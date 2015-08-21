World’s Best Dad

According to our 2014 Father’s Day study, over 80% of respondents shop for their father’s day gift within 2 weeks of the day… so around about now.
Last year the top 5 stores that respondents browsed for the perfect gift were:
- Bunnings 38%
- Myer 28%
- JB Hi Fi 27%
- Dan Murphy’s 22%
- Big W 20%
9 in 10 were shopping for their dad, a third shopping for their partner, and a quarter were shopping for their father-in-law.
So, what did dad score?
The top ranking gifts for Dad were: Clothing, Alcohol, DVD, Book
For Father in Law: DVD, Alcohol, Book
While the lucky partners received: Clothing, DVD, Aftershave.
Happy Father’s Day!
n= 250 women 18+, The Insiders Community, Father’s Day Survey