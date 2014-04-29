BAUER BOUTIQUE 2017 Competition



1. Instructions on how to enter and the prize form part of these Terms and Conditions. Participation in this promotion is deemed acceptance of these Terms and Conditions.

2. Entry is open to Australian residents aged 18 years and over that attend the B&T Women in Media Awards event (“Event”) on September 1, 2017 in Sydney at the Royal Randwick Racecourse.

3. Employees (and their immediate families) of the Promoter, and agencies associated with this promotion are ineligible to enter. Immediate family means any of the following: spouse, ex-spouse, de-facto spouse, child or step-child (whether natural or by adoption), parent, step-parent, grandparent, step-grandparent, uncle, aunt, niece, nephew, brother, sister, step-brother, step-sister or 1st cousin.

4. The promotion commences on Friday, 1st September 2017 and closes 23:59 (AEST) on Sunday 3rd September 2017 (“Promotional Period”). The judging will be done by a panel of judges appointed by the Promoter. The judging will take place at Bauer Media, 54 Park Street, Sydney NSW 2000 and will begin on Monday the 4th September, 2017. The winner will be notified by telephone and by email.

5. To enter, individuals must undertake the following steps during the Promotional Period:

• Attend the Event and locate the Bauer Boutique;

• In accordance with the staff instructions, pick a product from the Bauer Boutique shop front and take a ‘selfie’ photograph (using their own mobile phone device) with their selected product in front of the selfie mirrors provided at the Bauer Boutique (“Photograph”); and then

• Upload their Photograph to their own Instagram account along with the hashtag #ShopwithBauer.

6. Entrants who do not have a public Instagram account will not be able to enter via the hashtag and must instead enter by emailing the Photograph as a JPG with their contact details (full name, email address and mobile phone number) to advertising@bauer-media.com.au so that it is received during the Promotional Period.

7. Photographs must be submitted in accordance with the Instagram platform policies (if entering via Instagram) or in JPG (if entering via email) and must not exceed 20MB file size.

8. Multiple entries permitted, subject to the following: (a) each entry must be substantially unique; and (b) each entry must be submitted separately and in accordance with entry requirements.

9. Incomplete or indecipherable entries will be deemed invalid.

10. If there is a dispute as to the identity of an entrant, the Promoter reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to determine the identity of the entrant.

11. This is a game of skill, chance plays no part in determining the winner. Each entry will be individually judged based on its creative merit. The judges may select additional reserve entries which they determine to be the next best, and record them in order, in case of an invalid entry or ineligible entrant. The judges’ decision in relation to any aspect of the competition will be final and binding on every person who enters. No correspondence will be entered into.

12. The Promoter reserves the right, at any time, to verify the validity of entries and entrants (including an entrant’s identity, age and place of residence) and reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who the Promoter has reason to believe has breached any of these Terms and Conditions, tampered with the entry process or engaged in any unlawful or other improper misconduct calculated to jeopardise fair and proper conduct of the promotion. Errors and omissions may be accepted at the Promoter's discretion. Failure by the Promoter to enforce any of its rights at any stage does not constitute a waiver of those rights. The Promoter's legal rights to recover damages or other compensation from such an offender are reserved.

13. The best entry as determined by the judges will win Westfield Gift Cards to the value of $2,000.

14. Any ancillary costs associated with redeeming the Westfield Gift Cards are not included. Any unused balance of a Westfield Gift Card will not be awarded as cash. Westfield Gift Cards are issued by Scentre Gift Cards Pty Ltd ACN 113 171 663. Westfield Gift Card terms and conditions apply. Westfield Gift Cards are only redeemable at accepting retailers. Details of accepting retailers can be found at https://www.westfieldgiftcards.com.au/Online.

15. If for any reason the winner does not take or redeem the prize by the time stipulated by the Promoter, then the prize will be forfeited.

16. If the prize is unavailable, the Promoter, in its discretion, reserves the right to substitute the prize with a prize to the equal value and/or specification.

17. Prize must be taken as offered. The prize, or any unused portion of the prize, is not exchangeable or cannot be redeemed as cash. The prize cannot be used in conjunction with any other special offer. The prize is valued in Australian dollars.



18. The entrant warrants to the Promoter that the entry submitted is an original artistic work of the entrant.



19. Entrants agree that they are fully responsible for any materials they submit via the promotion including but not limited to comments, recordings and images (“Content”). The Promoter shall not be liable in any way for such Content to the full extent permitted by law. The Promoter may remove or decline to publish any Content without notice for any reason whatsoever. Entrants warrant and agree that:

(a) they will not submit any Content that is unlawful or fraudulent, or that the Promoter may deem in breach of any intellectual property, privacy, publicity or other rights, defamatory, obscene, derogatory, pornographic, sexually inappropriate, violent, abusive, harassing, threatening, objectionable with respect to race, religion, origin or gender, not suitable for children aged under 15, or otherwise unsuitable for publication;

(b) their Content shall not contain viruses or cause injury or harm to any person or entity;

(c) they will obtain prior consent from any person or from the owner(s) of any property that appears in their Content;

(d) they will obtain full prior consent from any person who has jointly created or has any rights in the Content to the uses contemplated by these Terms and Conditions, and the Content does not infringe the rights of any third party;

(e) they consent to any use of the Content which may otherwise infringe the Content creator’s/creators’ moral rights pursuant to the Copyright Act 1968 (Cth) and warrant that they have the full authority to grant these rights; and

(f) they will comply with all applicable laws and regulations, including without limitation, those governing copyright, content, defamation, privacy, publicity and the access or use of others' computer or communication systems.

Without limiting any other terms herein, the entrant agrees to indemnify the Promoter for any breach of the above terms.

20. As a condition of entering this promotion, each entrant licenses and grants the Promoter, its affiliates and sub-licensees a non-exclusive, royalty-free, perpetual, worldwide, irrevocable, and sub-licensable right to use, reproduce, modify, adapt, publish and display their entry (which shall include Content) for any purpose, including but not limited to future promotional, marketing or publicity purposes, in any media, without compensation, restriction on use, attribution or liability.

21. Entrants consent to the Promoter using their name, likeness, image and/or voice in the event they are a winner (including photograph, film and/or recording of the same) in any media for an unlimited period without remuneration for the purpose of promoting this promotion (including any outcome), and promoting any products manufactured, distributed and/or supplied by the Promoter.

22. Any cost associated with accessing Instagram is the entrant’s responsibility and is dependent on the Internet service provider used.

23. No responsibility will be taken by the Promoter in the event that the original entry (including but not limited to the submitted Photograph) is lost or damaged during the process of submission.

24. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions limits, excludes or modifies or purports to limit, exclude or modify the statutory consumer guarantees as provided under the Competition and Consumer Act (Cth), as well as any other implied warranties under the ASIC Act (Cth) or similar consumer protection laws in the State and Territories of Australia (“Non-Excludable Guarantees”). Except for any liability that cannot by law be excluded, including the Non-Excludable Guarantees, the Promoter (including its respective officers, employees and agents) excludes all liability (including negligence), for any personal injury; or any loss or damage (including loss of opportunity); whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of the promotion.

25. Except for any liability that cannot by law be excluded, including the Non-Excludable Guarantees, the Promoter (including its respective officers, employees and agents) is not responsible for and excludes all liability (including negligence), for any personal injury; or any loss or damage (including loss of opportunity); whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of: (a) any technical difficulties or equipment malfunction (whether or not under the Promoter’s control); (b) any theft, unauthorised access or third party interference; (c) any entry or prize claim that is late, lost, altered, damaged or misdirected (whether or not after their receipt by the Promoter) due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of the Promoter; (d) any variation in prize value to that stated in these Terms and Conditions; (e) any tax liability incurred by a winner or entrant; or (f) use of the prize.

26. If this promotion is interfered with in any way or is not capable of being conducted as reasonably anticipated due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of the Promoter, the Promoter reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to the fullest extent permitted by law: (a) to disqualify any entrant; or (b) to modify, suspend, terminate or cancel the promotion, as appropriate.

Privacy:

27. The Promoter collects personal information (“PI”) in order to conduct the promotion and may, for this purpose, disclose such PI to third parties, including but not limited to agents, contractors, service providers, and prize suppliers. Entry is conditional on providing this PI. The Promoter will also use and handle PI as set out in its privacy policy, which can be accessed by visiting http://www.bauer-media.com.au/privacy. In addition to any use that may be outlined in the Promoter’s Privacy Policy, the Promoter may also, for an indefinite period, unless otherwise advised, use the PI for promotional, marketing, publicity, research and profiling purposes, including sending electronic messages or telephoning the entrant. Entrants should direct any request to opt out, access, update or correct PI to the Promoter and direct any complaints regarding treatment of their PI according to the Privacy Policy. All entries become the property of the Promoter.

28. The Promoter is Bauer Media Pty Ltd (ABN 18 053 273 546) of 54 – 58 Park Street, Sydney, NSW 2000. Phone: 02 9282 8000.