What do Australian women value in Beauty? Our latest edition of Bauer’s Beauty by Generations study which gathered the opinions of over 800 women demonstrate that beauty is a trait to be nurtured from within, through valuing personal qualities and self-confidence. What matters beyond visible beauty, is the need to cultivate positive relationships with others, sleeping well, hydration and following a cleaner diet (which over half of women have done to enhance their looks and health)

Want to know what the beauty staples are of women? They can’t live without their moisturisers, foundation and mascaras. And she is most willing to spend more for facial cosmetics and skin-care over any other beauty products. She also owns an average of 6 fragrances, across 4.5 different brands and majority are open to trying new perfume brands.

Source: The Insiders Community, Beauty By Generation Survey, April 2017 (N=811 Women)