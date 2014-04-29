PEOPLE MAGAZINE - Maxi/Beast/Moviecross/Swirl-A-Sleb Promotion (28 August – September 11, 2017)

CONDITIONS OF ENTRY



1. Information on how to enter and prizes form part of these Conditions of Entry. Participation in this competition deem acceptance of these terms and conditions.

2. Entry is open to residents of Australia and New Zealand aged 15 years and over. Employees of the Promoter and their immediate families and agencies associated with this promotion are ineligible to enter. Entrants under the age of 18 years must have prior parental or legal guardian consent to enter.

3. This issue’s Beast/Moviecross/Swirl-A-Sleb promotions opens August 28, and closes September 29. The draw will take place at Bauer Media, 54 Park Street, Sydney, NSW 2000, on October 13 at 11.00am (AEST/ AEDST). The winners will be notified by mail using the contact details given in their entry and their name will be published in People magazine on December 4. The judges’ decision is final and binding on all who enter and no correspondence will be entered into.

This issue’s Maxi promotion opens August 28, and closes September 29. The draw will take place at Bauer Media, 54 Park Street, Sydney, NSW 2000, on October 27 at 11.00am (AEST/ AEDST). The winner will be notified by mail using the contact details given in their entry and their name will be published in People magazine on December 18. The judges’ decision is final and binding on all who enter and no correspondence will be entered into.

4. Enter by correctly completing the relevant puzzle during the promotional period found in the relevant issue of People Magazine and send the completed coupon to the appropriate address as follows: Beast: The Beast No. 19, c/- People magazine, PO Box 5507, Sydney, NSW 2001. Moviecross: Moviecross No. 19, c/- People magazine, PO Box 5536, Sydney, NSW 2001. Swirl-A-Sleb: Swirl-A-Sleb No. 19, c/- People magazine, PO Box 5536, Sydney, NSW 2001. Maxi: Maxi – September, c/- People magazine, PO Box 5508, Sydney, NSW 1181.

5. Multiple entries permitted subject to each entry must be submitted on an original entry coupon and posted in a separate stamped envelope. No copies of the entry coupon will be accepted.

6. Each individual puzzle will award the following prizes:

7. Maxi Crossword: The first (1) valid and correct entry drawn from all valid entries received will win: $750.00

8. Beast Crossword: The first (1) valid and correct entry drawn from all valid entries received will win: $250.00

9. Movie Cross: The first (1) valid and correct entry drawn from all valid entries received will win: $150.00

10. Swirl-a-Sleb: The first (1) valid and correct entry drawn from all valid entries received will win: $100.00

11. Prize will be awarded in the form of a cheque made in favour of the winner and is not transferable or exchangeable. Prize does not include any ancillary costs associated with redeeming this prize. These are the responsibility of the winner.

12. For the purposes of NSW lottery departments each individual total prize pool will not exceed $1000.00 and the entire promotional period will not exceed $100,000 (including GST). The first individual promotional period will commences on 20th March 2017 and final individual promotional period will close 17:00pm (AEST) on 17 November 2017.

13. Prize must be taken as offered. The prize, or any unused portion of the prize, is not exchangeable or cannot be redeemed as cash. The prize cannot be used in conjunction with any other special offer. The prize is valued in Australian dollars. The Promoter accepts no responsibility for any variation in the prize value. Prize winner is advised that tax implications may arise from their prize winnings and they should seek independent financial advice prior to acceptance of their prize.

14. If the winner is under the age of 18 years, the prize will be awarded to the winner’s parent or legal guardian on behalf of the winner. It is the responsibility of the winner’s parent/legal guardian to prove their parental status/ legal guardianship at the time of winner notification. In the event that for any reason whatsoever a person/s mistakenly represents themselves to be a winners parent and/or legal guardian, then that person will be liable for all costs associated with relocating and/or re-awarding the prize (including but not limited to and administrative fees incurred by the Promoter). Where relevant, the Promoter is only responsible for ensuring that the prize is awarded to a person who is either a parent or legal guardian of the winner. The Promoter is not responsible for determining any other delivery details or taking direction that relates to any ongoing family law negotiations and/or determinations. These are the responsibility of the winner and their respective parent/s and/or legal guardian/s.

15. The prize will be delivered to the nominated address of the Prize winner. Delivery of the Prize is valid to any state and/or city in Australia.

16. The Promoter may conduct such further draws at the same place as the original draw and 1.00pm (AEST/AEDST) as are necessary for this issue’s Beast/Moviecross/Swirl-A-Sleb promotions on February 9 in order to distribute any prizes which remain unclaimed by that date subject to reference to all relevant state and territory authorities. The winners will be notified in writing and will be published in People magazine on March 12.

The Promoter may conduct such further draws at the same place as the original draw and 1.00pm (AEST/AEDST) as are necessary for this issue’s Maxi promotion on February 2, 2018 in order to distribute any prizes which remain unclaimed by that date subject to reference to all relevant state and territory authorities. The winner will be notified in writing and will be published in People magazine on March 12.

17. Printing and other quality control errors will not invalidate an otherwise valid prize claim. In the event of a query as to the validity of an entry, the judges will determine whether or not the entry is to be deemed valid, taking into consideration all mitigating circumstances and knowledge available to them at the time of the judging. No correspondence will be entered into.

18. In the event of unforeseen circumstances, war, terrorism, state of emergency or disaster (including but not limited to natural disaster)the Promoter reserves the right to subject to reference to all relevant state and territory rules and regulations, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the promotion.

19. If a medical circumstance in some way restricts your ability to enter the competition through the required mechanic, you are still eligible to enter however you must briefly state your circumstances upon entry.

20. If your entry is selected as a winning entry, validation of your circumstances/ the validity of your entry will be undertaken by the Promoter. Method of validation (without limitation) will be determined by the Promoter in its complete discretion. If the winning entry is deemed to be a winner, the winner will be notified as per the terms and conditions herein. In the event that the Promoter requests the entrant to sign any legal documents relating to the verification of their medical circumstance, the legal documents will take the form determined by the Promoter. It is a condition of accepting the prize the winner sign any such legal documentation.

21. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions limits, excludes or modifies or purports to limit, exclude or modify the statutory consumer guarantees as provided under the Competition and Consumer Act, as well as any other implied warranties under the ASIC Act or similar consumer protection laws in the State and Territories of Australia (“Non-Excludable Guarantees”). Except for any liability that cannot by law be excluded, including the Non-Excludable Guarantees, the Promoter (including its respective officers, employees and agents) excludes all liability (including negligence), for any personal injury; or any loss or damage (including loss of opportunity); whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of the promotion.

22. Except for any liability that cannot by law be excluded, including the Non-Excludable Guarantees, the Promoter (including its respective officers, employees and agents) is not responsible for and excludes all liability (including negligence), for any personal injury; or any loss or damage (including loss of opportunity); whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of: (a) any technical difficulties or equipment malfunction (whether or not under the Promoter’s control); (b) any theft, unauthorised access or third party interference; (c) any entry or prize claim that is late, lost, altered, damaged or misdirected (whether or not after their receipt by the Promoter) due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of the Promoter; (d) any variation in prize value to that stated in these Terms and Conditions; (e) any tax liability incurred by a winner or entrant; or (f) use of the prize.

23. If this promotion is interfered with in any way or is not capable of being conducted as reasonably anticipated due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of the Promoter, the Promoter reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to the fullest extent permitted by law: (a) to disqualify any entrant; or (b) subject to any written directions from a regulatory authority, to modify, suspend, terminate or cancel the promotion, as appropriate.

Privacy:

24. The Promoter collects personal information (“PI”) in order to conduct the promotion and may, for this purpose, disclose such PI to third parties, including but not limited to agents, contractors, service providers, prize suppliers and, as required, to Australian regulatory authorities. Entry is conditional on providing this PI. The Promoter will also use and handle PI as set out in its privacy policy, which can be accessed by visiting http://www.bauer-media.com.au/privacy.htm. In addition to any use that may be outlined in the Promoter’s Privacy Policy, the Promoter may also, for an indefinite period, unless otherwise advised, use the PI for promotional, marketing, publicity, research and profiling purposes, including sending electronic messages or telephoning the entrant. Entrants should direct any request to opt out, access, update or correct PI to the Promoter and direct any complaints regarding treatment of their PI according to the Privacy Policy. All entries become the property of the Promoter.

25. The Promoter is Bauer Media Pty Ltd (ABN 18 053 273 546) of 54 – 58 Park Street, Sydney, NSW 2000. Phone: 02 9282 8000.

26. Authorised under permit numbers: NSW: LTPM/17/1556.