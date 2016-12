Here’s are a couple of short & sweet facts for you:

- 87% of women regularly buy chocolate

- The top 3 reasons they buy chocolate are: ‘to pick up my mood’ (46%), ‘to use in a recipe’ 46% and ‘as a gift’ (41%).

- Its official – MILK chocolate is the preferred type (64%), followed by DARK (53%) and then WHITE (20%).

- Source: The Insiders Community, Omnibus Survey, May 2015