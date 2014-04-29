TERMS

SUPERPUZZER 110 WINNERS (FOR WOMAN’S DAY WEBSITE)

 

WOMAN’S DAY SUPERPUZZLER 110 WINNERS

(PRIZES VALUED AT $250 AND OVER)

 

Page 6-7: Slim-line Fridge, $799

S. Corlass, Frankston South, Vic.

 

Page 10: Beauty Hamper, $958.93

D. Ashford, Baldivis, WA; K. Halliwell, Leopold, Vic; M. Harbin, Park Avenue, Qld; P. Jenkinson, Camillo, WA; H. Jensen, Urangan, Qld; T. Manning, Toowong, Qld; D. Price, Warnbro, WA; I. Sorgini, Evanston Gardens, SA.

 

Page 12: Sports Watch, $399

K. Schweiwe, Beerwah, Qld.

 

Page 16-17: Washer and Dryer, $1078

V. Adnams, Kippa-Ring, Qld.

 

Page 20 Hacksaw Ridge DVD pack, $250

J. Bevitt, North Ward, Qld; J. Celine, Maroubra, NSW; S. Cockett, Mooroolbark, Vic; A. Considine, Hebersham, NSW; P. Donnelly, Warradale, SA; L. Marshall, Mandurah, WA; M. Marshall, Megalong Valley, NSW; J. Quatre-Bornes, Lyrup, SA; L. Tailby, Wyong, NSW; G. Todd, Holder, ACT.

 

Page 30-31: Leather Handbag, $467

B. Bray, Prospect, SA; J. Halg, Edge Hill, Qld.

 

Page 47: Men’s Stylish Watch, $573

R. Clifford, Altona Meadows, Vic; G. Cox, Mildura, Vic; J. Kennedy, Tanjil South, Vic; B. Simpson, Andrews Farm, SA; J. Thompson, Heathcote, Vic.

 

Page 64: Accessories Set, $270.40

P. Courtney, Mawson Lakes, SA; A. Curliss, Mount Clear, Vic; W. Debrincat, Keilor Downs, Vic; R. Foley, Glenelg North, SA; J. Hyland, Carindale, Qld; S. Malysz, Craigieburn, Vic; S. Mencakova, Chain Valley Bay, NSW; A. Sachse, Hillside, Vic; E. Simpson, Bargara, Qld; D. Walker, Benalla, Vic; S. Wilson, Reynella, SA; D. Woods, Somerville, Vic.

 

Explore Bauer

Announcement

KESHNEE KEMP NAMED COSMOPOLITAN EDITOR

Announcement

NOW TO LOVE’S SOCIAL FOOTPRINT TOPS 3.7 MILLION
Announcement

DEBORAH HUTTON JOINS NOW TO LOVE AS EDITOR AT LARGE OF NEW SECTION TO MEET THE DEMANDS OF WOMEN 45+

Announcement

TOURISM AUSTRALIA PARTNERS WITH GOURMET TRAVELLER TO SHOWCASE THE TASTE OF AUSTRALIA
Announcement

BAUER BOOSTS RESEARCH AND INSIGHTS WITH TWO SENIOR HIRES

Following Bauer’s Media’s announcement that it will re-organise its brands under five key consumer categories, Bauer Media has appointed Miram Condon as director of research and in a newly created role named Anna Preston as national strategy manager.

Website Terms Privacy

© Copyright Bauer Media Pty Limited All Rights Reserved

×

Instructions

What is a media kit?

A Media Kit contains specific brand and audience information for all available Bauer brand platforms across magazine, web and social.

The Media Kit Builder has been designed for media agencies and marketers to assist in the media planning process. It has been designed as strategic tool to assist in the process and is not intended as an end-to-end planning solution. For further information, contact our dedicated Bauer Media Sales Team.

0 brand(s) in your media kit

Download or Email Media Kit