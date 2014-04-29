Print Services Team (PST)

This team within Production provides a central quoting and purchasing service to Bauer Media Group, for all enhancement print requirements for editorial, marketing and advertising. The PST members and production controllers work closely together in checking job specifications and have a wealth of experience regarding the nuances of each of the individual magazines. The PST can be involved in creative development or simply quote to your specific requirements. They have extensive experience and knowledge of both paper and printing, in addition to their access to a range of large, small, digital, sheet-fed and web printers and of course the most competitive pricing for the highest quality results.

Advertisers requiring this service should ask their advertising contact to approach the PST for a quote.

This team should only be contacted via a referral from Bauer advertising.