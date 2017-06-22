Insider Insight: Travel decisions in families

Who’s making the travel decisions in families? Bauer Media’s latest travel survey found that 2/3 of women with families give their kids a moderate or a big say in holiday plans.

We also found that packaged tours are popular across Millennials, Generation X and of course Baby Boomers, but for different reasons. The drivers specifically for Millennials’ attraction to packaged tours include containing costs, making the most of locations, safety and socialising.

Brand opportunities: most consumers have a group of brands they will consider for flights when they start planning but the rest of the field is wide-open. Half or more travel planners don’t have a set brand repertoire for accommodation, car hire, holiday packages and cruises at the start of the planning process.

Source: Bauer Community, Travel Survey, December 2016