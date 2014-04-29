SUPERPUZZER 110 WINNERS (FOR WOMAN’S DAY WEBSITE)
WOMAN’S DAY SUPERPUZZLER 110 WINNERS
(PRIZES VALUED AT $250 AND OVER)
Page 6-7: Slim-line Fridge, $799
S. Corlass, Frankston South, Vic.
Page 10: Beauty Hamper, $958.93
D. Ashford, Baldivis, WA; K. Halliwell, Leopold, Vic; M. Harbin, Park Avenue, Qld; P. Jenkinson, Camillo, WA; H. Jensen, Urangan, Qld; T. Manning, Toowong, Qld; D. Price, Warnbro, WA; I. Sorgini, Evanston Gardens, SA.
Page 12: Sports Watch, $399
K. Schweiwe, Beerwah, Qld.
Page 16-17: Washer and Dryer, $1078
V. Adnams, Kippa-Ring, Qld.
Page 20 Hacksaw Ridge DVD pack, $250
J. Bevitt, North Ward, Qld; J. Celine, Maroubra, NSW; S. Cockett, Mooroolbark, Vic; A. Considine, Hebersham, NSW; P. Donnelly, Warradale, SA; L. Marshall, Mandurah, WA; M. Marshall, Megalong Valley, NSW; J. Quatre-Bornes, Lyrup, SA; L. Tailby, Wyong, NSW; G. Todd, Holder, ACT.
Page 30-31: Leather Handbag, $467
B. Bray, Prospect, SA; J. Halg, Edge Hill, Qld.
Page 47: Men’s Stylish Watch, $573
R. Clifford, Altona Meadows, Vic; G. Cox, Mildura, Vic; J. Kennedy, Tanjil South, Vic; B. Simpson, Andrews Farm, SA; J. Thompson, Heathcote, Vic.
Page 64: Accessories Set, $270.40
P. Courtney, Mawson Lakes, SA; A. Curliss, Mount Clear, Vic; W. Debrincat, Keilor Downs, Vic; R. Foley, Glenelg North, SA; J. Hyland, Carindale, Qld; S. Malysz, Craigieburn, Vic; S. Mencakova, Chain Valley Bay, NSW; A. Sachse, Hillside, Vic; E. Simpson, Bargara, Qld; D. Walker, Benalla, Vic; S. Wilson, Reynella, SA; D. Woods, Somerville, Vic.