THE AUSTRALIAN WOMEN’S WEEKLY

PRIZE PUZZLE COMPETITION - BLANKET

TERMS AND CONDITIONS



1. Information on how to enter and prizes form part of these Terms and Conditions. Participation in this promotion is deemed acceptance of these Terms and Conditions.

2. Entry is only open to residents of Australia. Employees (and immediate families) of the Promoter and associated with this promotion are ineligible to enter. Entrants under 18 years old must have parental/guardian approval to enter and further, the parent/guardian of the entrant must read and consent to these Terms and Conditions. Parents/guardians may be required by the Promoter to enter into a further agreement as evidence of consent to the minor entering this promotion.

3. By entering the promotion via SMS the entrant consents to the Promoter using their personal details for the purposes of sending one (1) mobile terminated (MT) reply message which includes a confirmation of your entry in the promotion.

4. The Promoter reserves the right, at any time, to verify the validity of entries and entrants (including an entrant’s identity, age and place of residence) reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any entrant who the Promoter has reason to believe has breached these Terms and Conditions, tampered with the entry process (including but not limited to tampering by way of use of techniques designed to avoid the payment of 190 call costs or SMS costs) or engaged in any unlawful or other improper misconduct calculated to jeopardise fair and proper conduct of the promotion. Errors and omissions may be accepted at the Promoter's discretion. Failure by the Promoter to enforce any of its rights at any stage does not constitute a waiver of those rights. The Promoter's legal rights to recover damages or other compensation from such an offender are reserved.

5. The Entire Promotional period commences on 23 March 2017 and closes at 11:59pm (AEST/AEDST when applicable) on 6 September 2017 (“Promotional Period”). Each individual entry period will open, close and be drawn on the dates and times stipulated in Table A.

TABLE A:

Entry period / Issue Entries Open date Entries close date/time (AEST/AEDST when applicable) Draw date/time April 2017 23/03/2017 11:59pm 19/04/2017 12 noon 20/04/2017 May 2017 20/04/2017 11:59pm 17/05/2017 12 noon 18/05/2017 June 2017 18/05/2017 11:59pm 14/06/2017 12 noon 15/06/2017 July 2017 15/06/2017 11:59pm 12/07/2017 12 noon 13/07/2017 August 2017 13/07/2017 11:59pm 09/08/2017 12 noon 10/08/2017 September 2017 10/08/2017 11:59pm 06/09/2017 12 noon 07/09/2017



All draws will take place at Salmat Digital Pty Ltd, Level 2, 116 Miller Street, North Sydney NSW 2060 on the times and dates stipulated in table A. All times indicated are AEST/AEDST (as applicable in Sydney, NSW) unless specified otherwise. All winners will be notified in writing within seven (7) business days of the relevant draw using the contact details given in their entry.

6. To be eligible to enter, individuals must purchase the relevant issue of The Australian Woman’s Weekly magazine during the entry period. Individuals must then follow the instructions provided in the relevant monthly edition of The Australian Women’s Weekly, corresponding to each puzzle draw that they wish to enter.

• SMS the correct puzzle word answer, with their first name, last name, address and contact phone number in that order (with a space between each item) to the SMS number below corresponding to that puzzle, or

• call the 190 number below corresponding to that puzzle and register their details (including the correct puzzle word answer, their full name, address and contact phone number, in that order)

Easy Crossword: telephone 1902555601 or SMS 19955601

Clueless: telephone 1902552401 or SMS 19966444

Find A Word: telephone 1902555399 or SMS 19955399

Insider: telephone 1902555804 or SMS 19955804

Maximum cost of 190 call is 55c. Calls from payphones and mobile phones may attract a higher rate. 190 service provider: Salmat Digital Pty Ltd. Premium SMS cost is 55c. Entrants must have premium service access. SMS entrants under 18 years old must obtain account holder’s consent. SMS/190 helpline: 1300 131 276. SMS entries via the Internet are ineligible. SMS service provider: Salmat Digital Pty Ltd. Entries are deemed to be received at the time of receipt into the promotion database and NOT at the time of transmission by the entrant.

7. Multiple entries are permitted, subject to the following: (a) only one (1) entry is permitted into each puzzle draw per monthly edition of The Australian Woman’s Weekly magazine; and (b) each entry must be submitted separately and in accordance with entry requirements. Entrants must provide the correct solution for a puzzle to be entered into the draw corresponding to that puzzle. For the sake of clarity, only entries submitted with the correct answer(s) to the relevant puzzle(s)) will be accepted.

8. If there is a dispute as to the identity of an entrant, the Promoter reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to determine the identity of the entrant.

9. Incomplete, indecipherable or inaudible entries will be deemed invalid.

10. The Promoter’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

11. If necessary, an unclaimed prize draw will be held on the dates outlined in Table A at the same time and place as the original draws in order to distribute any unclaimed prizes. Any winner from an unclaimed prize draw will be notified in writing within two (2) business days of the relevant unclaimed prize draw using the contact details given in their entry.

12. Prizes:

• The first five (5) valid and correct entries drawn in each monthly edition of The Australian Woman’s Weekly magazine for the Clueless puzzle draw will each win $100 awarded in the form of a cheque made in favour of the winner.

• The first five (5) valid and correct entries drawn in each monthly edition of The Australian Woman’s Weekly magazine for the Easy Crossword puzzle draw will each win $100 awarded in the form of a cheque made in favour of the winner.

• The first five (5) valid and correct entries drawn in each monthly edition of The Australian Woman’s Weekly magazine for the Find A Word puzzle draw will each win $100 awarded in the form of a cheque made in favour of the winner.

• The first five (5) valid and correct entries drawn in each monthly edition of The Australian Woman’s Weekly magazine for the Insider puzzle draw will each win $100 awarded in the form of a cheque made in favour of the winner.

15. All prizes must be taken as offered. The prize, or any unused portion of the prize, is not transferable, exchangeable and cannot be redeemed as an alternative prize. The prize is not valid in conjunction with any other offer. The prize is valued in Australian dollars. The Promoter accepts no responsibility for any variation in the prize value. Prize winners are advised that tax implications may arise from their prize winnings and they should seek independent financial advice prior to acceptance of their prize.

16. The prize will be delivered to the nominated address of the prize winner. Delivery of the prize is valid to any state and/or city in Australia.

17. If the winner is under the age of 18 years, the prize will be awarded to the winner’s parent or legal guardian on behalf of the winner. It is the responsibility of the winner’s parent/legal guardian to prove their parental status/ legal guardianship at the time of winner notification. In the event that for any reason whatsoever a person/s mistakenly represents themselves to be a winners parent and/or legal guardian, then that person will be liable for all costs associated with relocating and/or re-awarding the prize (including but not limited to and administrative fees incurred by the Promoter). Where relevant, the Promoter is only responsible for ensuring that the prize is awarded to a person who is either a parent or legal guardian of the winner. The Promoter is not responsible for determining any other delivery details or taking direction that relates to any ongoing family law negotiations and/or determinations. These are the responsibility of the winner and their respective parent/s and/or legal guardian/s.

18. The Promoter is neither responsible nor liable for any late lost or misdirected mail (including but not limited to prizes).

19. For the removal of doubt there will be four (4) individual draws conducted for each entry period (1 draw per puzzle featured within The Australian Women’s Weekly) each draw does not exceed $500.00 total prize pool. For the purposes of NSW state lottery departments each individual prize pool will be not exceed $1000 and total prize pool for the entire promotion will not exceed $100,000.

20. If necessary, an unclaimed prize draw will be held on the relevant date in Table B (below) at the same time and place as the original draws in order to distribute any unclaimed. Any winner from this draw will be notified by writing within seven (7) days using the contact details given in their entry.

Table B:

Entry period / Issue Date April 2017 20/07/2017 May 2017 24/08/2017 June 2017 21/09/2017 July 2017 19/10/2017 August 2017 16/11/2017 September 2017 7/12/2017



General terms:

21. Any cost associated with accessing the promotional website is the entrant’s responsibility and is dependent on the Internet service provider used.

22. Unless otherwise due to fraud or ineligibility under these terms and conditions, all valid prize claims in excess of the advertised prize pool will be honoured. All advertised instant prizes will be awarded.

23. Printing and other quality control errors will not invalidate an otherwise valid prize claim. In the event of a query as to the validity of an entry, the judges will determine whether or not the entry is to be deemed valid, taking into consideration all mitigating circumstances and knowledge available to them at the time of the judging. No correspondence will be entered into.

24. In the event of unforeseen circumstances, war, terrorism, state of emergency or disaster (including but not limited to natural disaster)the Promoter reserves the right to subject to reference to all relevant state and territory rules and regulations, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the promotion.

25. Ineligible, illegible, inaudible, incomprehensible or incomplete claims or entries received will be considered null and void. Instant win game materials are rendered void if stolen, forged, mutilated, incomplete or tampered with in any way. Photocopied or faxed claims or entries will not be accepted.

26. The Promoter's decision in relation to all aspects of this promotion is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

27. If this promotion is interfered with in any way or is not capable of being conducted as reasonably anticipated due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of the Promoter, including but not limited to technical difficulties, unauthorised intervention or fraud, the Promoter reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to the fullest extent permitted by law to (a) disqualify any entrant; and (b) subject to any written directions from a regulatory authority, to modify, suspend, terminate or cancel the promotion, as appropriate.

28. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions limit, exclude or modify or purports to limit, exclude or modify the statutory consumer guarantees as provided under the Competition and Consumer Act, as well as any other implied warranties under the ASIC Act or similar consumer protection laws in the State and Territories of Australia and New Zealand (“Non-Excludable Guarantees”). Except for any liability that cannot by law be excluded, including the Non-Excludable Guarantees, the Promoter (including its respective officers, employees and agents) excludes all liability (including negligence), for any personal injury; or any loss or damage (including loss of opportunity); whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of the promotion.

29. Except for any liability that cannot by law be excluded, including the Non-Excludable Guarantees, the Promoter (including its respective officers, employees and agents) is not responsible for and excludes all liability (including negligence), for any personal injury; or any loss or damage (including loss of opportunity); whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of: (a) any technical difficulties or equipment malfunction (whether or not under the Promoter’s control); (b) any theft, unauthorised access or third party interference; (c) any entry or prize claim that is late, lost, altered, damaged or misdirected (whether or not after their receipt by the Promoter) due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of the Promoter; (d) any variation in prize value to that stated in these Terms and Conditions; (e) any tax liability incurred by a winner or entrant; or (f) use of a prize.

Privacy:

30. The Promoter collects personal information (“PI”) in order to conduct the promotion and may, for this purpose, disclose such PI to third parties, including but not limited to agents, contractors, service providers, prize suppliers and, as required, to Australian regulatory authorities. Entry is conditional on providing this PI. The Promoter will also use and handle PI as set out in its privacy policy, which can be accessed by visiting http://www.bauer-media.com.au/privacy.htm. In addition to any use that may be outlined in the Promoter’s Privacy Policy, the Promoter may also, for an indefinite period, unless otherwise advised, use the PI for promotional, marketing, publicity, research and profiling purposes, including sending electronic messages or telephoning the entrant. Entrants should direct any request to opt out, access, update or correct PI to the Promoter and direct any complaints regarding treatment of their PI according to the Privacy Policy. All entries become the property of the Promoter.

31. The Promoter is Bauer Media Pty Ltd (ABN 18 053 273 546) of 54 – 58 Park Street, Sydney, NSW 2000. Phone: 02 9282 8000.

32. Authorised under permit numbers: NSW: LTPM/17/01545