Insider Insights: Conscious Coupling

While the term ‘conscious uncoupling’ entered the vernacular in 2014, it would seem consumers are doing the opposite and ‘consciously coupling’ …with brands!

In a recent survey on The Insiders Community, we asked over 300 women how they were shopping differently compared to how they shopped a year ago. The top response was ‘I am a more mindful/careful shopper’ with 53% of women agreeing with this statement. 45% of women claimed they were shopping with ‘more awareness of where/how products are made’ and 35% professed to be a ‘more educated shopper’.

Interestingly, we asked this same question to our panellists in 2012 and found that, then, while 56% claimed to be more ‘mindful/smarter’, 24% of women claimed they were shopping with ‘more awareness of where/how products are made’ and 26% professed to be a ‘more educated shopper’.

So the rise of the information seeking, conscious consumer continues. Brands should allow ease of access to desired information and ensure they operate with transparency – key findings supported by and developed further in our own ‘Inside Female Friendships’ study.

Source: The Insiders Community, Omnibus Survey, May 2015