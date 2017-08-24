“JEANSWEST WARDROBE REVAMP” PROMOTION

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

1. Information on how to enter and the prizes form part of these Terms and Conditions. Participation in this promotion is deemed acceptance of these Terms and Conditions.

2. The Promoter is Bauer Media Group Pty Ltd (ABN 18 053 273 546) of 54 Park Street, Sydney NSW 2000. Telephone: 02 9282 8000.

3. Entry is only open to Australian residents aged 18 years or over. Employees (and their immediate families) of the Promoter, Weight Watchers and agencies associated with this promotion are ineligible to enter. Immediate family means any of the following: spouse, ex-spouse, de-facto spouse, child or step-child (whether natural or by adoption), parent, step-parent, grandparent, step-grandparent, uncle, aunt, niece, nephew, brother, sister, step-brother, step-sister or 1st cousin.

4. Promotion commences on 24/08/2017 and ends at 11:59pm AEST on 13/09/2017 (“Promotional Period”).

5. To enter, individuals must, during the Promotional Period, visit the Weight Watchers AU NZ Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/WeightWatchersAUNZ/, locate the promotional post (which will be pinned at the top of the Facebook page during the Promotional Period) and post a comment (“Comment”) with an answer in twenty-five (25) words or less to the question “Why does Weight Watchers fit best within your lifestyle?” (“Promotional Question”).

6. Subject to clause 7 below, at the end of the Promotional Period, the Promoter will review the number of “Reactions”, which consist of Likes, Loves, Laughs and Wows, received on each Comment and the five (5) Comments with the highest number of “Reactions” will be deemed the winners. For the sake of clarity, reactions other than “Likes, Loves, Laughs and Wows” will not be counted for the purposes of this promotion. The review will take place at 10am AEST on 14/09/2017 at 5/1-3 Smail St Ultimo, NSW 2007.

7. In the event of a tie, the Promoter will judge all such tied entries against each other based on the literary and creative merit of the Comment and determine a winner.

8. Each winner will receive a $1,000 Jeanswest gift card.

9. The five (5) winners will be revealed on 14/09/2017 via a separate Facebook post on the Weight Watchers AU NZ Facebook page announcing the winning Comments.

10. This is a game of skill and chance plays no part in determining the winners.

11. The Promoter reserves the right, at any time, to verify the validity of entries and entrants (including an entrant’s identity, age and place of residence) and reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who the Promoter has reason to believe has breached any of these Terms and Conditions, tampered with the entry process or engaged in any unlawful or other improper misconduct calculated to jeopardise fair and proper conduct of the promotion. Errors and omissions may be accepted at the Promoter's discretion. Failure by the Promoter to enforce any of its rights at any stage does not constitute a waiver of those rights. The Promoter's legal rights to recover damages or other compensation from such an offender are reserved.

12. The Promoter reserves the right, at any time: (a) to invalidate any “Reactions” which it reasonably suspects have been submitted using false, incorrect, fraudulent or misleading information, including but not limited to personal details and contact information and/or “Reactions” that have been submitted through the use of multiple identities, email addresses or accounts, including but not limited to social networking accounts; and/or (b) to disqualify any entrant (or invalidate his/her entry) that the Promoter reasonably suspects has paid, bartered or offered payment or other consideration to another person in exchange for “Reactions” or has otherwise encouraged or procured any person to submit “Reactions” contrary to these Terms and Conditions.

13. Incomplete or indecipherable entries will be deemed invalid.

14. Only one (1) entry permitted per person.

15. The Promoter’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

16. Any ancillary costs associated with redeeming the gift card are not included. Any unused balance of the gift card will not be awarded as cash. Redemption of the gift card is subject to any terms and conditions of the issuer including those specified on the gift card.

17. If for any reason a winner does not take / redeem a prize by the time stipulated by the Promoter, then the prize will be forfeited.

18. If any prize is unavailable, the Promoter, in its discretion, reserves the right to substitute the prize with a prize to the equal value and/or specification.

19. Total prize pool value is $5,000.

20. Prizes, or any unused portion of a prize, are not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be taken as cash.

21. Entrants agree that they are fully responsible for any materials they submit via the promotion including but not limited to comments, recordings and images (“Content”). The Promoter shall not be liable in any way for such Content to the full extent permitted by law. The Promoter may remove or decline to publish any Content without notice for any reason whatsoever. Entrants warrant and agree that:

(a) they will not submit any Content that is unlawful or fraudulent, or that the Promoter may deem in breach of any intellectual property, privacy, publicity or other rights, defamatory, obscene, derogatory, pornographic, sexually inappropriate, violent, abusive, harassing, threatening, objectionable with respect to race, religion, origin or gender, not suitable for children aged under 15, or otherwise unsuitable for publication;

(b) their Content shall not contain viruses or cause injury or harm to any person or entity;

(c) they will obtain full prior consent from any person who has jointly created or has any rights in the Content to the uses contemplated by these Terms and Conditions, and the Content does not infringe the rights of any third party;

(d) they consent to any use of the Content which may otherwise infringe the Content creator’s/creators’ moral rights pursuant to the Copyright Act 1968 (Cth) and warrant that they have the full authority to grant these rights; and

(e) they will comply with all applicable laws and regulations, including without limitation, those governing copyright, content, defamation, privacy, publicity and the access or use of others' computer or communication systems.

Without limiting any other terms herein, the entrant agrees to indemnify the Promoter for any breach of the above terms.

22. As a condition of entering this promotion, each entrant licenses and grants the Promoter, its affiliates and sub-licensees a non-exclusive, royalty-free, perpetual, worldwide, irrevocable, and sub-licensable right to use, reproduce, modify, adapt, publish and display their entry (which shall include Content) for any purpose, including but not limited to future promotional, marketing or publicity purposes, in any media, without compensation, restriction on use, attribution or liability.

23. Entrants consent to the Promoter using their name, likeness, image and/or voice in the event they are a winner (including photograph, film and/or recording of the same) in any media for an unlimited period without remuneration for the purpose of promoting this promotion (including any outcome), and promoting any products manufactured, distributed and/or supplied by the Promoter.

24. If this promotion is interfered with in any way or is not capable of being conducted as reasonably anticipated due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of the Promoter, including but not limited to technical difficulties, unauthorised intervention or fraud, the Promoter reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to the fullest extent permitted by law (a) to disqualify any entrant; or (b) to modify, suspend, terminate or cancel the promotion, as appropriate.

25. Any cost associated with accessing the Facebook page is the entrant’s responsibility and is dependent on the Internet service provider used.

26. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions limits, excludes or modifies or purports to limit, exclude or modify the statutory consumer guarantees as provided under the Competition and Consumer Act, as well as any other implied warranties under the ASIC Act or similar consumer protection laws in the States and Territories of Australia (“Non-Excludable Guarantees”). Except for any liability that cannot by law be excluded, including the Non-Excludable Guarantees, the Promoter (including its respective officers, employees and agents) excludes all liability (including negligence), for any personal injury; or any loss or damage (including loss of opportunity); whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of the promotion.

27. Except for any liability that cannot by law be excluded, including the Non-Excludable Guarantees, the Promoter (including its respective officers, employees and agents) is not responsible for and excludes all liability (including negligence), for any personal injury; or any loss or damage (including loss of opportunity); whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of: (a) any technical difficulties or equipment malfunction (whether or not under the Promoter’s control); (b) any theft, unauthorised access or third party interference; (c) any entry or prize claim that is late, lost, altered, damaged or misdirected (whether or not after their receipt by the Promoter) due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of the Promoter; (d) any variation in prize value to that stated in these Terms and Conditions; (e) any tax liability incurred by a winner or entrant; or (f) use of a prize.

28. The Promoter collects personal information ("PI") in order to conduct the promotion and may, for this purpose, disclose such PI to third parties, including but not limited to agents, contractors, service providers and prize suppliers. Entry is conditional on providing this PI. The Promoter will also use and handle PI as set out in its Privacy Policy, which can be viewed at http://www.bauer-media.com.au/privacy.htm. The Privacy Policy also contains information about how entrants may opt out, access, update or correct their PI, how entrants may complain about a breach of the Australian Privacy Principles or any other applicable law and how those complaints will be dealt with. All entries become the property of the Promoter. The Promoter will not disclose PI to any entity outside of Australia.

29. Entry and continued participation in the promotion is dependent on entrants following and acting in accordance with the Facebook Statement of Rights and Responsibilities, which can be viewed at www.facebook.com/terms.php.

30. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. Entrants understand that they are providing their information to the Promoter and not to Facebook. The information an entrant provides will only be used for the purposes outlined in these Terms and Conditions. Any questions, comments or complaints about this promotion must be directed to the Promoter and not to Facebook. Facebook will not be liable for any loss or damage or personal injury which is suffered or sustained by an entrant, as a result of participating in the promotion (including taking/use of a prize), except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law.