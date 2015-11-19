Research Articles

Insider Insights: Chasing an active audience

Bauer readers tend to be active sports enthusiasts according to a recent Bauer health study1.

With 1 in 2 women surveyed, being purchases of active wear this year.

Findings show, that low impact exercise is the number one form of regular exercise for 7 in 10 women across all ages.

Insider Insights Infographic

According to Roy Morgan2, yoga devotees have almost doubled in the last 4 years. The yoga craze has swept across the nation but the real yogis are those women in their 20s, with 1 in 3 participating regularly. These women are conscious of a balanced lifestyle and the principal shoppers of active wear with 70% having made a purchase this year.

 

1The Insiders Community, Health Survey, October 2015, n = 500+

2Roy Morgan Readership Survey, June 2011 v June 2015.

