Take 5/Lucky Break Issue 14, 2018 to Issue 17, 2018 and Woman’s Day Issue 18, 2018

Winner Takes All Showcase Promotion

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

1. Information on how to enter and prizes forms part of these terms and conditions. By participating in the Promotion, you agree to be bound by these terms and conditions.

Entry

2. For Australian residents, the entire Promotion commences on 29th March 2018 and ends with the last mail received on 11th May 2018. For New Zealand residents, the entire Promotion commences on 26th March 2018 and ends with the last mail received on 7th May 2018 (“Promotional Period”).

3. If you are under the age of 18 years, you must have the prior consent of your parent or legal guardian to enter. Entry is open to Australian residents who purchase from an authorised outlet (or receive as part of a subscription) Issue 14-17 Of Take 5 Magazine or Issue 18 of Woman’s Day Magazine, or New Zealand residents who purchase from an authorised outlet (or receive as part of a subscription) Issue 14-17 of Lucky Break Magazine. Employees of the Promoter and their immediate family and other persons associated with the Promotion are ineligible to enter.

4. To enter:

In Australia: Consumers must purchase or receive as part of their subscription Take 5 Magazine (either Issue 14-17) or Woman’s Day Issue 18 (on sale 23rd April 2018) and can enter by completing the official Winner Takes All entry coupon found in Take 5 magazine Issues 14-17 or official Winner Takes All coupon found in Woman’s Day Issue 18 and send it, with their details (including full name, address and phone number) to the corresponding addresses during the Promotional Period:

Take 5 Winner Takes All Promotion Issues 14-17, PO Box 403, Eastern Suburbs MC, NSW 2004 or;

Woman’s Day Winner Takes All Promotion Issue 18, PO Box 446, Eastern Suburbs MC, NSW 2004.

In New Zealand: Consumers must purchase or receive as part of their subscription Lucky Break magazine (either Issue 14-17) and can enter by completing the official Winner Takes All entry coupon and send it, with their details (including full name, address and phone number) to Lucky Break Winner Takes All Promotion Issues 14-17, Response Bag 500225, Victoria St West, Auckland 1142 during the Promotional Period.

5. Mail entries are to be sent to the PO Box as published in the magazine. Multiple entries by mail are permitted, subject to entry being posted in a separate stamped business-sized envelope (220mm x 110mm or smaller) and containing an official entry coupon. Only original entry forms from magazines in official circulation are valid. Entries from newsagents' returns will not be accepted.

6. You must retain the original of all purchase receipts for all entries as proof of purchase. If a receipt is not available from the store where the magazine(s) were purchased, you must retain an original of the magazine cover as proof of purchase. Failure to produce the required valid purchase receipt or original magazine cover for all entries when requested may, in the absolute discretion of the Promoter, result in invalidation of all of your entries and forfeiture of any right to a prize. Each entry must relate to a separate, qualifying purchase. Photocopies or scanned copies of the magazine cover or purchase receipt will not be accepted.

7. An entry must not be: (a) late; (b) incomplete; (c) indecipherable; (d) incomprehensible; (e) illegible; or (f) unlawful. Any such entry will be ineligible and will be discarded. Any entry that the Promoter deems otherwise inappropriate will be ineligible and will be discarded.

8. The Promoter reserves the right, at any time, to verify the validity of entries and entrants (including an entrant’s identity, age and place of residence) and to disqualify any entrant who submits an entry that is not in accordance with these terms and conditions or who tampers with the entry process. Failure by the Promoter to enforce any of its rights at any stage does not constitute a waiver of those rights.

9. The Promoter is not responsible or liable for late, lost or misdirected mail enclosing an entry, or an entry not being received by the Promoter for any reason whatsoever.

10. Any costs associated with entering the Promotion, including data costs, are the entrant’s responsibility.

Draw and award of prize

11. The draw will take place at Greeneagle Distribution and Fulfilment, Unit 5/9 Fitzpatrick Street, Revesby NSW 2212 at 11:00am AEST/AEDST on 8th June 2018.

12. The Promoter will also draw reserve winners in the event an original drawn winner is invalid or ineligible. If this process does not result in all prizes being awarded, the remaining prize(s) will be awarded in the unclaimed prize draw as set out below.

13. The first (1) valid entry drawn from all valid entries received will be deemed the major prize winner and will receive the following:

One (1) Toyota Yaris 1.3L Petrol Manual Hatch valued at up to $18,678.00 (prize includes registration, compulsory third party insurance, stamp duty and dealer delivery charges (which may vary State by State/ country)

Trip to Gold Coast, Queensland for two (2) adults including: Two (2) return economy airfares from winners’ Australian nearest capital city to Gold Coast or for NZ residents – Two (2) return economy flights departing from Auckland NZ only to Gold Coast, valued at up to $2000; Five (5) nights’ accommodation at QT Gold Coast in Ocean View King Room for two (2) adults including daily buffet breakfast, valued at up to $2135 One (1) x Samsung Galaxy A7 Phone (Model: SM-A720FZKAXSA), valued at up to $699 One (1) x Samsung TV (Model: UA43MU6100WXXY), valued at up to $999 One (1) x Women’s Watch, valued at up to $1034 AUD$2,500.00 – awarded in the form of a cheque made in favour of the winner.



The TOTAL PRIZE POOL IS VALUED AT UP TO AUD$28,045.00 (including GST).

14. Some prizes may not be available or may be prohibited in New Zealand under New Zealand law. In that case, prizes will be offered to an equivalent New Zealand dollar value either in cash, vouchers or as a prize determined by the Promoter in its absolute discretion.

15. Only one prize will be awarded per person, per puzzle (excluding South Australian residents).

16. The winners will be notified in writing within 7 business days of each draw using the contact details provided in their entry. The winners’ names will be published in the issues of Take 5 Issue 27, on sale 28th June 2018, Lucky Break Issue 27, on sale 25th June 2018 and Woman’s Day Issue 28, on sale 2nd July 2018.

17. The winner must take the prize as offered. The prize, or any unused portion of the prize, is not exchangeable and cannot be redeemed as cash. The prize cannot be used in conjunction with any other special offer.

18. If the winner is under the age of 18 years, the prize will be awarded to the winner’s parent or legal guardian on the winner’s behalf. It is the responsibility of the winner’s parent or legal guardian to prove their parental or guardianship status at the time of winner notification. If a person incorrectly represents themselves to be a winner’s parent or legal guardian, that person will be liable for all costs associated with re-delivering or re-awarding the prize (including but not limited to any administrative fees incurred by the Promoter). Where relevant, the Promoter is only responsible for ensuring that the prize is awarded to a person who is either a parent or legal guardian of the winner. The Promoter is not responsible for determining any other delivery details or taking directions that relate to any ongoing family law negotiations or determinations. These are the responsibility of the winner and their respective parent or legal guardian.

19. If, for any reason, the winner does not take the prize at the time stipulated by the Promoter, the prize will be forfeited by the winner and cash will not be awarded in lieu of the prize.

20. If a prize, or part of a prize, is unavailable, the Promoter may substitute an alternative prize to substantially the same recommended retail value and/or specification, subject to any written direction from the various regulatory authorities.

21. If necessary, an unclaimed prize draw will be held on 10th September 2018, at the same time and place as the original draw in order to distribute any unclaimed prize(s), subject to any directions from a regulatory authority. A winner from this draw, if any, will be notified in writing using the contact details provided in their entry within 7 business days of the unclaimed prize draw and their name will be published on www.bauer-media.com.au/terms/competition-terms for 28 days from 10th September 2018.

Prizes

22. The prize will be delivered to the nominated address of the winner, provided that address is in Australia or New Zealand. The Promoter is not responsible or liable for any delay or failure in delivery of the prize by a third party or for any damaged caused to the prize during delivery.

23. The prizes do not include any ancillary costs associated with redeeming the prizes, which are the responsibility of the winner.

24. The prizes do not include any installation or set-up of any of the products.

25. Products included in a prize package (including but not limited to titles, colour, design, sizing, model, finish, style, etc.) will be determined by the Promoter in its complete discretion.

26. In accepting the prize, the winner acknowledges that they may incur ongoing costs associated with the prize that are the responsibility of the winner.

27. The prizes are subject to the standard terms and conditions of individual prize and service providers.

28. Cash: Cash prizes will be awarded in the form of a cheque in favour of the winner.

29. Electrical appliances: For the avoidance of doubt, the prize does not include: (a) any gas, electricity, water or associated costs incurred before, during or after claiming, installing or using of the prize; (b) any construction, electrical, tiling or plumbing services; (c) any ongoing maintenance costs; (d) any costs in excess of the allocated budget per component of the prize; or (e) any other ancillary or incidental expenses incurred in connection with the prize, whether before, during or after claiming, installing or using of the prize.

30. Vouchers, gift cards, tickets and passes: Vouchers, gift cards, tickets and passes are valid for six months from the date of issue. Redemption of vouchers, gift cards, tickets or passes is subject to the terms and conditions stipulated on the voucher, gift card, ticket or pass. The Promoter will not be liable for any voucher, gift card, ticket or pass that has been lost, stolen, forged, damaged or tampered with in any way. Any unused balance of a voucher, gift card, ticket or pass will not be awarded as cash. Vouchers, gift cards, tickets and passes are subject to availability at the time of booking/redemption. Unless specifically stated otherwise, tickets do not include travel to and from a venue, spending money or meals and beverages, which are the responsibility of the winner.

31. Gold Coast Holiday: The holiday includes flights for 2 adults from the nearest Australian Capital City to Gold Coast (or Auckland for New Zealand residents) and 5-night accommodation for 2 adults in Ocean View King Room at QT Gold Coast.

The booking must be made before 19th July 2018 and must be redeemed in full by 21st December 2018. Blackout periods which are not valid for travel are 15th March 2018, 19th March 2018, 29th March 2018 to 18th April 2018, 13th October 2018 and 19th October to 22nd October 2018.

32. Redemption of the voucher prizes are subject to the terms and conditions stipulated on the voucher. The Promoter will not be liable for any voucher that has been lost, stolen, forged, damaged or tampered with in any way. Any ancillary costs associated with redeeming a voucher are not included. Any unused balance of the voucher will not be awarded as cash. In the event that a portion of the prize is awarded to the winner in the form of a voucher / ticket / pass/ letter, redemption of that portion of the prize will be subject to the terms and conditions stipulated on the voucher / ticket / pass/ letter. The Promoter will not be liable for any voucher / ticket / pass/ letter that has been lost, stolen, forged, damaged or tampered with in any way. Redemption of the prize subject to the standard terms and conditions and guidelines of the accommodation venue. Prize does not include travel to and from the accommodation venue, spending money, all other meals and beverages (unless specified above), insurance and or ancillary costs associated with redeeming the prize. These are the responsibility of the winner.

33. All the components of the prize must be taken as a package in one (1) holiday. During the entire duration of the prize, a nominated parent/guardian must accompany any person under 18 years of age.

34. The winner (and their companion) are responsible for all other expenses including but not limited to surcharges, taxes (excluding airport and airline taxes), spending money, meals, insurance, drinks, transfers (unless specified), transport to and from departure point, laundry charges, activities (unless specified), incidentals, energy surcharges, gratuities, services charges, items of a personal nature, in-room charges and all other ancillary costs.

35. A credit card imprint or cash deposit will be required from the winner at check-in of the hotel for all incidental charges. Once accommodation vouchers are issued they are non-changeable.

36. Travel restrictions may apply. Prize does not include travel insurance. Travel insurance is highly recommended to protect against the additional costs incurred in the event of unforeseen circumstances.

37. Itinerary to be determined by the Promoter in its absolute discretion.

38. Each winner (and any companion) must travel on the same dates, depart from and return to the same point of departure and travel together. Frequent flyer points will not form part of the prize. Standard conditions for tickets and accommodation apply. The Promoter’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into. It is each winner’s responsibility to ensure that they have all relevant documentation in order to travel. All elements of a prize must be taken together within the one trip. Winners will not be compensated for unused portions of a prize.

39. Transport to and from Departure point including but not limited to additional Domestic airfares if required, any additional meals, any extra sightseeing or activities, any additional accommodation, personal spending money, and all other ancillary costs, as well as obtaining any of these, are the responsibility of the winner and their travel companions. Prize also excludes medical expenses, items of a personal nature, beverages, optional tours not outlined, laundry, telephone calls, additional nights, room upgrades or other ancillary costs associated with redeeming the prize other than those specified. These costs and expenses are the responsibility of the winner. Any extension to the duration of the prize is at the winner’s sole expense and subject to availability at the time of booking. For the removal of doubt, taxes for domestic/international (if required) travel are included in the prize winning domestic/international (if required) airfares provided by the Promoter.

40. Car: The prize includes standard fittings, registration, compulsory third party insurance, stamp duty and dealer delivery charges (which may vary between States). Any ancillary costs associated with redeeming the prize are the responsibility of the winner. All optional extras and accessories, comprehensive insurance and any other insurance not stated as included in the prize, fuel, personal costs and any other ancillary associated with redeeming the prize are excluded and are the responsibility of the winner.

41. The external and interior colour of the prize is at the discretion of the supplying dealer and will be based on availability. Any number plate details used in the promotional material are representational only. Subject to agreement by the supplying dealer, stock availability and subject to the winner agreeing to pay any additional amount requested by the supplying dealer, the winner may choose to include optional extras and accessories. Except as stated in these terms and conditions, the supplying dealer will not provide a substitute model.

42. The winner must provide all information and sign all documentation necessary to enable Promoter to register the prize in the winner's name prior to collection. Receipt of the prize is subject to the winner being able to lawfully take possession of the prize and comply with all registration and compulsory third party insurance requirements of the State or Territory in which the winner elects for the vehicle to be registered.

43. The winner must collect the prize from their nearest dealership, as specified by the Promoter. If the winner is unable to collect the prize, the winner may incur cost of transporting the prize, from their nearest dealership to an alternate prize collection location as nominated by the winner and deemed acceptable by the Promoter. Any costs associated with the transport of the prize to an alternate location will be responsibility of the winner.

44. The Promoter takes no responsibility for any mechanical, body or paint repairs from the date and time of delivery.

General

45. The Promoter's decision in relation to all aspects of the Promotion is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

46. In the event of unforeseen circumstances, war, terrorism, state of emergency or disaster (including but not limited to natural disaster) the Promoter may, subject to relevant state and territory rules and regulations, cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Promotion.

47. Nothing in these terms and conditions limits, excludes or modifies or purports to limit, exclude or modify the statutory consumer guarantees as provided under the Competition and Consumer Act or similar applicable laws (“Non-Excludable Guarantees”). Except for any liability that cannot by law be excluded, including the Non-Excludable Guarantees, the Promoter (including its officers, employees and agents) excludes all liability (including negligence) for any: (a) personal injury arising in any way out of the Promotion; or (b) any loss or damage (including loss of opportunity), whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of: (i) the Promotion; (ii) any technical difficulties or equipment malfunction (whether or not under the Promoter’s control); (iii) any theft, unauthorised access or third party interference; (iv) any entry or prize claim that is late, lost, altered, damaged or misdirected (whether or not after their receipt by the Promoter) due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of the Promoter; (v) any variation in prize value to that stated in these terms and conditions; (vi) any tax liability incurred by a winner or entrant; or (vii) use of the prize.

48. Subject to the Non-Excludable Guarantees, the Promoter makes no representations or warranty as to the quality, suitability or merchantability of any of the goods or services offered as a prize.

49. The Promoter collects personal information (“PI”) to conduct the Promotion and may disclose such PI to third parties, including but not limited to agents, contractors, service providers, prize suppliers and, as required, to regulatory authorities. Entry in the Promotion is conditional on providing this PI. The Promoter will also use and handle PI as set out in its privacy policy, which, for Australia, is available at http://www.bauer-media.com.au/privacy and, for New Zealand, is available at http://www.bauermedia.co.nz/privacy. In addition to any use that may be outlined in the Promoter’s privacy policy, the Promoter may also, for an indefinite period, use the PI for promotional, marketing, publicity, research and profiling purposes, including sending electronic messages or telephoning you. For New Zealand entrants, under the Privacy Act 1993, you have the right to access and request the correction of any PI held by the Promoter. You should direct any request to opt out, access, update or correct PI to the Promoter and direct any complaints regarding treatment of you PI as set out in the Promoter’s privacy policy. All entries become the property of the Promoter.

50. The Promoter in Australia is Bauer Media Pty Limited (ABN 18 053 273 546) of 54 Park Street, Sydney, NSW 2000 (phone: (02) 8268 8000) and in New Zealand is Bauer Media Group (NZ) LP of City Works Depot, Shed 12, 90 Wellesley Street, Auckland.

51. Authorised under permit numbers: NSW:LTPS/18/22318, SA:T18/309, ACT:TP18/00370.