Production and Distribution

NETWORK SERVICES

Bauer Media has moved all retail magazine distribution activities provided by Network Services to Gordon and Gotch Australia (GGA). This decision encompasses all Bauer and third party publisher titles currently distributed by Network Services.

GGA commenced deliveries from Thursday 3 March 2016.

For all newsagent enquiries, please contact GGA’s National Customer Service Team;

Postal Address: Locked Bag 527, Frenches Forest, NSW, 2086 Telephone: 1300 650 666 Operating hours: Monday – Friday / 8.00am - 5.30 pm (EST) E-mail: contactus@gordongotch.com.au

New Newsagent Applications/Enquiries – see www.gordongotch.com.au/ggweb/Aboutus/ContactUs/tabid/215/Default.aspx