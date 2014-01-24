Documents, 18 August 2015

CLEO MEDIA BACHELOR 2015

CLEO MEDIA BACHELOR OF THE YEAR 2015



Conditions of Entry into Cleo Media Bachelor of the Year





Information on how to nominate and awards form part of these Conditions of Entry. Participation in this promotion is deemed acceptance of these Conditions of Entry.







Entry is open to Male residents of Australia aged 18 years and over. Employees of the Promoter and their immediate families are not eligible to enter.







The entire promotion commences on 19th August 2015 and closes on 26th November 2015 at 9:00am (AEST).There are two stages of the competition. The nomination stage, the Voting period to determine the overall winner.



The nomination stage: of the competition commences on 19th August 2015 at 12:00pm (AEST) and closes at 9:00am (AEST) on 23rd September 2015.

Judging to determine Top 10 Finalists: Judgingwill begin on 5th October 2015 to determine the Top ten (10) finalists, 2 bachelors from each state including NSW, VIC, WA, SA, QLD, to move in to voting period of the competition. Finalists will be notified by 6th October 2015 via email and telephone using the contact details given in their nomination entry form. The Top ten (10) finalists will be nominees from Cleo Media Bachelor of the Year.

Voting Period: Public (Readers) will vote on the Top 10 finalists to determine the overall winner. Voting will begin on 7th October 2015 at 00:01am (AEST) and voting will close on 16th November at 17:00pm (AEST).



Winner Announced:

The winner of the Top ten (10) finalists as determined by the Public (Readers) will be announced on 18th November 2015 at 17:00pm (AEST).



Nominations:





One entry per person will be permitted.







To enter, Entrants must nominate themselves via logging on to http://adnews.com.au/cleomediabachelor , and follow the prompts to the nomination entry form and fill in the entry form including full name, date of birth, valid email address, daytime contact phone number, job title, company name, upload a current photo of themselves and answer to the following questions in one hundred (100) words or less:





I should be CLEO Bachelor 2015 because?

To impress on a date I would?

My Life Motto is?



and submit the entry as instructed.





The Photo must be:





In a JPEG form of a maximum of 3MB.

The photograph must be a clear photograph of the nominee’s face (front on not twisted)

Must be a recent photo no more than six (6) months old.

Smiling photographs will be accepted

No group photographs

No indecent photographs will be accepted (including but not limited to naked, rude, raw, obscene, and offensive)

Cannot be sitting or crouching down

Not taken in a mirror (i.e “selfie”)

No filters, airbrushing tools etc to be used on the photograph submitted by either a camera, mobile app or social media applications.







The Promoter is neither responsible nor liable for late, lost or misdirected entries, or entries not received by the Promoter for any reason whatsoever. Original copies of entries will not be returned to the entrant after judging has been completed. No responsibility will be taken by the promoter in the event that the original entry is lost or damaged in editing.







This is a game of skill; chance plays no part in determining the winner. Each entry will be individually judged based on its literary and creative merit of the answer to the questions provided and suitability to the Promotion. The judges’ decision in relation to any aspect of the competition will be final and binding on every person who enters. No correspondence will be entered into.







The Entrant warrants to the Promoter that the entry submitted is an original artistic work of the Entrant that does not infringe the rights of any third parties. If the entry or any part of the information provided to the Entrant in relation to the entry was provided by a third party, the Entrant warrants that they have obtained the relevant copyright permission to submit the entry for the purposes of this promotion. The entrant agrees to indemnify the promoter against all claims and costs by third parties arising from a breach of the warranty set out in this condition.







The Promoter is entitled to use any of the entries submitted in any manner and for any purpose at its absolute discretion, including using the entries for future promoter’s or their agents book publications, promotional, marketing and publicity purposes without any further reference or payment or other compensation to the entrant. The promoter is entitled to amend, edit, select, crop, retouch, add to or delete from any part of the submitted entry.







Entries must not be offensive, defamatory or racist. Any entry which the judges deem inappropriate will be invalid. The entrant agrees to indemnify the Promoter.







The Promoter reserves the right to verify the validity of Entries at any time during or after the Competition Period, and reserves the right to disqualify any entrant who tampers with the entry process or who submits an Entry that is not in accordance with these Terms and Conditions. Failure by the Promoter to enforce any of its rights at any stage does not constitute a waiver of those rights.







Incomplete or indecipherable Entries will be deemed invalid.







Entrants must disclose any issues that may generate negative publicity and impact on the success of this promotion and/or CLEO magazine. The Promoter can disqualify an entrant for failure to disclose any issues that may generate negative publicity and impact on the success of the CLEO Media Bachelor of the Year 2015 Competition and/orCLEO magazine.







The Promoter reserves the right to disqualify an entrant if, in their complete discretion the Promoter deems that nominee’s continued involvement in the CLEO Media Bachelor of the Year 2015 promotion will (in any way) negatively impact on the success of the promotion and negatively influence the general purpose of the promotion. For the removal of doubt the Promoter has the right to remove and/or disqualify a participant at any stage of the promotion. No correspondence will be entered into.







Each entrant agrees to inform Bauer Media (Promoter), before acceptance of any finalist/winner status related to this promotion of any unspent criminal convictions of any kind subsisting at the date of entry and will notify Bauer Media immediately if there are any criminal charges brought against them after the date they are nominated up to and including the date of the start of the announcement of the winner.







Except with our prior written consent, no entrant must supply commentary related to the Promotion, CLEO of any nature to any company or person engaged in the television, pay television or radio broadcasting, printed or electronic publishing, online media, telecommunications or advertising industries (or any company, person or entity which supplies services or programs to any such companies, persons or entities) from the date entry.







Judging to determine Top 10:





The judging will begin on 5th October 2015 at Promoter’s premises, 54 Park Street, Sydney NSW 2000. Entries will be judged by a panel of judges appointed by the Promoter. The judges will determine ten (10) finalists from all valid entries received from CLEO Media Bachelor of the Year 2015 nominations to go through to the voting period to determine the overall winner of CLEO Media Bachelor of the Year 2015. Finalists will be notified in writing and by telephone on 6th October 2015. Finalists will be announced in AdNews website and will be featured on the AdNews landing page http://adnews.com.au/cleomediabachelor for voting purposes to determine the overall winner of CLEO Media Bachelor of the Year 2015 commencing 7th October 2015 at 00:01 (AEST).





It is a condition of accepting the finalist status each finalist warrants to the Promoter that they understand there photo and details will be featured on the AdNews website for voting.

Except with our prior written consent, no Finalist must supply commentary related to the Promotion, CLEO of any nature to any company or person engaged in the television, pay television or radio broadcasting, printed or electronic publishing, online media, telecommunications or advertising industries (or any company, person or entity which supplies services or programs to any such companies, persons or entities) from the date entry.









Voting Period:







The ten (10)finalists will be uploaded to the Cleo Media Bachelor of the Year 2015 competition hub on http://adnews.com.au/cleomediabachelor on 7th October 2015 at 00:01am (AEST) and voting will close on 16th November 2015 at 17:00pm (AEST).

The Promoter reserves the right to verify the validity of votes and to disqualify any entrant who tampers with the voting process or who submits a vote that is not in accordance with these Conditions of Entry.







The Promoters accept no responsibility for any votes not received by the Promoter or delays in the delivery of the votes due to any reason whatsoever. A vote will only be counted as being received once it has been received by the Promoter and not when it was sent. The Promoters accept no responsibility for late, lost or misdirected votes.







The overall winner of CLEO Media Bachelor of the Year 2015 will be determined by a combination of the highest number of votes received during the voting period and judging by a panel of judges determined by the Promoter at its complete discretion.









Overall Winner of CLEO Media Bachelor of the Year 2015 - Prize:





The best (1) finalist as determined by the voters (public) will be deemed the winner of the Cleo Media Bachelor of the Year 2015 competition will receive:







A$500 wardrobe voucher– awarded in the form of a store voucher

Fashion shoot in CLEO Magazine

Attend the CLEO Bachelor of the Year event 23rd November 2015









For NSW Winner: No travel including but not limited to domestic flights, transfers, accommodation, meals, beverages, spending money will be included as a part of the finalist status or be given to a finalist to attend the CLEO Media Bachelor of the Year 2015 Winner photo-shoot. All costs associated to attending the photo-shoot will be the responsibility of each finalist.







For Winner from VIC, SA, WA, and QLD the following will be included:





One (1) x return economy flight to Sydney from the finalist’s nearest capital city valued at up to $896.00 (including taxes) (depending on point of departure)



In the event the winner has a late or early call time to the photo-shoot (times will be determined by the Promoter at its complete discretion) Two (2) x night’s accommodation in a standard room in a minimum three (3) star hotel valued at up to $200.00



Prize does not include transfers to and from the winner’s place of residence to the departure point transfers between the hotel and airport, transfers to the photo-shoot. These costs are the responsibility of the winner.



The winner is responsible for all other expenses including spending money, meals (unless specified), drinks, transfers (unless specified), laundry charges, activities (unless specified), incidentals, energy surcharges, gratuities, services charges and all other ancillary costs.



It is a condition of accepting the prize that the winner may be requested to present their credit card or a cash deposit upon arrival at any accommodation to cover all incidentals they may incur during their stay.



For the removal of doubt, taxes for domestic travel are included in the domestic airfares provided by the Promoter. The Promoter will not be responsible for any variation in price.



The airfares and accommodation must be taken as offered. The airfares and accommodation, or any unused portion, is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be redeemed as cash. The airfares and accommodation cannot be used in conjunction with any other special offer. The airfares and accommodation is valued in Australian dollars. The Promoter accepts no responsibility for any variation in the prize value. Finalists are advised that tax implications may arise from the airfares and accommodation and they should seek independent financial advice prior to acceptance of the airfares and accommodation. Redemption of the airfares and accommodation will be subject to the terms and conditions stipulated on the voucher / ticket / pass/ letter. The Promoter will not be liable for any voucher / ticket / pass/ letter that has been lost, stolen, forged, damaged or tampered with in any way.





It is a condition of accepting the Prize that the winner signs all legal documentation (including but not limited to a Cleo Media Bachelor of the Year 2015 Winner Agreement) as provided to them by the Promoter. Form of documentation will be determined by the Promoter in its complete discretion.







If for any reason whatsoever the winner chooses to ether not sign the Cleo Media Bachelor of the Year 2015 Winner Agreement, or requests to not be bound by the terms of the Cleo Media Bachelor of the Year 2015 Winner Agreement they have signed with the Promoter then the winner will forfeit the prize.







The Promoter has the right to terminate any agreement it may have signed with the winner, subject to the terms signed Cleo Media Bachelor of the Year 2015 Winner Agreement.

It is a condition of accepting the prize that the winner warrants to the Promoter that they understand that any arrangement entered into in relation to the redemption of this prize does not create a relationship between the winner and the Promoter of employer and employee, principal and agent, partnership or joint venture.

It is a condition of accepting the prize that the winner agrees to be interviewed and photographed at any time after winner notification by the Promoter or their agents for a story or feature on this promotion to be developed and may be featured inAdnews and CLEO magazine, website and social media sites(or any other form of media it deems suitable). This story or feature will appear in CLEO magazine and/or website at a time to be determined by the Promoter. All control relating to any such story or feature will remain with the Promoter at all times.







Except with our prior written consent, the winner must supply commentary related to the Promotion, CLEO of any nature to any company or person engaged in the television, pay television or radio broadcasting, printed or electronic publishing, online media, telecommunications or advertising industries (or any company, person or entity which supplies services or programs to any such companies, persons or entities) from the date entry.





General:





Prize must be taken as offered. The prize, or any unused portion of the prize, is not exchangeable or cannot be redeemed as cash. The prize cannot be used in conjunction with any other special offer. The prize is valued in Australian dollars. The Promoter accepts no responsibility for any variation in the prize value. Prize winner is advised that tax implications may arise from their prize winnings and they should seek independent financial advice prior to acceptance of their prize.







In the event that for any reason whatsoever the Winner does not take the prize at the time stipulated by the Promoter, then the prize will be forfeited by the Winner and cash will not be awarded in lieu of the prize.







In the event that a prize, or part of a prize, is unavailable, the Promoter reserves the right to substitute the prize or part of the prize in its discretion with an alternative prize or part of the prize to the same and equal recommended retail value and/or specification subject to any written directions from the various Lottery Departments.







The promoter is neither responsible nor liable for any late lost or misdirected mail (including but not limited to prizes).







The Promoter is not responsible nor liable for any prize damaged in transit in the delivery of their prize







Any cost associated with accessing the promotional website is the entrant’s responsibility and is dependent on the Internet service provider used.







In the event of unforeseen circumstances, war, terrorism, state of emergency or disaster (including but not limited to natural disaster)the Promoter reserves the right to subject to reference to all relevant state and territory rules and regulations, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the promotion.







If a medical circumstance in some way restricts your ability to enter the competition through the required mechanic, you are still eligible to enter however you must briefly state your circumstances upon entry.







If your entry is selected as a winning entry, validation of your circumstances/ the validity of your entry will be undertaken by the Promoter. Method of validation (without limitation) will be determined by the Promoter in its complete discretion. If the winning entry is deemed to be a winner, the winner will be notified as per the terms and conditions herein. In the event that the Promoter requests the entrant to sign any legal documents relating to the verification of their medical circumstance, the legal documents will take the form determined by the Promoter. It is a condition of accepting the prize the winner sign any such legal documentation.







Nothing in these Terms and Conditions limits, excludes or modifies or purports to limit, exclude or modify the statutory consumer guarantees as provided under the Competition and Consumer Act, as well as any other implied warranties under the ASIC Act or similar consumer protection laws in the State and Territories of Australia (“Non-Excludable Guarantees”). Except for any liability that cannot by law be excluded, including the Non-Excludable Guarantees, the Promoter (including its respective officers, employees and agents) excludes all liability (including negligence), for any personal injury; or any loss or damage (including loss of opportunity); whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of the promotion.







Except for any liability that cannot by law be excluded, including the Non-Excludable Guarantees, the Promoter (including its respective officers, employees and agents) is not responsible for and excludes all liability (including negligence), for any personal injury; or any loss or damage (including loss of opportunity); whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of: (a) any technical difficulties or equipment malfunction (whether or not under the Promoter’s control); (b) any theft, unauthorised access or third party interference; (c) any entry or prize claim that is late, lost, altered, damaged or misdirected (whether or not after their receipt by the Promoter) due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of the Promoter; (d) any variation in prize value to that stated in these Terms and Conditions; (e) any tax liability incurred by a winner or entrant; or (f) use of the prize.







If this promotion is interfered with in any way or is not capable of being conducted as reasonably anticipated due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of the Promoter, the Promoter reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to the fullest extent permitted by law: (a) to disqualify any entrant; or (b) subject to any written directions from a regulatory authority, to modify, suspend, terminate or cancel the promotion, as appropriate.





Privacy:



The Promoter collects personal information (“PI”) in order to conduct the promotion and may, for this purpose, disclose such PI to third parties, including but not limited to agents, contractors, service providers, prize suppliers and, as required, to Australian regulatory authorities. Entry is conditional on providing this PI. The Promoter will also use and handle PI as set out in its privacy policy, which can be accessed by visiting http://www.bauer-media.com.au/privacy.htm. In addition to any use that may be outlined in the Promoter’s Privacy Policy, the Promoter may also, for an indefinite period, unless otherwise advised, use the PI for promotional, marketing, publicity, research and profiling purposes, including sending electronic messages or telephoning the entrant. Entrants should direct any request to opt out, access, update or correct PI to the Promoter and direct any complaints regarding treatment of their PI according to the Privacy Policy. All entries become the property of the Promoter.







The Promoter is Bauer Media Pty Ltd (ABN 18 053 273 546) of 54 – 58 Park Street, Sydney, NSW 2000. Phone: 02 9282 8000.







