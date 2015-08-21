Research Articles

World’s Best Dad

- 21 August, 2015

According to our 2014 Father’s Day study, over 80% of respondents shop for their father’s day gift within 2 weeks of the day… so around about now.

 

Last year the top 5 stores that respondents browsed for the perfect gift were:

-          Bunnings 38%

-          Myer 28%

-          JB Hi Fi 27%

-          Dan Murphy’s 22%

-          Big W 20%

9 in 10 were shopping for their dad, a third shopping for their partner, and a quarter were shopping for their father-in-law.

So, what did dad score?

The top ranking gifts for Dad were: Clothing, Alcohol, DVD, Book

For Father in Law: DVD, Alcohol, Book

While the lucky partners received: Clothing, DVD, Aftershave.

Happy Father’s Day!

 

n= 250 women 18+, The Insiders Community, Father’s Day Survey

Recent Research Articles

News

Insider Insights: Chasing an active audience
Research Article

Knowing Women.
Research Article

Insider Insights: The award for ‘most desirable medium’ goes to..
Research Article

Insider Insights: Cocoa Nuts!

;
Website Terms Privacy

© Copyright Bauer Media Pty Limited All Rights Reserved

×

Instructions

What is a media kit?

A Media Kit contains specific brand and audience information for all available Bauer brand platforms across magazine, web and social.

The Media Kit Builder has been designed for media agencies and marketers to assist in the media planning process. It has been designed as strategic tool to assist in the process and is not intended as an end-to-end planning solution. For further information, contact our dedicated Bauer Media Sales Team.

0 brand(s) in your media kit

Download or Email Media Kit