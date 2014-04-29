TERMS

AWW36 WINNERS FOR AWW38

(PRIZES VALUED AT $250 AND OVER)

 

SMART TV

M. Zecevic, Rosewater, SA.

 

DESIGNER HANDBAG

P. Banks, Port Macquarie, NSW; N. Blizzard, Upper Burnie, Tas; N. Loadsman, Goonellabah, NSW; S. Murphy, Lawson, NSW; D. Mpadogiannis, Taylors Lakes, Vic.

 

DUAL PURPOSE OVEN

Y. Marshall, Thornlie, WA.

 

EYE CREAM AND SERUM

J. Davis, Epping, Vic; B. Farquharson, Glendene, NZ; J. Kelly, Bucasia, Qld; B. Stenhouse, Weetangera, ACT.

 

KITCHEN SETS

Y. Collins, Avalon, NZ; T. Armstrong, Retreat, NSW.

 

FRIDGE & DISHWASHER

R. Hareide, Dalmeny, NSW.

 

COOKWARE SETS

J. Biggins, Norman Gardens, Qld; C. Grant, Hamilton, NZ; P. Holzinger, Reservoir, Vic; K. Knauth, Oakey, Qld; J. Metcalfe, Meadow Springs, WA; P. Norman, Peregian Springs, Qld; S. Smith, Kings Park, NSW; J. Spence, Beermullah, WA; J. Whyte, Bayswater, Vic.

 

MEN’S STYLISH WATCH

N. Andrews, Oakey, Qld; C. Aczee, Hughenden, Qld; H. Hamilton, Port Kembla, NSW; B. Mathieson, Farmborough Heights, NSW; C. Tap, Albion Park Rail, NSW.

 

$500 CASH

D. Abbetton, Black River, Qld.

 

VACUUM CLEANER

A. Giankopoulos, Mordialloc, Vic.

 

LADIES WATCH SET

M. Allen, Horningsea Park, NSW; V. Clark, Seaford, Vic; T. Hueppauff, Angaston, SA; J. Kelly, Windale, NSW; D. Sostaric, Nicholls, ACT.

