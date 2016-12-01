Terms and Conditions

AWW – Advent Calendar

TERMS & CONDITIONS

1. Information on how to enter and prizes form part of these Terms and Conditions. Participation in this promotion is deemed acceptance of these terms and conditions of entry.

2. Entry is open to residents of Australia. Entrants under the age of 18 years must have prior parental or legal guardian consent to enter. Employees of the Promoter and their immediate families and agencies associated with this promotion are ineligible to enter.

3. The Promoter reserves the right, at any time, to verify the validity of entries and entrants (including an entrant’s identity, age and place of residence) and reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who the Promoter has reason to believe has breached any of these Terms and Conditions, tampered with the entry process or engaged in any unlawful or other improper misconduct calculated to jeopardise fair and proper conduct of the promotion. Errors and omissions may be accepted at the Promoter's discretion. Failure by the Promoter to enforce any of its rights at any stage does not constitute a waiver of those rights.

4. Incomplete, indecipherable, or illegible entries will be deemed invalid.

5. Multiple entries permitted in each individual draw period, subject to the following: each entry must be submitted separately and in accordance with entry requirements. For the removal of doubt, all entries received during each individual draw period will not roll over into subsequent draw periods.

7. If there is a dispute as to the identity of an entrant, the Promoter reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to determine the identity of the entrant.

8. To be eligible to enter, individuals must go to www.aww.com.au and follow the prompts to the competition page and complete the entry form including their full name, mailing address, current email address, daytime telephone number and complete the multiple choice quiz and submit the entry as instructed.

9. The entire promotion commences at 00:01AM (AEDST) on 1/12/2016 and closes at 23:59PM (AEDST) on 24/12/2016 (“Promotional Period”). The individual open and closing date and times are as stipulated in Table A. The draws will take place at Bauer Media, Building 8, 658 Church Street, Richmond, 3121 Melbourne Victoria, on the dates and times stipulated in Table A. The Promoter may draw additional reserve entries and record them in order in case an invalid entry or ineligible entrant is drawn. The winners will be notified by email using the contact details provided in their entry within two (2) business days of the draw. The winners names will be published at www.aww.com.au/ on the dates stipulated in Table A for 28 days from these dates.

10. The Promoter’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

TABLE A – Promotion Schedule

Draw Period Open Time AEDST Open date Close Time AEDST Close Date Winners Drawn Time AEDST Winners Drawn Date Publication date in the event of winners 1 0:01 1/12/2016 23:59 1/12/2016 10:00 2/12/2016 5/12/2016 2 0:01 2/12/2016 23:59 2/12/2016 10:00 5/12/2016 6/12/2016 3 0:01 3/12/2016 23:59 3/12/2016 10:00 5/12/2016 6/12/2016 4 0:01 4/12/2016 23:59 4/12/2016 10:00 5/12/2016 6/12/2016 5 0:01 5/12/2016 23:59 5/12/2016 10:00 6/12/2016 7/12/2016 6 0:01 6/12/2016 23:59 6/12/2016 10:00 7/12/2016 8/12/2016 7 0:01 7/12/2016 23:59 7/12/2016 10:00 8/12/2016 9/12/2016 8 0:01 8/12/2016 23:59 8/12/2016 10:00 9/12/2016 12/12/2016 9 0:01 9/12/2016 23:59 9/12/2016 10:00 12/12/2016 13/12/2016 10 0:01 10/12/2016 23:59 10/12/2016 10:00 12/12/2016 13/12/2016 11 0:01 11/12/2016 23:59 11/12/2016 10:00 12/12/2016 13/12/2016 12 0:01 12/12/2016 23:59 12/12/2016 10:00 13/12/2016 14/12/2016 13 0:01 13/12/2016 23:59 13/12/2016 10:00 14/12/2016 15/12/2016 14 0:01 14/12/2016 23:59 14/12/2016 10:00 15/12/2016 16/12/2016 15 0:01 15/12/2016 23:59 15/12/2016 10:00 16/12/2016 19/12/2016 16 0:01 16/12/2016 23:59 16/12/2016 10:00 19/12/2016 20/12/2016 17 0:01 17/12/2016 23:59 17/12/2016 10:00 19/12/2016 20/12/2016 18 0:01 18/12/2016 23:59 18/12/2016 10:00 19/12/2016 20/12/2016 19 0:01 19/12/2016 23:59 19/12/2016 10:00 20/12/2016 21/12/2016 20 0:01 20/12/2016 23:59 20/12/2016 10:00 21/12/2016 22/12/2016 21 0:01 21/12/2016 23:59 21/12/2016 10:00 22/12/2016 23/12/2016 22 0:01 22/12/2016 23:59 22/12/2016 10:00 23/12/2016 24/12/2016 23 0:01 23/12/2016 23:59 23/12/2016 10:00 4/01/2017 5/01/2017 24 0:01 24/12/2016 23:59 24/12/2016 10:00 4/01/2017 5/01/2017

11. For the removal of doubt, there will be twenty four (24) individual draw periods and twenty for (24) separate draws throughout the entire promotional period. All draws will not exceed $1000 per draw and the total prize pool for the entire promotional period will not exceed $10,036.62.

12. Prizes:

The first valid entry drawn from all valid entries received in each individual draw period will win be deemed the prize winner and will win the corresponding prize to the draw period as stipulated in Table B:

TABLE B

Draw Period Prize item Number of winners Prize value – valued at up to $ 1 1 X JUMBO MANGO BODY BUTTER

1 X JUMBO PINK GRAPEFRUIT BODY BUTTER

1 X JUMBO STRAWBERRY BODY BUTTER

1 X JUMBO HONEYMANIA BODY BUTTER

1 X JUMBO AGRAN OIL BODY BUTTER

1 X JUMBO COCONUT BODY BUTTER

1 X JUMBO MORINGA BODY BUTTER

1 X JUMBO SHEA BODY BUTTER

1 X JUMBO OLIVE BODY BUTTER

1 X BRITISH ROSE BODY BUTTER

1 X FUJI GREEN TEA BODY BUTTER

1 X PINITA COLADA BODY BUTTER

1 x $250 The body shop GIFT CARD 1 $684.40 2 AWW HEALTHY FAMILY EATING $14.95

AWW SUGAR-FREE SNACKS $5.50

AWW THE SUSTAINABLE COOK $39.99

AWW JUICES & SMOOTHIES $24.99

$100 The Body Shop Voucher

AWW 6 issue magazine Subscription 41.94

AWW REAL FOOD 49.99 1 $277.36 3 1 X SPA OF THE WORLD RELAXING RITUAL GIFT

1 X $250 The body shop GIFT CARD 1 $399.00 4 AWW CHRISTMAS DAY 14.95

AWW CHRISTMAS FOOD & CRAFTS 5.5

AWW CELEBRATING CHRISTMAS 49.99

AWW Food magazine 12 issue subscription 119.88

AWW REAL FOOD $49.99

The Body Shop Deluxe Gift $79.95 $79.95 1 $320.26 5 1 x ADVENT CALENDAR STANDARD

1 X ADVENT CALENDAR DELUXE

1 X $500 The Body Shop GIFT CARD 1 $798.00 6 AWW REAL FOOD 49.99

AWW SMOOTHIES & JUICES 14.95

AWW SUPER FOODS & POWER JUICES 45

AWW 6 issue magazine Subscription 41.94

$100 The Body Shop Voucher 1 $251.88 7 1 X GIFT ROSE YOUR GLOW

1 X BRITISH ROSE BLISS BOX

1 X LIP & CHEEK STAIN DUSTY ROSE

1 X BRITISH ROSE PETAL SOAP

1 X BRITISH ROSE GEL BODY SCRUB

1 X BRITISH ROSE SHOWER GEL

1 X BRITISH ROSE INSTANT GLOW BODY ESSENCE

1 X BRITISH ROSE HAND CREAM 100ML

1 X BRITISH ROSE PETAL SOFT BATH FOAM

1 X BRITISH ROSE EUD DE TOILETTE 100ML

1 X BRITISH ROSE BODY BUTTER 200ML

1 X BRITISH ROSE FACE MASK

1 X FACIAL MASK BRUSH 1 $380.35 8 AWW CHRISTMAS DAY 14.95

AWW CHRISTMAS FOOD & CRAFTS 5.5

AWW CELEBRATING CHRISTMAS 49.99

AWW Food magazine 12 issue subscription 119.88

AWW REAL FOOD $49.99

The Body Shop Deluxe Gift $89.95 $89.95 1 $330.26 9 1 X VITAMIN C DAILY GLOW CLEANSING POLISH

1 X VITAMIN C MICRODERMABRASION

1 X VITAMIN C GLOW BOOSTING MOISTURISER

1 X VITAMIN C INSTANT GLOW ENHANCER

1 X VITAMIN C ENERGISING FACE MIST

1 X VITAMIN C MOISTURISER SPF15

1 X VITAMIN C SKIN BOOST

1 X VITAMIN C EYE REVISVER DUO

1 X HONEY BRONZE SHIMMERING DRY OIL 02

1 X HONEY BRONZE LEG MIST

1 X HONEY BRONZE HIGHLIGHTING DOME 02

1 X HONEY BRONZE HIGHLIGHTING DOME 03

1 X HONEY BRONZE BRONZING POWDER 03

1 X HONEY BRONZE DROP OF SUN

1 X INSTAGLOW CC CREAM BRIGHT GLOW

1 X INSTAGLOW CC CREAM PEACHY GLOW

1 X INSTAGLOW CC CREAM WARM GLOW 1 $507.15 10 AWW REAL FOOD 49.99

AWW SMOOTHIES & JUICES 14.95

AWW SUPER FOODS & POWER JUICES 45

AWW 6 issue magazine Subscription 41.94

AWW THE SUSTAINABLE COOK $39.99

The Body Shop Deluxe Gift $89.95 $89.95 1 $281.82 11 1 X Himalayan Charcoal Purifying Glow Mask

1 X Ethiopian Honey Deep Nourishing Mask

1 X British Rose Fresh Plumping Mask

1 X Chinese Ginseng & Rice Clarifying Polishing Mask

1 X Amazonian Acai Energising Radiance Mask

1 X Facial Mask Brush

1 X $250 The Body Shop Gift Card 1 $469.70 12 AWW HEALTHY FAMILY EATING $14.95

AWW SUGAR-FREE SNACKS $5.50

AWW THE SUSTAINABLE COOK $39.99

AWW JUICES & SMOOTHIES $24.99

AWW CHRISTMAS DAY $14.95

AWW Food magazine 12 issue subscription 119.88

The Body Shop Deluxe Gift $79.95 $79.95 1 $300.21 13 1 X AFRICAN XIMENIA BODY SCRUB

1 X HIMALAYAN CHARCOAL BODY CLAY

1 X EGYPTIAN HONEY MILK & HONEY BATH

1 X FRENCH LAVENDER OIL

1 X JAPANESE CAMELLIA CREAM

1 X POLYNESIAN RADIANCE OIL

1 X HAWAIIAN KUKUI CREAM

1 X TAHITIAN ORCHID MASSAGE OIL

1 X BRAZILIAN CAPUACU SCRUB-IN-OIL

1 X DEAD SEA SALT SCRUB

1 X MOROCCAN RHASSOUL BODY CLAY

1 X THAI LEMONGRASS MASSAGE OIL

1 X BODY MASK BRUSH

1 X ATLANTIC SEAWEED GEL-CREAM2 1 $527.30 14 AWW CHRISTMAS DAY 14.95

AWW CHRISTMAS FOOD & CRAFTS 5.5

AWW CELEBRATING CHRISTMAS 49.99

AWW Food magazine 12 issue subscription 119.88

AWW REAL FOOD $49.99

The Body Shop Deluxe Gift $89.95 $89.95 1 $330.26 15 1 X DROP OF YOUTH™ ESSENCE LOTION

1 X DROP OF YOUTH™ CONCENTRATE 50ML

1 X DROP OF YOUTH™ YOUTH CREAM

1 X DROP OF YOUTH™ BOUNCY SLEEPING MASK

1 X DROP OF YOUTH™ EYE CONCENTRATE

1 X DROP OF YOUTH™ WONDERBLUR™ PRIMER

1 X TWIN-BALL FACIAL MASSAGER

1 X EYE MASK

1 X LUXURY FACE CHAMOIS

1 X $250 The body shop GIFT CARD 1 $590.55 16 AWW REAL FOOD 49.99

AWW JUICES & SMOOTHIES $24.99

AWW SMOOTHIES & JUICES 14.95

AWW SUPER FOODS & POWER JUICES 45

AWW 6 issue magazine Subscription 41.94

The Body Shop Deluxe Gift $89.95 $89.95 1 $266.82 17 1 X Nigritella EDP

1 X Kahaia EDP

1 X Widdringtonia EDP

1 X Bowhanti EDP

1 X Swietenia EDP

1 X Polynesian Island Tiaré EDT 50ml

1 x Indian Night Jasmine EDT 50ml

1 x Japanese Cherry Blossom EDT 50ml

1 x Fijian Water Lotus EDT 50ml

1 x Italian Summer Fig EDT 50ml

1 X Kistna EDT

1 x Activist EDT

1 x Arber EDT 1 $583.35 18 AWW CHRISTMAS DAY 14.95

AWW CHRISTMAS FOOD & CRAFTS 5.5

AWW CELEBRATING CHRISTMAS 49.99

AWW Food magazine 12 issue subscription 119.88

AWW REAL FOOD $49.99

The Body Shop Deluxe Gift $89.95 $89.95 1 $272.26 19 AWW CHRISTMAS DAY 14.95

AWW CHRISTMAS FOOD & CRAFTS 5.5

AWW CELEBRATING CHRISTMAS 49.99

AWW Food magazine 12 issue subscription 119.88

AWW REAL FOOD $49.99

The Body Shop Deluxe Gift $89.95 $89.95 1 $330.26 20 AWW Food magazine 12 issue subscription 119.88

AWW REAL FOOD 49.99

AWW SMOOTHIES & JUICES 14.95

AWW SUPER FOODS & POWER JUICES 45

The Body Shop Deluxe Gift $89.95 $89.95 1 $361.71 21 1 X GIFT DELUXE SPICED APPLE (Tin of Delights)

1 X GIFT DELUXE VANILLA CHAI (Tin of Delights)

1 X GIFT DELUXE FROSTED BERRIES (Tin of Delights)

1 x SPICED APPLE FESTIVE TIN

1 X VANILLA CHAI FESTIVE TIN

1 X FROSTED BERRIES FESTIVE TIN

1 X Festive Hand Seasonal Trio

1 X Festibe Body Seasonal Trio 1 $392.60 22 AWW REAL FOOD 49.99

AWW SMOOTHIES & JUICES 14.95

AWW SUPER FOODS & POWER JUICES 45

AWW HEALTHY FAMILY EATING $14.95

AWW THE SUSTAINABLE COOK $39.99

AWW 6 issue magazine Subscription 41.94

The Body Shop Deluxe Gift $89.95 $89.95 1 $296.77 23 1 X BROWN QUAD

1 X PLUM QUAD

1 X GOLD QUAD

1 X BLACK QUAD

1 X GREY QUAD

1 X GLOW PALETTE

1 X DOUBLE ENDED EYE BRUSH

1 X EYE COLOUR STICK NEVADA GOLD

1 X EYE COLOUR STICK SIBERIAN QUARTZ

1 X EYE COLOUR STICK CYPRUS BRONZE

1 X EYE COLOUR STICK CAIRO GRANITE

1 X MATTE KAJAL EYE LINER

1 X CAMOMILE GENTLE EYE MAKE-UP REMOVER 1 $385.35 24 1 X THE ULTIMATE GIFT - 40 YEARS OF TBS

1 X $500 The body shop GIFT CARD 1 $699.00

Prize does not include any ancillary costs associated with redeeming this prize. These are the responsibility of the winner.

13. Prize must be taken as offered. The prize, or any unused portion of the prize, is not exchangeable or cannot be redeemed as cash. The prize cannot be used in conjunction with any other special offer. The prize is valued in Australian dollars. The Promoter accepts no responsibility for any variation in the prize value. Prize winner is advised that tax implications may arise from their prize winnings and they should seek independent financial advice prior to acceptance of their prize.

14. The prize does not include any installation or set-up of any of the products.

15. Products included in prize package (including but not limited to titles, colour, design, sizing, model, finish, style etc) will be determined by the Promoter in its complete discretion. All prizes must be taken as offered.

16. Vouchers/gift card prizes are valid for twelve (12) months from the date of issue. Redemption of the voucher/gift card prizes are subject to the terms and conditions stipulated on the voucher/gift card. The Promoter will not be liable for any voucher/gift card that has been lost, stolen, forged, damaged or tampered with in any way. Any ancillary costs associated with redeeming a voucher/gift card are not included. Any unused balance of the voucher/gift card will not be awarded as cash. In the event that a portion of the prize is awarded to the winner in the form of a voucher / ticket / pass/ letter, redemption of that portion of the prize will be subject to the terms and conditions stipulated on the voucher / ticket / pass/ letter. The Promoter will not be liable for any voucher / ticket / pass/ letter that has been lost, stolen, forged, damaged or tampered with in any way.

17. The Body Shop gift cards are valid for use online or in-store. Gift cards are subject to the card terms and conditions http://www.thebodyshop.com.au/gift-card-terms-and-conditions

18. Australian Women’s Weekly (AWW) subscription prizes: The winner acknowledges that they understand that ‘tip-ons’ and gifts that may be available with non-subscriber copies may not be provided with subscriber copies. This determination is made at the sole discretion of the Promoter.



19. The prize will be delivered to the nominated address of the Prize winner. Delivery of the Prize is valid to any state and/or city in Australia.

20. In acceptance of the prize, the Winner acknowledges that they may incur ongoing costs associated with the prize which are the entire responsibility of the winner.

21. Prize is subject to the standard terms and conditions of individual prize and service providers.

22. In the event that for any reason whatsoever the Winner does not take the prize at the time stipulated by the Promoter, then the prize will be forfeited by the Winner and cash will not be awarded in lieu of the prize.

23. In the event that a prize, or part of a prize, is unavailable, the Promoter reserves the right to substitute the prize or part of the prize in its discretion with an alternative prize or part of the prize to the same and equal recommended retail value and/or specification subject to any written directions from the various Lottery Departments.

24. If necessary, an unclaimed prize draw will be held on 10/04/17 at the same time and place as the original draws in order to distribute any unclaimed prize/s from each individual draw period. Any winner from this re-draw will be notified by e-mail using contact details provided in their entry. The winners’ names will also be published on www.aww.com.au/ on 11/04/2017 for 28 days from this date.

25. The promoter is neither responsible nor liable for any late lost or misdirected mail (including but not limited to prizes).

26. The Promoter is not responsible nor liable for any prize damaged in transit in the delivery of their prize. Prizes, or any unused portion of a prize, are not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be taken as cash, unless otherwise specified.

27. Any cost associated with accessing the promotional website is the entrant’s responsibility and is dependent on the Internet service provider used.

28. In the event of unforeseen circumstances, war, terrorism, state of emergency or disaster (including but not limited to natural disaster) the Promoter reserves the right to subject to reference to all relevant state and territory rules and regulations, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Promotion.

29. If this promotion is interfered with in any way or is not capable of being conducted as reasonably anticipated due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of the Promoter, including but not limited to technical difficulties, unauthorised intervention or fraud, the Promoter reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to the fullest extent permitted by law: (a) to disqualify any entrant; or (b) subject to any written directions from a regulatory authority, to modify, suspend, terminate or cancel the promotion, as appropriate.

30. If a medical circumstance in some way restricts your ability to enter the competition through the required mechanic, you are still eligible to enter however you must briefly state your circumstances upon entry.

31. If your entry is selected as a winning entry, validation of your circumstances/ the validity of your entry will be undertaken by the Promoter. Method of validation (without limitation) will be determined by the Promoter in its complete discretion. If the winning entry is deemed to be a winner, the winner will be notified as per the terms and conditions herein. In the event that the Promoter requests the entrant to sign any legal documents relating to the verification of their medical circumstance, the legal documents will take the form determined by the Promoter. It is a condition of accepting the prize the winner (or their parent or legal guardian, if the winner is under the age of 18) sign any such legal documentation.

32. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions limits, excludes or modifies or purports to limit, exclude or modify the statutory consumer guarantees as provided under the Competition and Consumer Act, as well as any other implied warranties under the ASIC Act or similar consumer protection laws in the State and Territories of Australia (“Non-Excludable Guarantees”). Except for any liability that cannot by law be excluded, including the Non-Excludable Guarantees, the Promoter (including its respective officers, employees and agents) excludes all liability (including negligence), for any personal injury; or any loss or damage (including loss of opportunity); whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of the promotion.

33. Except for any liability that cannot by law be excluded, including the Non-Excludable Guarantees, the Promoter (including its respective officers, employees and agents) is not responsible for and excludes all liability (including negligence), for any personal injury; or any loss or damage (including loss of opportunity); whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of: (a) any technical difficulties or equipment malfunction (whether or not under the Promoter’s control); (b) any theft, unauthorised access or third party interference; (c) any entry or prize claim that is late, lost, altered, damaged or misdirected (whether or not after their receipt by the Promoter) due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of the Promoter; (d) any variation in prize value to that stated in these Terms and Conditions; (e) any tax liability incurred by a winner or entrant; or (f) use of the prize.

34. If this promotion is interfered with in any way or is not capable of being conducted as reasonably anticipated due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of the Promoter, the Promoter reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to the fullest extent permitted by law: (a) to disqualify any entrant; or (b) subject to any written directions from a regulatory authority, to modify, suspend, terminate or cancel the promotion, as appropriate.

35. Entrants consent to the Promoter using their name, likeness, image and/or voice in the event they are a winner (including photograph, film and/or recording of the same) in any media for an unlimited period without remuneration for the purpose of promoting this promotion (including any outcome), and promoting any products manufactured, distributed and/or supplied by the Promoter.

36. The Promoter collects personal information ("PI") in order to conduct the promotion and may, for this purpose, disclose such PI to third parties, including but not limited to agents, contractors, service providers, prize suppliers and, as required, to Australian regulatory authorities. Entry is conditional on providing this PI. The Promoter will also use and handle PI as set out in its Privacy Policy, which can be viewed at http://www.bauer-media.com.au/privacy. In addition to any use that may be outlined in the Promoter’s Privacy Policy, the Promoter may, for an indefinite period, unless otherwise advised, use the PI for promotional, marketing, publicity, research and profiling purposes, including sending electronic messages or telephoning the entrant. The Privacy Policy also contains information about how entrants may opt out, access, update or correct their PI, how entrants may complain about a breach of the Australian Privacy Principles or any other applicable law and how those complaints will be dealt with. All entries become the property of the Promoter.

37. The Promoter is Bauer Media Pty Ltd (ABN 18 053 273 546) of 54 – 58 Park Street, Sydney, NSW 2000. Phone: 8268 8000.

38. Authorised under permit numbers: NSW Permit No. LTPM/16/01175