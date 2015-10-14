Bauer Media has teamed up with AdNews to provide clients with an inside scoop into the workings of Australia's largest content provider of women's media.

​Watch the four-part 'knowing women' video series.

EPSIODE 1. SELLING TO WOMEN

In the first of the four-part Knowing Women AdNewsTV series in partnership with Bauer Media, Harvey Norman CEO Katie Page and The Australian Women’s Weekly's Helen McCabe lead a discussion about how Bauer Media helps brands shape content around what matters most to women.

EPISODE 2. REACHING WOMEN

“We look at her mindset, we look at her habits and behaviours and we create the content in accordance with that.”

MARINA GO, GENERAL MANAGER – HEARST BRANDS AUSTRALIA

In the second of the four-part Knowing Women AdNews TV series in partnership with Bauer Media, we hear from Estee Lauder Australia’s Emmerentia Wilding, Cosmopolitan Editor-in-Chief Brownyn McCahon and Priceline Marketing Manager, Allana May on what is takes to reach women in todays fragmented media landscape.

EPISODE 3. ENGAGING WOMEN

At a time when women can source information and entertainment from countless places across numerous platforms how do you capture their attention and keep it? It’s a vexing question. To answer it, Bauer Media in partnership with AdNews gathered the experts- editors, publishers and advertisers of a suite of media brands that have been successfully engaging Australian women for generations.

EPSIODE 4. INNOVATION & INSIGHTS

As a media company it’s one thing to know who your target audience is. But it’s another entirely to understand what mod she’s likely to be in at a certain time of the day, how that will impact which platform she consumers your content and her sentiment towards advertisers messaging around it.

In the final episode of Knowing Womens series, some of Bauer’s publishers and editors shed light on how we go about developing such an intrinsic understanding of what makes our audience tick.

