion of the Promoter and will still be subject to the charges and costs outlined in these Terms and Conditions.

• If for any reason the Voting Services are not capable of running as planned, due to causes including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, technical failures or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter, which corrupt or affect the administration security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Voting Services, the Promoter reserves the right to take any action that may be available to reach a final voting result from any and all legitimate voting data available.

.

32. The Finalist that receives the highest number of valid votes during the Voting Period will be deemed the People’s Choice Award winner, subject to verification by the Promoter. In the case of a tie between two (2) or more Finalists, the Promoter will judge each of the tied Finalists using the judging criteria set out by the Promoter including but not limited: based on the impact of their idea and/or pursuit and their vision for growth, their leadership abilities and their plans for the scholarship (including material submitted in their initial entry and in any supporting material provided to the Promoter), in order to determine the People’s Choice Award winner. The People’s Choice Award winner will be notified at the final event on Wednesday October 4th 2017 and in writing on October 4th 2017 post event. The judges’ decision in relation to any aspect of the competition will be final and binding on every person who enters. No correspondence will be entered into.

33. The People’s Choice Award winner will win the following prize package valued at up to AU$25,000:

(a) $12,500 (AUD) - awarded in the form of EFT to the People’s Choice Award winner’s nominated account,

(b) A AU$12,500 Qantas Travel Bursary;

(c) One (1) x twelve (12) month Qantas Club Membership

Judge’s Choice Award and Judges Special Mention Award winners

34. Each Finalist will be individually judged using the judging criteria set out by the Promoter including but not limited to: based on the impact of their idea and/or pursuit and their vision for growth, their leadership abilities and their plans for the scholarship (including material submitted in their initial entry and in any supporting material provided to the Promoter). The judges’ decision in relation to any aspect of the competition will be final and binding on every person who enters. No correspondence will be entered into.

35. The Round 2 Judges choice and special mention awards judging will take place at the Women of the Future judging event to take place at Cafe Sydney, Customs House, 31 Alfred St, Sydney NSW 2000 on a date to be confirmed in August 2017. Entries will be judged by a panel of judges appointed by the Promoter. The judges will determine the best Finalist who will be deemed the Judge’s Choice Award winner and then the next best Finalist (excluding the Judge’s Choice Award winner) who will be deemed the Judges Special Mention Award. The Judge’s Choice Award and Judges Special Mention Award winners will be notified at the final event on Wednesday October 4th 2017 and in writing on October 4th 2017 post event.

36. The Judge’s Choice Award winner will win the following prize package valued at up to AU$50,000:

(a) $25,000 (AUD) awarded in the form of EFT to the Judge’s Choice Award winner’s nominated account,

(b) A $25,000 (AUD) Qantas Travel Bursary

(c) One (1) x twelve (12) month Qantas Club Membership

The Judges Special Mention Award winner will win the following prize package valued at up to AU$25,000, depending on point of departure:

(a) $12,500 (AUD) - awarded in the form of EFT to the People’s Choice Award winner’s nominated account,

(b) A AU$12,500 Qantas Travel Bursary;

(c) One (1) x twelve (12) month Qantas Club Membership



37. Qantas Travel Bursary component of the prizes: each winner will be issued with a Qantas Contra Travel account number and password and the allocated value of the Qantas Travel Bursary they won.

(a) Travel on Contra Tickets must be on Qantas Flights only and cannot be combined with travel on any other carrier, which must be paid for separately;

(b) any applicable Ticket Taxes charged on Contra Tickets must be paid for using the Contra Account or paid for separately by Bauer Media. No GST applies where any applicable Ticket Taxes are paid for using the Contra Account. GST may apply where any applicable Ticket Taxes are paid for separately and will be separately charged;

(c) cash refunds cannot be made for Contra Tickets, but any unused Contra Tickets or sectors may be credited back to the Contra Account, less any cancellation or other fees payable;

(d) Qantas will not upgrade Contra Tickets to a different class of travel on a ‘no cost’ or ‘space available’ basis. Subject to availability, Bauer Media may purchase an upgrade to be paid for before travel either by cash or credit card, or by making an appropriate deduction from the Contra Account;

(e) all travel must be completed within the Term. Unused Contra Amounts and Contra Tickets expire upon termination of this Agreement unless rolled over with the written permission of Qantas;

(f) Contra Tickets and other Qantas Product may be used only by Program winners and finalists or by such other persons approved in writing by Qantas;

(g) all reservations and ticketing for Contra Tickets must be made directly with Qantas Sponsorship Travel or directly on qantas.com and not a travel agent. Bauer Media must make all bookings with a Qantas Sponsorship Travel or directly on qantas.com consultant on the phone number provided and only between the hours of 9 am to 5 pm (Sydney time) on Business Days;

(h) travel on Qantas Flights will be subject to the Qantas Conditions of Carriage. If there is any inconsistency between the Qantas Conditions of Carriage and the terms of this Agreement, then the Qantas Conditions of Carriage will prevail to the extent of such inconsistency.

38. Qantas Club Membership component of the prizes: each membership is valid for twelve (12) months from the date of issue. Redemption of the Qantas Club membership is subject to the terms and conditions stipulated at http://www.qantas.com.au/travel/airlines/qantas-club-lounge-access/global/en. Any ancillary costs associated with redeeming a membership are not included. Any unused balance of the membership will not be awarded as cash. In the event a winner is already a Qantas Club member, the membership will be awarded in the form of extending the current membership for an additional twelve (12) months from the date of expiry of the current membership.

39. The total prize pool for the entire promotion is valued at up to $113,000 (depending on point of departure/taxes). Prizes, or any unused portion of a prize, are not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be taken as cash, unless otherwise specified.

40. Prize must be taken as offered. The prize, or any unused portion of the prize, is not exchangeable or cannot be redeemed as cash. The prize cannot be used in conjunction with any other special offer. The prize is valued in Australian dollars. The Promoter accepts no responsibility for any variation in the prize value. Prize winner is advised that tax implications may arise from their prize winnings and they should seek independent financial advice prior to acceptance of their prize.

41. Qantas Club Membership will be delivered to the nominated address of the Prize winner. Delivery of the Prize is valid to any state and/or city in Australia.

42. In acceptance of the prize, the Winner acknowledges that they may incur ongoing costs associated with the prize which are the entire responsibility of the winner.

43. Prize is subject to the standard terms and conditions of individual prize and service providers.

General:

44. If for any reason a winner does not redeem a prize (or an element of a prize) at the time stipulated by the Promoter, then the prize (or that element of the prize) will be forfeited.

45. If any prize (or part of any prize) is unavailable, the Promoter, in its discretion, reserves the right to substitute the prize (or that part of the prize) with a prize to the equal value and/or specification.

46. It is a condition of accepting a prize that the winners must sign all legal documentation as and in the form required by the Promoter and/or prize suppliers in their absolute discretion, including but not limited to a legal release and indemnity form and an Australian Women Weekly Qantas Women of the Future Winner Agreement. The form of legal documentation will be determined by the Promoter in its complete discretion.

47. Entrants agree that they are fully responsible for any materials they submit via the competition including but not limited to Photos, comments, recordings and images (“Content”). The Promoter shall not be liable in any way for such Content to the full extent permitted by law. The Promoter may remove or decline to publish any Content without notice for any reason whatsoever. Entrants warrant and agree that:

(a) they will not submit any Content that is unlawful or fraudulent, or that the Promoter may deem in breach of any intellectual property, privacy, publicity or other rights, defamatory, obscene, derogatory, pornographic, sexually inappropriate, violent, abusive, harassing, threatening, objectionable with respect to race, religion, origin or gender, not suitable for children aged under 15, or otherwise unsuitable for publication;

(b) their Content shall not contain viruses or cause injury or harm to any person or entity;

(c) they will obtain prior consent from any person or from the owner(s) of any property that appears in their Content;

(d) the Content is the original artistic and/or literary work of the entrant that does not infringe the rights of any third party;

(e) they consent to any use of the Content which may otherwise infringe the Content creator’s/creators’ moral rights pursuant to the Copyright Act 1968 (Cth) and warrant that they have the full authority to grant these rights; and

(f) they will comply with all applicable laws and regulations, including without limitation, those governing copyright, content, defamation, privacy, publicity and the access or use of others' computer or communication systems.

Without limiting any other terms herein, the entrant agrees to indemnify the Promoter for any breach of the above terms.

48. The Entrant warrants to the Promoter that the entry submitted is an original artistic work of the Entrant that does not infringe the rights of any third parties. If the entry or any part of the information provided to the Entrant in relation to the entry was provided by a third party, the Entrant warrants that they have obtained the relevant copyright permission to submit the entry for the purposes of this promotion. The entrant agrees to indemnify the promoter against all claims and costs by third parties arising from a breach of the warranty set out in this condition.

49. Each entrant grants to the Promoter an irrevocable, worldwide and perpetual licence to use any of the entries submitted in any manner and for any purpose at its absolute discretion, including using the entries for future Promoter’s or their agents book publications, promotional, marketing and publicity purposes without any further reference or payment or other compensation to the entrant. The Promoter is entitled to amend, edit, select, crop, retouch, add to or delete from any part of any submitted entry.

50. The promoter will not be liable for any breach of copyright. The entrant will be solely responsible for their own entry and the consequences of submitting them. The entrant represents and warrants that:

Their entry is their own and:

a) They own or have all necessary licences, rights, consents and permissions to use and authorize the promoter to use all patent, trademark, trade secret, copyright or other proprietary rights in and to any and all entries to enable inclusion and use of the entries in the manner contemplated by these terms and conditions; and

b) They have the written consent, release, and/or permission of each and every identifiable individual person in the entry (including if the individual is a child – the child’s parent or legal guardian) to use the name or likeness of each and every such identifiable individual person to enable inclusion and use of the entry in the manner contemplated by these Terms and Conditions

51. Except with the Promoter’s prior written consent, no entrant is to supply commentary related to the competition or Australian Women’s Weekly of any nature to any company or person engaged in the television, pay television or radio broadcasting, printed or electronic publishing, online media, telecommunications or advertising industries (or any company, person or entity which supplies services or programs to any such companies, persons or entities) from the date of entry.

52. Entrants consent to the Promoter using their name, likeness, image and/or voice in the event they are a winner (including photograph, film and/or recording of the same) in any media for an unlimited period without remuneration for the purpose of promoting this competition (including any outcome), and promoting any products manufactured, distributed and/or supplied by the Promoter.

53. Any cost associated with accessing the promotional website is the entrant’s responsibility and is dependent on the Internet service provider used.

54. In the event of unforeseen circumstances, war, terrorism, state of emergency or disaster (including but not limited to natural disaster)the Promoter reserves the right to subject to reference to all relevant state and territory rules and regulations, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the promotion.

55. If a medical circumstance in some way restricts your ability to enter the competition through the required mechanic, you are still eligible to enter however you must briefly state your circumstances upon entry.

56. If your entry is selected as a winning.finalist entry, validation of your circumstances/ the validity of your entry will be undertaken by the Promoter. Method of validation (without limitation) will be determined by the Promoter in its complete discretion. If the entry is deemed to be a winner/finalist, the winner/finalist will be notified as per the terms and conditions herein. In the event that the Promoter requests the entrant to sign any legal documents relating to the verification of their medical circumstance, the legal documents will take the form determined by the Promoter. It is a condition of accepting the prize the winner sign any such legal documentation.



57. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions limits, excludes or modifies or purports to limit, exclude or modify the statutory consumer guarantees as provided under the Competition and Consumer Act, as well as any other implied warranties under the ASIC Act or similar consumer protection laws in the State and Territories of Australia (“Non-Excludable Guarantees”). Except for any liability that cannot by law be excluded, including the Non-Excludable Guarantees, the Promoter (including its respective officers, employees and agents) excludes all liability (including negligence), for any personal injury; or any loss or damage (including loss of opportunity); whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of the promotion.

58. Except for any liability that cannot by law be excluded, including the Non-Excludable Guarantees, the Promoter (including its respective officers, employees and agents) is not responsible for and excludes all liability (including negligence), for any personal injury; or any loss or damage (including loss of opportunity); whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of: (a) any technical difficulties or equipment malfunction (whether or not under the Promoter’s control); (b) any theft, unauthorised access or third party interference; (c) any entry or prize claim that is late, lost, altered, damaged or misdirected (whether or not after their receipt by the Promoter) due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of the Promoter; (d) any variation in prize value to that stated in these Terms and Conditions; (e) any tax liability incurred by a winner or entrant; or (f) use of the prize.

59. If this promotion is interfered with in any way or is not capable of being conducted as reasonably anticipated due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of the Promoter, the Promoter reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to the fullest extent permitted by law: (a) to disqualify any entrant; or (b) subject to any written directions from a regulatory authority, to modify, suspend, terminate or cancel the promotion, as appropriate.

Privacy:

60. The Promoter collects personal information (“PI”) in order to conduct the promotion and may, for this purpose, disclose such PI to third parties, including but not limited to agents, contractors, service providers, prize suppliers and, as required, to Australian regulatory authorities. Entry is conditional on providing this PI. The Promoter will also use and handle PI as set out in its privacy policy, which can be accessed by visiting http://www.bauer-media.com.au/privacy.htm. In addition to any use that may be outlined in the Promoter’s Privacy Policy, the Promoter may also, for an indefinite period, unless otherwise advised, use the PI for promotional, marketing, publicity, research and profiling purposes, including sending electronic messages or telephoning the entrant. Entrants should direct any request to opt out, access, update or correct PI to the Promoter and direct any complaints regarding treatment of their PI according to the Privacy Policy. All entries become the property of the Promoter.

61. The Promoter is Bauer Media Pty Ltd (ABN 18 053 273 546) of 54 – 58 Park Street, Sydney, NSW 2000. Phone: 02 9282 8000.