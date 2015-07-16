Insider Insight: And the award for ‘most desirable medium’ goes to…

Global research company, Millward Brown named ‘Desirability’ as one of the two key personality traits associated with the most successful brands – the other being ‘Trustworthy.’

Our recent media study of over 1,000 Australian women demonstrated the ability of magazines advertising to drive desire for a product/brand significantly more than other media.

A third of the women surveyed agreed ‘seeing a product/brand advertised here made it seem more desirable’ – offering twice the allure of outdoor advertising and more than three times that of radio.

Magazines are the medium of desire.