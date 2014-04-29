COSMOPOLITAN AND TINDER MEDIA BACHELOR OF THE YEAR



1. Information on how to nominate and awards form part of these Conditions of Entry. Participation in this promotion is deemed acceptance of these Conditions of Entry.

2. Entry is open to male residents of Australia aged 18 years and over, who work full-time within the media, marketing or public relations (PR) industry in Australia. Employees of the Promoter, employees or representatives of associated sponsors and their immediate families are not eligible to enter.

3. The winner must be available to participate in a photo-shoot and interview with COSMOPOLITAN on a specified date determined by the Promoter between 17th October 2017 and 23rd October 2017 in a location in Sydney, to be determined by the Promoter.

4. All entrants must enter this competition for recreational purposes only.

5. There are two stages of this competition. The nomination stage and the voting and judging stage.

The nomination period: commences on 25th September at 9:00am (AEST) and closes at 9:00am (AEDST) on 6th October 2017.



The voting period commences at 10:00am (AEST) on the 6th of October 2017 and closes at 5:30pm (AEDST) on the 13th October 2017. Instructions on how to vote are set out in clause 37. The judging will commence on 14th October, 2017 at Bauer Media, 54 Park Street, Sydney NSW 2000 to determine the winner. The judging will be conducted by a panel of judges appointed by the Promoter. The judging will be a combination of the literary and creative merit of the answer to the questions provided, suitability to the Promotion and the consideration of the entrants who received the highest number votes during the voting period.



6. Winner Announced:

The winner will be notified after 9:00am (AEDST) on 16th October, 2017 via email and telephone using the contact details provided in their entry form.

The winner will be announced in the Bauer Media Trade Marketing EDM, via press release distributed to industry publications and the winner’s name will be featured on the Bauer Media landing page at www.baueradvertising.com.au

7. One entry per person will be permitted.

8. To enter, individuals can nominate themselves via logging on to

cosmomediabachelor.baueradvertising.com.au, following the prompts of the nomination entry form and completing the entry form including: their full name, date of birth, valid email address, daytime contact phone number, job title, company name, upload 1 x current photo or one 60 second video of themselves (requirements stipulated in clauses 10 and 11 below) and answer to the following questions in one hundred (100) words or less (for each question):

• I should be the Cosmopolitan and Tinder Media Bachelor of the Year because…

• To impress someone on a date I would…

and submit the entry as instructed during the nomination period.

9. Individuals can also be nominated by another person. Each person who nominates a person other than themselves must provide the nominee’s name and email address, and warrant that the person they are nominating would consent to their personal information being provided for this purpose. All nominees will be contacted by email to confirm their acceptance to participate in the competition. If a nominee has been nominated by a third party and does not wish to participate in the Media Bachelor of the Year Competition 2017, they will be asked to opt-out by emailing advertising@bauer-media.com.au by COB Friday 6th October, 2017. If a nominee accepts the nomination, they must then complete the entry as specified above during the nomination period.

10. The photograph component of the entry must comply with the following requirements:

• JPEG format of a maximum of 2MB.

• 1 x photograph (headshot) must be a clear photograph of the nominee’s face (front on not twisted)

• Must be a recent photo no more than six (6) months old.

• Smiling photographs will be accepted.

• No group photographs.

• No indecent photographs will be accepted (including but not limited to naked, rude, raw, obscene, and offensive).

• Cannot be sitting or crouching down.

• Not taken in a mirror (i.e “selfie”).

• No filters, airbrushing tools etc to be used on the photograph submitted by either a camera, mobile app or social media applications.

11. The video component of the entry must comply with the following requirements:

• Show us how you live the Media Bachelor life; or show us your best party trick.

• Maximum of 60 seconds duration.

• MOV, Mp4 or M4A format of a maximum of 200MB.

• 1 x video must clearly show nominees face.

• Must be recent video no more than (6) months old.

• No indecent videos will be accepted (including but not limited to naked, rude, raw, obscene, and offensive).

• Not taken in a mirror (i.e. “selfie”).

• No filters, airbrushing tools etc to be used on the video submitted by either a camera, mobile app or social media application.

12. The Promoter is neither responsible nor liable for late, lost or misdirected entries, or entries not received by the Promoter for any reason whatsoever.



13. Each entrant warrants to the Promoter that the entry submitted is an original literary and artistic work (as applicable) of the entrant that does not infringe the rights of any third parties. If the entry or any part of the information provided to the entrant in relation to the entry was provided by a third party, the entrant warrants that they have obtained the relevant copyright permission to submit the entry for the purposes of this promotion. The entrant agrees to indemnify the Promoter against all claims and costs by third parties arising from a breach of the warranty set out in this condition.

14. Each entrant grants to the Promoter an irrevocable, worldwide and perpetual license to use any of the entries submitted in any manner and for any purpose at its absolute discretion, including using the entries for future Promoter’s or their agents book publications, promotional, marketing and publicity purposes without any further reference or payment or other compensation to the entrant. The Promoter is entitled to amend, edit, select, crop, retouch, add to or delete from any part of any submitted entry.

15. Entries must not be offensive, defamatory or racist. Any entry which the judges deem inappropriate will be invalid. The entrant agrees to indemnify the Promoter.

16. The Promoter reserves the right to verify the validity of entries at any time, and reserves the right to disqualify any entrant who tampers with the entry process or who submits an entry that is not in accordance with these Terms and Conditions. Failure by the Promoter to enforce any of its rights at any stage does not constitute a waiver of those rights.

17. Incomplete or indecipherable entries will be deemed invalid.

18. Entrants must disclose any issues that may generate negative publicity and impact on the success of this promotion and/or COSMOPOLITAN magazine. The Promoter can disqualify an entrant for failure to disclose any issues that may generate negative publicity and impact on the success of the COSMOPOLITAN Media Bachelor of the Year 2017, COSMOPOLITAN Bachelor of the Year Competition and/or COSMOPOLITAN magazine.

19. The Promoter reserves the right to disqualify an entrant if, in their complete discretion the Promoter deem that nominee’s continued involvement in the COSMOPOLITAN Media Bachelor of the Year 2017 or COSMOPOLITAN Bachelor of the Year 2017 promotion will (in any way) negatively impact on the success of the promotion and negatively influence the general purpose of the promotion. For the removal of doubt the Promoter have the right to remove and/or disqualify a participant at any stage of the promotion. No correspondence will be entered into.

20. Each entrant agrees to inform the Promoter, before acceptance of any winner status related to this promotion of any unspent criminal convictions of any kind subsisting at the date of entry and will notify the Promoter immediately if there are any criminal charges brought against them after the date they are nominated up to and including the date of the start of the announcement of the winner.

21. Except with our prior written consent, no entrant must supply commentary related to the Promotion and/or COSMOPOLITAN magazine, of any nature to any company or person engaged in the television, pay television or radio broadcasting, printed or electronic publishing, online media, telecommunications or advertising industries (or any company, person or entity which supplies services or programs to any such companies, persons or entities) from the date entry.

22. This is a game of skill; chance plays no part in determining the winner. Each entry will be individually judged based on its literary and creative merit of the answer to the questions provided, suitability to the Promotion and as otherwise stipulated in clause 5. The judges’ decision in relation to any aspect of the competition will be final and binding on every person who enters. No correspondence will be entered into.

23. It is a condition of accepting the winner status the winner warrants to the Promoter that they understand that any arrangement entered into in relation to the redemption of this status does not create a relationship between the finalist and the Promoter of employer and employee, principal and agent, partnership or joint venture.

24. As a condition of accepting the prize, the winner must sign any legal documentation as and in the form required by the Promoter and/or prize suppliers in their absolute discretion, including but not limited to a legal release and indemnity form). If for any reason whatsoever the winner chooses to ether not signs the any agreement, or requests to not be bound by the terms of the agreement, they have signed with the Promoter then the winner will forfeit the prize.

25. Bauer Media, appointed Cosmopolitan Editorial representatives and any other appointed judges by the Promoter will determine the manner in which the final outcome will be decided and judged. The panel of judges who will (using a criteria determined by the Promoter in its complete discretion), judge who they consider to be the overall winner.

26. Upon acceptance of the prize, the winner is bound by the COSMOPOLITAN Bachelor of Year 2017 terms and conditions which can be found at: http://www.bauer-media.com.au/terms/competition-terms/cosmopolitan-tinders-media-bachelor-of-the-year-competition/

Overall Winner of COSMO Media Bachelor of the Year 2017 - Prize:

27. The best (1) valid entry as determined by the judges will be deemed the major prize winner and will receive:

• Crowned the Cosmo Media Bachelor of the Year and will be entered into the Top thirty (30) finalists of COSMOPOLITAN Bachelor of Year 2018.

• The winner will be a part of the Finalist photo shoot for COSMOPOLITAN Bachelor of Year.

• One (1) return economy flight to Sydney from the winner’s nearest capital city to attend the photo shoot between 16th October 2017 and 23rd October 2017 valued at up to $896 (including taxes) (depending on point of departure).

• Return transfers from the airport to the photo shoot location in Sydney only valued at up to $100.

• Two (2) x tickets to the COSMOPOLITAN Bachelor of Year 2018 winner announcement event to take place in February 2017 in Sydney.

• Two (2) x return economy flights to Sydney from their nearest Australian capital city valued at up to $1500.00 (including taxes) (depending on point of departure) to be redeemed to coincide with the date of the COSMOPOLITAN Bachelor of Year 2018 winner announcement event only.

• One (1) x night’s accommodation in a standard twin share room in a minimum three (3) star hotel valued at up to $200.00 - to be redeemed to coincide with the date of the COSMOPOLITAN Bachelor of Year 2018 winner announcement event only.

Total prize pool is valued at up to $2696.00 (including taxes) (depending on point of departure). Any ancillary costs associated with redeeming the prize are not included. These are the responsibility of the winner.

In the event the winner is from NSW – Both flights and accommodation component of the prize will not be included. No alternative prize or cash will be awarded in lieu of this component of the prize.

In the event the winner is from ACT – Both flight components of the prize will not be included. No alternative prize or cash will be awarded in lieu of this component of the prize.

Prize does not include transfers to and from the winner’s place of residence to the departure point, transfers between the hotel and airport, transfer to and from the COSMOPOLITAN Bachelor of Year 2018 winner announcement event party. These costs are the responsibility of the winner.

The winner is responsible for all other expenses including additional domestic flights, additional accommodation, spending money, meals (unless specified), drinks, transfers (unless specified), laundry charges, activities (unless specified), incidentals, energy surcharges, gratuities, services charges, travel insurance and all other ancillary costs.

It is a condition of accepting the prize that the winner may be requested to present their credit card or a cash deposit upon arrival at any accommodation to cover all incidentals they may incur during their stay.

The airfares and accommodation must be taken as offered. The airfares and accommodation, or any unused portion, is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be redeemed as cash. The airfares and accommodation cannot be used in conjunction with any other special offer. The airfares and accommodation is valued in Australian dollars.

The winner and their companion must be 18 years and over when redeeming the COSMOPOLITAN Bachelor of Year 2018 winner announcement event to be held in March, 2018.

The Promoter is neither responsible nor liable for any loss or damage suffered in the event that the COSMOPOLITAN Bachelor of the Year party is postponed, cancelled, rescheduled or relocated for any reason whatsoever.

The double pass to the COSMOPOLITAN Bachelor of the Year party includes 2 tickets only. Any meals and drinks (unless specified) are at the expense of winner.

The COSMOPOLITAN Bachelor of the Year Party tickets is subject to the event venue and ticket terms and conditions, including any applicable age restriction. The Promoter and event organisers hereby expressly reserve the right to eject the winner (and/or his/her companion) for any inappropriate behaviour, including but not limited to intoxication, whilst participating in any element of the prize.

The winner and their guest must not engage in any illegal or unsafe behaviour whilst participating in the prize. To the extent allowable by law, the Promoter and its partners exclude any legal liability or responsibility for legal or otherwise incidents or activities engaged in by the winner or their guest during participation in the prize.

Prize must be taken as offered. The prize, or any unused portion of the prize, is not exchangeable or cannot be redeemed as cash. The prize cannot be used in conjunction with any other special offer. The prize is valued in Australian dollars. The Promoter accepts no responsibility for any variation in the prize value. Prize winner is advised that tax implications may arise from their prize winnings and they should seek independent financial advice prior to acceptance of their prize. In the event that a portion of the prize is awarded to the winner in the form of a voucher / ticket / pass/ letter, redemption of that portion of the prize will be subject to the terms and conditions stipulated on the voucher / ticket / pass/ letter. The Promoter will not be liable for any voucher / ticket / pass/ letter that has been lost, stolen, forged, damaged or tampered with in any way. Redemption of prize at a venue is subject to the standard rules and regulations of that venue/s.

Prize is subject to the standard terms and conditions of individual prize and service providers.

General:

28. In the event that for any reason whatsoever the winner does not take the prize at the time stipulated by the Promoter, then the prize will be forfeited by the winner and cash will not be awarded in lieu of the prize.

29. In the event that a prize, or part of a prize, is unavailable, the Promoter reserves the right to substitute the prize or part of the prize in its discretion with an alternative prize or part of the prize to the same and equal recommended retail value and/or specification.

30. Any cost associated with accessing the promotional website is the entrant’s responsibility and is dependent on the Internet service provider used.

31. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions limits, excludes or modifies or purports to limit, exclude or modify the statutory consumer guarantees as provided under the Competition and Consumer Act, as well as any other implied warranties under the ASIC Act or similar consumer protection laws in the State and Territories of Australia (“Non-Excludable Guarantees”). Except for any liability that cannot by law be excluded, including the Non-Excludable Guarantees, the Promoter (including its respective officers, employees and agents) excludes all liability (including negligence), for any personal injury; or any loss or damage (including loss of opportunity); whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of the promotion.

32. Except for any liability that cannot by law be excluded, including the Non-Excludable Guarantees, the Promoter (including its respective officers, employees and agents) is not responsible for and excludes all liability (including negligence), for any personal injury; or any loss or damage (including loss of opportunity); whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of: (a) any technical difficulties or equipment malfunction (whether or not under the Promoter’s control); (b) any theft, unauthorised access or third party interference; (c) any entry or prize claim that is late, lost, altered, damaged or misdirected (whether or not after their receipt by the Promoter) due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of the Promoter; (d) any variation in prize value to that stated in these Terms and Conditions; (e) any tax liability incurred by a winner or entrant; or (f) use of the prize.

33. If this promotion is interfered with in any way or is not capable of being conducted as reasonably anticipated due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of the Promoter, the Promoter reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to the fullest extent permitted by law: (a) to disqualify any entrant; or (b) subject to any written directions from a regulatory authority, to modify, suspend, terminate or cancel the promotion, as appropriate.

Privacy:

34. The Promoter collects personal information (“PI”) in order to conduct the promotion and may, for this purpose, disclose such PI to third parties, including but not limited to agents, contractors, service providers, prize suppliers and, as required, to Australian regulatory authorities. Entry is conditional on providing this PI. The Promoter will also use and handle PI as set out in its privacy policy, which can be accessed by visiting http://www.bauer-media.com.au/privacy.htm. In addition to any use that may be outlined in the Promoter’s Privacy Policy, the Promoter may also, for an indefinite period, unless otherwise advised, use the PI for promotional, marketing, publicity, research and profiling purposes, including sending electronic messages or telephoning the entrant. Entrants should direct any request to opt out, access, update or correct PI to the Promoter and direct any complaints regarding treatment of their PI according to the Privacy Policy. All entries become the property of the Promoter.

35. The Promoter is Bauer Media Pty Ltd (ABN 18 053 273 546) of 54 – 58 Park Street, Sydney, NSW 2000. Phone: 02 9282 8000.

Voting:

36. Voting is open to all Australian residents aged 18+ and over.

37. To vote, eligible individuals must vote via cosmomediabachelor.baueradvertising.com.au starting from the 10:00am (AEDST) 6th of October, 2017 to 5:30pm (AEDST) 13th of October, 2017.

38. Individuals who have successfully submitted a vote for the Media Bachelor of the Year via cosmomediabachelor.baueradvertising.com.au will be eligible to win 2 x tickets to the Cosmopolitan Tinder Bachelor of the Year 2018 event to be held in March, 2018.

39. The Promoter reserves the right to verify the validity of votes and to disqualify any entrant who tampers with the voting process or who submits a vote that is not in accordance with these Conditions of Entry.

40. The Promoter accepts no responsibility for any votes not received by the Promoter or delays in the delivery of the votes due to any reason whatsoever. A vote will only be counted as being received once it has been received by the Promoter and not when it was sent. The Promoter accepts no responsibility for late, lost or misdirected votes.

41. The Promoter reserves the right to keep all vote results confidential. Other than the vote results required to (without limitations) be revealed to maintain the format of the competition, meet legal requirements etc. Not all vote results will be made available to the public and/or entrants.

42. The Promoter reserve the right at its sole discretion to invalidate, discount or disqualify any votes (or individuals casting votes):

• That tamper with, or attempt to tamper with, the voting service and/or process; or

• Which corrupt or impact, or attempt to corrupt or impact, the administration security, fairness or integrity or proper conduct of the voting service (including a Cosmopolitan website voting mechanism) and/or the process; or

• That the Promoter believe to be submitted via an automated process, including but not limited to computer modems, programs, scripts or any other means other than the vote service specified in these Conditions of Entry, will be deemed invalid and discounted; or

• That the Promoter considers being manipulative, unrepresentative, disproportionate, obscene or offensive.