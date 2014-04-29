Terms and Conditions

PEOPLE MAGAZINE - Maxi/Beast/Moviecross/Swirl-A-Sleb Promotion (19 Dec 2016 - 2 Jan 2017)

CONDITIONS OF ENTRY

1. Information on how to enter and prizes form part of these Terms and Conditions. Participation in this promotion is deemed acceptance of these Terms and Conditions.

2. Entry is open to residents of Australia aged 15 years and over. Employees of the Promoter and their immediate families and agencies associated with this promotion are ineligible to enter. Entrants under the age of 18 years must have prior parental or legal guardian consent to enter.

3. This issue’s Beast/Moviecross/Swirl-A-Sleb promotion opens December 19 and closes January 20, 2017. The draw will take place at Bauer Media, 54 Park St, Sydney, NSW 2000 on February 3 at 11am (AEST/AEDST when applicable). Winners will be notified by mail using the contact details on their entries and their names will be published in People magazine on March 27.

4. This issue’s Maxi promotion opens December 19 and closes February 17, 2017. The draw will take place at Bauer Media, 54 Park St, Sydney, NSW 2000 on March 3 at 11am (AEST/AEDST). The winner will be notified by mail using the contact details given in their entry and their name will be published in People magazine on April 24.

5. The judges’ decision is final and binding on all who enter and no correspondence will be entered into.

6. Enter by correctly completing the relevant crossword/puzzle during the promotional period found in the relevant issue of People magazine and sending the completed coupon to the appropriate address as follows:

Beast: The Beast No. 16, c/- People magazine, PO Box 5507, Sydney, NSW 2001.



Moviecross: Moviecross No. 16, c/- People magazine, PO Box 5536, Sydney, NSW 2001.



Swirl-A-Sleb: Swirl-A-Sleb No. 16, c/- People magazine, PO Box 5536, Sydney, NSW 2001.



Maxi: Maxi – August, c/- People magazine, PO Box 5508, Sydney, NSW 1181.

Privacy Policy

Please see Bauer Media Privacy notice below. Full terms and conditions can be found at www.bauer-media.com.au/terms/competition-terms.

The Promoter is Bauer Media Pty Ltd (ABN 18 053 273 546) of 54 Park St, Sydney, NSW 2000. Phone: (02) 9282 8000.

Authorised under permit number: NSW: LTPM/16/00605.