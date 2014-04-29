Terms and Conditions

EMPIRE - November Issue: Prizes Giveaway: Game of Skill Promotion

CONDITIONS OF ENTRY





1. Information on how to enter and prizes form part of these Terms and Conditions. Participation in this promotion is deemed acceptance of these Terms and Conditions.



2. Entry is open to all Australian and New Zealand residents only. Employees (and their immediate families) of the Promoter, agencies and authorised outlets associated with this promotion are ineligible to enter.



3. The Promoter reserves the right, at any time, to verify the validity of entries and entrants (including an entrant’s identity, age and place of residence) and to disqualify any entrant who submits an entry that is not in accordance with these Terms and Conditions or who tampers with the entry process. Failure by the Promoter to enforce any of its rights at any stage does not constitute a waiver of those rights.



4. The Empire NOVEMBER 2016 Issue Giveaway competition commences on November 14th 2016 at 00:01am AEST and closes on December 9th 2016 at 11:59pm AEST. The winners will be judged at Bauer Media (Level 9, 54 Park St, Sydney, NSW, 2000) on December 11th 2016 commencing at 11:30am.



5. This is a game of skill and chance plays no part in determining the winners. The judges’ decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into. Each entry will be individually judged based on a combination of literary and creative merit and originality. The promotion will be judged by a panel of judges appointed by the Promoter.



6. Multiple entries are permitted. The promoter is entitled to use any of the entries submitted for any purposes at its discretion, including for any future promotion, marketing and publicity purposes.



7. To enter, entrants must email their answer to empiregiveaways@bauer-media.com.au writing the prize in the subject line that corresponds to the prize they are seeking to win. In total there are 8 separate questions that each correspond to a separate prize pack. Entrants must answer the question that corresponds to the prize packs they are seeking to win. For each question, entrants must include with their entry their full name, address, email address and a contact number.



8. The best ten (10) valid answer, as determined by the judges, to the question tell us in 25 words or less “tell us what is your favourite action thriller is, and why” will each receive Jason Bourne on Blu-ray.



9. The best ten (10) valid answers, as determined by the judges, to the question tell us in 25 words or less “what is your favourite American war movie, and why?” will each receive Free State Of Mind on DVD.



10. The best five (5) valid answers, as determined by the judges, to the question tell us in 25 words or less “who is your favourite Game Of Thrones character, and why?” ” will each receive Game Of Thrones S6 on Blu-ray.



11. The best ten (10) valid answers, as determined by the judges, to the question tell us in 25 words or less “what your favourite film fish is, and why?” will each receive 1 x Finding Dory on Blu-ray.



12. The ten (10) valid answers, as determined by the judges, to the question tell us in 25 words or less “what’s your favourite scary TV show, and why?” will each receive Half Worlds on DVD.



13. The best tent (10) valid answers, as determined by the judges, to the question tell us in 25 words or less “what your favourite foodie movie is, and why?” will each receive 1 x Sausage Party DVD.



14. The total prize pool for this competition is valued at $4,000.



15. Winner(s) will be notified using contact details provided in their entry.



16. Prizes are not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be taken as cash.



17. As a condition upon accepting any prize, an entrant understands that they may be required to sign additional legal documentation as deemed necessary by the Promoter or a third party in their absolute discretion, including, but not limited to, a legal release and indemnity form.



18. If this promotion is interfered with in any way or is not capable of being conducted as reasonably anticipated due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of the Promoter, the Promoter reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to the fullest extent permitted by law to (a) disqualify any entrant; and/or (b) to modify, suspend, terminate or cancel the promotion, as appropriate.



19. Except for any liability that cannot be excluded by law, the Promoter (including its officers, employees and agents) excludes all liability (including negligence), for any personal injury; or any loss or damage (including loss of opportunity); whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of the promotion, including, but not limited to, where arising out of the following: (a) any technical difficulties or equipment malfunction (whether or not under the Promoter’s control); (b) any theft, unauthorised access or third party interference; (c) any entry or prize claim that is late, lost, altered, damaged or misdirected (whether or not after their receipt by the Promoter) due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of the Promoter; (d) any variation in prize value to that stated in these Terms and Conditions; (e) any tax liability incurred by a winner or entrant; and/or (f) use of the prize.



20. The Promoter collects personal information in order to conduct the Promotion and may, for this purpose, disclose such information to third parties, including, but not limited to, prize suppliers. Entry is conditional on providing this information. Unless otherwise advised, the Promoter may also use the information for promotional, marketing and publicity purposes including sending electronic messages. Entrants should direct any request to access, update or correct information to the Promoter.



21. These terms and conditions and the Competition are subject to the laws applicable in New South Wales, Australia (including Federal and State legislation) and to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of New South Wales and courts of Australian Federal Jurisdiction.



22. The Promoter is Bauer Media Action Sports Pty Limited of 54 Park Street, Sydney NSW 2000. ABN 19 079 430 023. Ph: (02) 9282 8000.