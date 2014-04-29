Terms and Conditions

NW - Puzzles (Issue 52)

CONDITIONS OF ENTRY

1. Information on how to enter and prizes form part of these Terms and Conditions. Participation in this promotion is deemed acceptance of these Terms and Conditions.

2. Entry is only open to all residents of Australia. Entrants under 18 years must have prior parental or legal guardian consent to enter. Employees (and immediate families) of the Promoter, and agencies associated with this promotion are ineligible to enter.

3. The Promoter, in its absolute discretion, reserves the right to verify the validity of entries and entrants (including an entrant’s identity, age and place of residence) and to disqualify any entrant who submits an entry that is not in accordance with these Terms and Conditions or who tampers with the entry process, (including but not limited to tampering by way of use of techniques designed to avoid the payment of SMS /190 call costs). Failure of the Promoter to enforce any of its rights at any stage does not constitute a waiver of those rights.

4. Incomplete, indecipherable or illegible entries will be deemed invalid.

5. Multiple entries permitted, subject to the following: (a) each entrant must purchase one (1) copy of the issue 52 of NW magazine during the promotional period; and (b) each entry must be submitted separately and in accordance with entry requirements. Individuals must retain the original copy of their purchase receipt or magazine cover as proof of purchase.

6. To enter, individuals must, during the promotional period, complete the Crozzle, Name that Star OR Who am I? puzzle in the relevant edition of NW magazine and either

(a) Call the below relevant numbers for puzzles and register their details including their full name, address, day time telephone number, and correct answer;

Crozzle – 1902554991

Name that Star – 1902559966

Who Am I? - 1902555401

or

(b) SMS their full name, address and telephone number and the correct answer to

Crozzle – 19954991

Name that Star –19959966

Who Am I? - 19955400

7. Maximum cost of 190 call is 55c. Calls from payphones and mobile phones may attract a higher rate. Premium SMS cost is 55c. Entrants must have premium service access. SMS entrants under 18 years old must obtain account holder’s consent. Persons under 18 years must seek bill payer’s permission prior to entering. SMS winners will be contacted by SMS and/or phone and the Promoter will record their address details so that the prize may be awarded. SMS entries via the Internet are ineligible. Entries are deemed to be received at the time of receipt into the promotion database and NOT at the time of transmission by the entrant. 190 and SMS service provider: Salmat Digital Pty Ltd. Helpdesk 1300 464 866.

8. The promotion commences December 19, 2016 and closes at 11:59pm on January 8, 2016. The draw will take place at Salmat Digital Pty Ltd, Level 2, 116 Miller Street, North Sydney NSW 2060, on January 10, 2016, at 11:00am. All times stipulated in these Terms and Conditions are in either AEST or AEDST as applicable. The winner will be notified in writing within seven (7) business days of the draw.

9. The Promoter’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

10. The first (1) valid and correct entry drawn from entries received in the Crozzle puzzle draw during the promotional; period will win:

$250.00. Prize will be awarded in the form of a cheque made in favour of the winner.

The first (1) valid and correct entry drawn from entries received in the Name that Star puzzle draw during the promotional; period will win:

$100.00. Prize will be awarded in the form of a cheque made in favour of the winner.

The first (1) valid and correct entry drawn from entries received in the Who am I? puzzle draw during the promotional; period will win:

$100.00. Prize will be awarded in the form of a cheque made in favour of the winner.

Total prize pool for the issue is valued at $450.00 (including GST).

11. A draw for the prize, if unclaimed, may take place on 17 April, 2017 at the same time and place as the original draw, subject to any written directions from a regulatory authority. The winner, if one is required, will be notified in writing within seven (7) business days of the draw.

Prizes terms:

12. The prize is valued in Australian dollars. The Promoter accepts no responsibility for any variation in the prize value. Prize winners are advised that tax implications may arise from their prize winnings and they should seek independent financial advice prior to acceptance of their prize.

13. The prize will be delivered to the nominated address of the prize winner. Delivery of the prize is valid to any state and/or city in Australia.

14. If the winner is under the age of 18 years, the prize will be awarded to the winner’s parent or legal guardian on behalf of the winner. It is the responsibility of the winner’s parent/legal guardian to prove their parental status/ legal guardianship at the time of winner notification. In the event that for any reason whatsoever a person/s mistakenly represents themselves to be a winners parent and/or legal guardian, then that person will be liable for all costs associated with relocating and/or re-awarding the prize (including but not limited to and administrative fees incurred by the Promoter). Where relevant, the Promoter is only responsible for ensuring that the prize is awarded to a person who is either a parent or legal guardian of the winner. The Promoter is not responsible for determining any other delivery details or taking direction that relates to any ongoing family law negotiations and/or determinations. These are the responsibility of the winner and their respective parent/s and/or legal guardian/s.

15. The Promoter is neither responsible nor liable for any late lost or misdirected mail (including but not limited to prizes).

General terms:

16. By entering the promotion via SMS an entrant consents to the Promoter using the their personal details for the purposes of sending one (1) mobile terminated (MT) reply message which includes a confirmation of your entry in the promotion.

17. Any cost associated with accessing the promotional website is the entrant’s responsibility and is dependent on the Internet service provider used.

18. Unless otherwise due to fraud or ineligibility under these terms and conditions, all valid prize claims in excess of the advertised prize pool will be honoured. All advertised instant prizes will be awarded.

19. Printing and other quality control errors will not invalidate an otherwise valid prize claim. In the event of a query as to the validity of an entry, the judges will determine whether or not the entry is to be deemed valid, taking into consideration all mitigating circumstances and knowledge available to them at the time of the judging. No correspondence will be entered into.

20. In the event of unforeseen circumstances, war, terrorism, state of emergency or disaster (including but not limited to natural disaster)the Promoter reserves the right to subject to reference to all relevant state and territory rules and regulations, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the promotion.

21. Ineligible, illegible, inaudible, incomprehensible or incomplete claims or entries received will be considered null and void. Instant win game materials are rendered void if stolen, forged, mutilated, incomplete or tampered with in any way. Photocopied or faxed claims or entries will not be accepted.

22. The Promoter's decision in relation to all aspects of this promotion is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

23. If this promotion is interfered with in any way or is not capable of being conducted as reasonably anticipated due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of the Promoter, including but not limited to technical difficulties, unauthorised intervention or fraud, the Promoter reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to the fullest extent permitted by law to (a) disqualify any entrant; and (b) subject to any written directions from a regulatory authority, to modify, suspend, terminate or cancel the promotion, as appropriate.

24. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions limit, exclude or modify or purports to limit, exclude or modify the statutory consumer guarantees as provided under the Competition and Consumer Act, as well as any other implied warranties under the ASIC Act or similar consumer protection laws in the State and Territories of Australia and New Zealand (“Non-Excludable Guarantees”). Except for any liability that cannot by law be excluded, including the Non-Excludable Guarantees, the Promoter (including its respective officers, employees and agents) excludes all liability (including negligence), for any personal injury; or any loss or damage (including loss of opportunity); whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of the promotion.

25. Except for any liability that cannot by law be excluded, including the Non-Excludable Guarantees, the Promoter (including its respective officers, employees and agents) is not responsible for and excludes all liability (including negligence), for any personal injury; or any loss or damage (including loss of opportunity); whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of: (a) any technical difficulties or equipment malfunction (whether or not under the Promoter’s control); (b) any theft, unauthorised access or third party interference; (c) any entry or prize claim that is late, lost, altered, damaged or misdirected (whether or not after their receipt by the Promoter) due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of the Promoter; (d) any variation in prize value to that stated in these Terms and Conditions; (e) any tax liability incurred by a winner or entrant; or (f) use of a prize.

Privacy:

26. The Promoter collects personal information (“PI”) in order to conduct the promotion and may, for this purpose, disclose such PI to third parties, including but not limited to agents, contractors, service providers, prize suppliers and, as required, to Australian regulatory authorities. Entry is conditional on providing this PI. The Promoter will also use and handle PI as set out in its privacy policy, which can be accessed by visiting http://www.bauer-media.com.au/privacy.htm. In addition to any use that may be outlined in the Promoter’s Privacy Policy, the Promoter may also, for an indefinite period, unless otherwise advised, use the PI for promotional, marketing, publicity, research and profiling purposes, including sending electronic messages or telephoning the entrant. Entrants should direct any request to opt out, access, update or correct PI to the Promoter and direct any complaints regarding treatment of their PI according to the Privacy Policy. All entries become the property of the Promoter.

27. The Promoter is Bauer Media Pty Ltd (ABN 18 053 273 546) of 54 – 58 Park Street, Sydney, NSW 2000. Phone: 02 9282 8000.

28. Authorised under permit numbers: NSW: LTPM/16/00626



For the purposes of NSW state lottery departments the individual prize pool will be not exceed $1000 and total prize pool for the entire promotion will not exceed $100,000.

29. For the sake of clarity, the first individual promotional period will commence on 27th June 2015 and the last closing date will be 11.59pm (AEDST) on 26th March 2017.