Take 5 Christmas Scratchie Issue 49, 2017 Promotion

Take 5 Christmas Instant Win - Schedule

General Promotion Name Take 5 Christmas Instant Win Promoter’s Details Name: Bauer Media Pty Limited Address: 54 Park Street Sydney 2000 ABN: 18 053 273 546 Telephone Number: 02 9282 8329 Privacy Policy: http://www.bauer-media.com.au/privacy Permit Numbers NSW: LTPS/17/19260 ACT: TP 17/02178.1 SA: T17/2045 Promotion Start/Close Date The Promotion starts at 00:01 (AEDST) on Thursday 30th November 2017 and closes at 23:59 (AEDST) on Monday 11th December 2017. No entries will be accepted after this time. Entry Details Entry Instructions To enter, entrants must, during the Promotion Period: i. purchase a copy of Take 5 magazines, and; ii. send a SMS message to 19 955 444 with the daily code word, as found under the scratch panels in Take 5 magazine, and include their full name and state. Entries to the SMS number must include the entrant’s full name, state and valid daily code word. Entries without this information will be deemed as invalid. SMS entrants will receive a free reply message. Each valid entrant who has entered the competition during the Promotion Period will be entered into the draw. Entry Restrictions Entry is open to all Australian residents. Entrants under the age of eighteen (18) must obtain the prior permission of a parent or guardian, who is over the age of eighteen (18) to enter. Directors, management, employees, officers and contractors (and their immediate families) of the Promoter or of the agencies or organisations associated with this Promotion, including Engage Australia, are ineligible to enter. Maximum Number of Entries Entrants in the Promotion may enter as many times as they like. Winner Determination Details Instant Win Minor Prize Determination Details Instant Minor Prize winners will be determined based on pre- selected, randomly generated times via a computer system. Major Prize Draw Details Method: random electronic selection Time: 11:00 (AEDST) Date: Wednesday 13th December 2017 Location: Engage Australia – Level 8, 56 Clarence Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Winners: One (1) If any particular draw is scheduled on a public holiday, the draw will be conducted on the following business day. Prize Details Instant Win Minor Prizes There are forty eight (48) Minor Prizes to be won instantly during the Promotion Period, with four (4) to be won, per day, as per Table A below. TABLE A Instant Win Minor Prizes Quantity Per Day Quantity for the Promotion Value (each) Total Value $1,000.00 Cash 1 12 $1000.00 $12,000.00 $250.00 Cash 2 24 $250.00 $6,000.00 $100.00 Cash 1 12 $100.00 $1,200.00 Major Prizes There is one (1) Major Prize to be won during the Promotion Period. The Major Prize is $1,000 Cash. Prize Terms Entrants in the competition may win multiple Prizes. Prizes are subject to the terms and conditions as imposed by the provider of the Prize. Once dispatched, the Promoter is not liable for any damage (whether lost, stolen, forged or tampered with) or delay occurring in the transit of Prizes. The Prizes are not transferrable to any other person, and are not redeemable for cash or an alternative Prize. If the winner is under eighteen (18) years of age, the Prize will be awarded to the winner’s parent or legal guardian on behalf of the winner. Cash Prizes will be awarded in the form of a cheque or bank transfer to the winner’s nominated bank account. Total Prize Pool The total Minor Prize pool is valued up to $19,200.00. The total Major Prize pool is valued up to $1,000.00. The total overall Prize pool is valued at $20,200.00 Notification, Publication, Verification, Delivery Notification/Publication of Wins Winners will be notified in writing within two (2) days of the Draw. Winners of Prizes valued over $250.00 will have their details published in Take 5 magazine Issue 7, on 8th February 2018. Verification Requirements Entrants and winners may, at the discretion of the Promoter, be required to: i. provide proof of identity, age and residency to verify their entry (Proof of Identity). Identification considered suitable for verification is at the Promoter's discretion; and ii. send their Proof of Purchase (for all entries submitted during the Entry Period) or any unique identifiers to the Promoter to verify that the Prize should be awarded. If an entrant/winner fails to provide Proof of Identity or Proof of Purchase by the time and date stipulated by the Promoter, their entry/Prize claim will be deemed invalid at the Promoter's discretion. Delivery Date/Prize Claim All Prizes must be claimed by 9:00 AEDT/AEDST on Monday 19th March 2018. Subject to verification requirements, Prizes will be delivered within twenty eight (28) days of the Prize being awarded to the address provided by the entrant at the time of entry. The Promoter takes no responsibility for an incorrect postal address being provided by the entrant. The Promoter is also not liable for any Prize that has been lost, stolen, damaged or tampered with in any way after it has been dispatched. Unclaimed Prize Draws The Promoter will conduct an un-won/unclaimed Prize draw at 15:00 AEDT/AEDST on Monday 19th March 2018 to award any Prizes that remain un-won or unclaimed. Notification and delivery will occur as per above.

Terms and Conditions

1. Information on how to enter and prizes forms part of these terms and conditions. By participating in the Promotion, you agree to be bound by these terms and conditions.

2. The Promotion will be advertised in Take 5 magazine and on various Promoter websites.

Entry

3. Entry to Promotion is open to residents who meet the Entry Restrictions.

4. The Promotion will be conducted during the Promotional Period. To enter, entrants must comply with the Entry Instructions during the Promotion Period. Any entry must be made personally. No entry made by a third party on behalf of an entrant will be valid.

5. Entries must be submitted in accordance with the Entry Instruction. Once submitted, entries will not be capable of alteration of deletion.

6. Entries must be received by the Promoter during the Promotion Period. SMS are deemed received at the time of receipt into the relevant database. The Promoter accepts no responsibility for any late, lost or misdirected entries including SMS messages not received, or delays in the delivery of the SMS message due to technical disruptions, network congestion or any other reason. SMS entries not attributable to a valid mobile phone account will be deemed invalid and will not be accepted.

7. If the Promotion involves SMS entry, the maximum cost of each SMS is $0.55 (inc GST). SMS entry is only open to entrants with a SMS compatible mobile phone connected to a service provider that permits text messaging to the Promotion SMS number. SMS entries must be submitted from the entrant's mobile phone.

8. Only one (1) code-word per entry is permitted. Unrecognised code-words will not be accepted.

9. Instant winner Prizes will be available to random valid entrants. Participants will be notified in their reply SMS if they are an instant winner and what Prize they have won. Instant winners will be issued a six (6) digit unique Prize Claim Number, which will need to be recorded by the participant for Prize verification purposes. Instant Winners must correctly quote their unique Prize Claim Number to be awarded their Prize. Any unclaimed or un-verified Prizes will be awarded during the Unclaimed/un-won Prize Draw. Entrants who are not instant winners will be notified that they have been automatically entered into the Major Prize Draw.

10. The Promoter reserves the right to verify identity as per the Verification Requirements. In the event that a winner cannot provide suitable proof, the winner will forfeit the Prize in whole and no substitute will be offered.

11. The Promoter reserves the right to verify the validity of entries and to disqualify any entry which, in the opinion of the Promoter, includes objectionable content, profanity or other defamatory statements. The Promoter reserves the right to disqualify any entrant or winner, who breaches these Terms and Conditions, tampers with the entry process, engages unlawful, fraudulent, misleading or deceptive behaviour (including any behaviour calculated to jeopardise the fair and proper conduct of the Promotion), or damages the goodwill or reputation of the Promoter. This includes, but is not limited, to entrants and households using multiple SIM cards to register single or multiple purchases. Incomprehensible and incomplete entries will also be deemed invalid.

Prizes

12. The Prizes are specified in the Prize Details, and subject to Prize Terms (including those specified below). Total Prize pool is also specified in the Schedule.

13. Prize values are based upon the recommended retail price at the time of printing (inclusive of GST). The Promoter accepts no responsibility for change in Prize value between now and the final Prize redemption date.

14. All costs associated with a Prize, which are not expressly included in the Schedule as an element of the Prize, are the responsibility of the winner. These costs may include spending money, transfer costs, taxes, insurance, or visa costs.

15. If the Prize is unavailable, for whatever reason, the Promoter reserves the right to substitute the Prize for a Prize of equal or greater value, subject to law.

16. It is a condition of accepting the Prize that the winner must comply with all conditions of use of the Prize and any other requirements, or terms, imposed by the supplier of the Prize.

17. The prize will be delivered to the nominated address of the winner, provided that address is in Australia. The Promoter is not responsible or liable for any delay or failure in delivery of the prize by a third party or for any damaged caused to the prize during delivery.

18. The prize does not include any ancillary costs associated with redeeming the prize, which are the responsibility of the winner.

19. In accepting the prize, the winner acknowledges that they may incur ongoing costs associated with the prize that are the responsibility of the winner.

20. The prize is subject to the standard terms and conditions of individual prize and service providers.

21. Cash prizes will be awarded in the form of a cheque in favour of the winner.

Determination and Notification

22. The winners will be notified, and their first initial, surname and State/Territory of residence will be published as per the Schedule. The Promoter and the companies/agencies associated with the Promotion may also publish the name and State/Territory of residence of winners on their websites and in trade publications.

23. The Prizes will be awarded to the person named in the valid entry or entries randomly drawn. In the event of any dispute, the Prize will be awarded to the account holder of the entry mechanism used to submit the entry.

24. At the conclusion of the competition all entrants including Instant Winning entries will be entered into a draw to win the last Prize and any un-won Prizes. Instant win game materials void if stolen, forged, mutilated or tampered with in any way.

25. Should an entrant’s contact details change during the Promotional Period, it is the entrant’s sole responsibility to notify the Promoter.

Claiming Prizes

26. Prizes must be claimed by the Prize Claim Date in accordance with instructions set out in the Schedule. If a Prize is not accepted or claimed by that Prize Claim Date, the Promoter reserves the right to distribute the unclaimed Prizes in accordance with the Unclaimed Prize Draw details specified in the Schedule, subject to any directions given by relevant authorities. Winners of unclaimed Prizes will be notified in accordance with the Schedule.

27. In the event (for any reason) a winner does not take, or participate in (due to any issues including travel), an element of the Prize at the time stipulated by the Promoter, then that Prize will be forfeited and cash will not be awarded in lieu of that element of the Prize.

28. The Promoter is not liable for any tax implications that may arise from the Prize winnings.

29. The winner agrees to participate, as reasonably required, in media editorial requests relating to the Prize, including being interviewed, photographed and filmed.

30. All entrants hereby consent to the Promoter using the entrant’s name, likeness, image and/or voice in the event they are a winner (including photograph, film, and/or recording of the same) in any media for an unlimited period without remuneration for the purposes of promoting this competition, and any products or services supplied by the Promoter.

31. It is a condition of accepting the Prize that the winner (or their legal guardian) may be required to sign a legal release in a form determined by the Promoter, in its absolute discretion. If the legal release is not signed within the time specified, the relevant entry will be deemed invalid. Where such occurs, the Promoter may determine a new winner in accordance with the arrangements specified in the Schedule (Unclaimed Prize Draws).

32. The Promoter, and agencies or companies associated with this Promotion will not be liable for any loss or damage whatsoever which is suffered (including indirect or consequential loss) or for any personal injury suffered or sustained in connection with a Prize except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. The Promoter, and their associated agencies and companies is not liable for (including any costs) an error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation of transmission, network failures, tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorised access to, or alteration of entries, and any cause beyond the control of the Promoter, and reserves the right to take any action that may be available.

33. The Promoter’s decision in relation to all aspects of the Promotion is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

34. In the event of unforeseen circumstances, war, terrorism, state of emergency or disaster (including but not limited to natural disaster) the Promoter may, subject to relevant state and territory rules and regulations, cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Promotion.

35. Nothing in these terms and conditions limits, excludes or modifies or purports to limit, exclude or modify the statutory consumer guarantees as provided under the Competition and Consumer Act or similar applicable laws (“Non-Excludable Guarantees”). Except for any liability that cannot by law be excluded, including the Non-Excludable Guarantees, the Promoter (including its officers, employees and agents) excludes all liability (including negligence) for any: (a) personal injury arising in any way out of the Promotion; or (b) any loss or damage (including loss of opportunity), whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of: (i) the Promotion; (ii) any technical difficulties or equipment malfunction (whether or not under the Promoter’s control); (iii) any theft, unauthorised access or third party interference; (iv) any entry or prize claim that is late, lost, altered, damaged or misdirected (whether or not after their receipt by the Promoter) due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of the Promoter; (v) any variation in prize value to that stated in these terms and conditions; (vi) any tax liability incurred by a winner or entrant; or (vii) use of the prize.

36. Subject to the Non-Excludable Guarantees, the Promoter makes no representations or warranty as to the quality, suitability or merchantability of any of the goods or services offered as a prize.

37. The Promoter collects personal information (“PI”) to conduct the Promotion and may disclose such PI to third parties, including but not limited to agents, contractors, service providers, prize suppliers and, as required, to regulatory authorities. Entry in the Promotion is conditional on providing this PI. The Promoter will also use and handle PI as set out in its privacy policy, which, for Australia, is available at http://www.bauer-media.com.au/privacy and, for New Zealand, is available at http://www.bauermedia.co.nz/privacy. In addition to any use that may be outlined in the Promoter’s privacy policy, the Promoter may also, for an indefinite period, use the PI for promotional, marketing, publicity, research and profiling purposes, including sending electronic messages or telephoning you. For New Zealand entrants, under the Privacy Act 1993, you have the right to access and request the correction of any PI held by the Promoter. You should direct any request to opt out, access, update or correct PI to the Promoter and direct any complaints regarding treatment of you PI as set out in the Promoter’s privacy policy. All entries become the property of the Promoter.

38. Authorised under permit number: NSW: LTPS/17/19260; ACT: TP 17/02178; SA: T17/2045

39. The Promoter is Bauer Media Pty Limited (ABN 18 053 273 546) of 54 Park Street, Sydney NSW 2000 (Phone: 02 8268 8000).