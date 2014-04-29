AWW36 WINNERS FOR AWW38
(PRIZES VALUED AT $250 AND OVER)
SMART TV
M. Zecevic, Rosewater, SA.
DESIGNER HANDBAG
P. Banks, Port Macquarie, NSW; N. Blizzard, Upper Burnie, Tas; N. Loadsman, Goonellabah, NSW; S. Murphy, Lawson, NSW; D. Mpadogiannis, Taylors Lakes, Vic.
DUAL PURPOSE OVEN
Y. Marshall, Thornlie, WA.
EYE CREAM AND SERUM
J. Davis, Epping, Vic; B. Farquharson, Glendene, NZ; J. Kelly, Bucasia, Qld; B. Stenhouse, Weetangera, ACT.
KITCHEN SETS
Y. Collins, Avalon, NZ; T. Armstrong, Retreat, NSW.
FRIDGE & DISHWASHER
R. Hareide, Dalmeny, NSW.
COOKWARE SETS
J. Biggins, Norman Gardens, Qld; C. Grant, Hamilton, NZ; P. Holzinger, Reservoir, Vic; K. Knauth, Oakey, Qld; J. Metcalfe, Meadow Springs, WA; P. Norman, Peregian Springs, Qld; S. Smith, Kings Park, NSW; J. Spence, Beermullah, WA; J. Whyte, Bayswater, Vic.
MEN’S STYLISH WATCH
N. Andrews, Oakey, Qld; C. Aczee, Hughenden, Qld; H. Hamilton, Port Kembla, NSW; B. Mathieson, Farmborough Heights, NSW; C. Tap, Albion Park Rail, NSW.
$500 CASH
D. Abbetton, Black River, Qld.
VACUUM CLEANER
A. Giankopoulos, Mordialloc, Vic.
LADIES WATCH SET
M. Allen, Horningsea Park, NSW; V. Clark, Seaford, Vic; T. Hueppauff, Angaston, SA; J. Kelly, Windale, NSW; D. Sostaric, Nicholls, ACT.