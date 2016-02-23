RUNWAY WEEKEND - Best-Dressed

RUNWAY WEEKEND

AdNews Agency of the Year 2016

Competition T&C's

Instructions on how to enter and prizes form part of these Terms and Conditions. Participation in this promotion is deemed acceptance of these Terms and Conditions.

Entry is open to attendees of the AdNews Agency of the Year pre-function welcome reception held on Thursday, 3 March 2016 in Sydney at 6:30pm – 7:30pm only. Employees of the Promoter, AdNews, Yaffa Media, and their immediate families including but limited to (spouse, defacto, partner), are not eligible to enter.

The promotion commences on Thursday, 3rd March 2016 at 6:30pm (AEDST) and closes on Thursday, 3rd March 2016 at 7:30pm (AEDST). The judging will be done by a panel of judges appointed by the Promoter. The judging will take place at the AdNews Agency of the Year Awards pre-function welcome reception held at The Star Event Centre, 80 Pyrmont St, Pyrmont on 3rd March 2016. Each winner will be notified on the night during the announcement of the Best-Dressed Male and Female Award.

To be eligible to enter, individuals must be attending the AdNews Agency of the Year Awards pre-function welcome reception and be dressed up in their best “cocktail outfit”.

All eligible outfits will be judged and the best (1) dressed from all Males and Females as determined by the judges will win. Each entrant’s outfit will be individually judged based on a combination of style, presentation, and suitability to this promotion. For the removal of doubt there will be one (1) winner from Male entrants and one (1) winner from female entrants. The judges will select each winner based on the above criteria and the decision on the day as to who is most suitable. The judges’ decision in relation to all aspects of this promotion is final and binding on all who enter. No correspondence will be entered into. This promotion is being held for entertainment purposes only. The determination of who is “best dressed” will be made using judging criteria as set by the panel of judges

The best (1) dressed female as determined by the judges will win:

Westfield voucher valued at up to$ 250.00

The best (1) dressed male as determined by the judges will win:

Westfield voucher valued at up to$ 250.00

The Total prize pool is valued at up to $500.00 (including GST). Any ancillary costs associated with redeeming the prize are not included. These are the responsibility of the winner.

It is a condition of accepting the prize, the winners agree to be interviewed, photographed and filmed at any time by the Promoter or their agents for a story or feature on this promotion to be developed and featured in Bauer Media (publication or website), AdNews (Yaffa Media) website or social media pages (or any other form of media it deems suitable) without further remuneration or reference to the participants. The inclusion of any such feature (including but not limited to creative control of the feature) will remain with the Promoter and AdNews (Yaffa Media) at all times.

Vouchers are valid for twelve (12) [LJ1] months from the date of issue. Redemption of the voucher prizes are subject to the terms and conditions stipulated on the voucher. The Promoter will not be liable for any voucher that has been lost, stolen, forged, damaged or tampered with in any way. Any ancillary costs associated with redeeming a voucher are not included. Any unused balance of the voucher will not be awarded as cash.

Prize must be taken as offered. The prize, or any unused portion of the prize, is not exchangeable or cannot be redeemed as cash. The prize cannot be used in conjunction with any other special offer. The prize is valued in Australian dollars. The Promoter accepts no responsibility for any variation in the prize value. Prize winner is advised that tax implications may arise from their prize winnings and they should seek independent financial advice prior to acceptance of their prize. In the event that a portion of the prize is awarded to the winner in the form of a voucher / ticket / pass/ letter, redemption of that portion of the prize will be subject to the terms and conditions stipulated on the voucher / ticket / pass/ letter. The Promoter will not be liable for any voucher / ticket / pass/ letter that has been lost, stolen, forged, damaged or tampered with in any way.

Nothing in these Terms and Conditions limits, excludes or modifies or purports to limit, exclude or modify the statutory consumer guarantees as provided under the Competition and Consumer Act, as well as any other implied warranties under the ASIC Act or similar consumer protection laws in the State and Territories of Australia (“Non-Excludable Guarantees”). Except for any liability that cannot by law be excluded, including the Non-Excludable Guarantees, the Promoter (including its respective officers, employees and agents) excludes all liability (including negligence), for any personal injury; or any loss or damage (including loss of opportunity); whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of the promotion.

Except for any liability that cannot by law be excluded, including the Non-Excludable Guarantees, the Promoter (including its respective officers, employees and agents) is not responsible for and excludes all liability (including negligence), for any personal injury; or any loss or damage (including loss of opportunity); whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of: (a) any technical difficulties or equipment malfunction (whether or not under the Promoter’s control); (b) any theft, unauthorised access or third party interference; (c) any entry or prize claim that is late, lost, altered, damaged or misdirected (whether or not after their receipt by the Promoter) due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of the Promoter; (d) any variation in prize value to that stated in these Terms and Conditions; (e) any tax liability incurred by a winner or entrant; or (f) use of the prize.

If this promotion is interfered with in any way or is not capable of being conducted as reasonably anticipated due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of the Promoter, the Promoter reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to the fullest extent permitted by law: (a) to disqualify any entrant; or (b) subject to any written directions from a regulatory authority, to modify, suspend, terminate or cancel the promotion, as appropriate.