Insider Insights: Beauty On The Inside

Our recent Beauty study of over 500 women demonstrated the depth of the definition of ‘beauty’ to today’s consumer.

Beauty has moved well beyond lipstick and mascara, and is stretching itself across sleep, superfoods and organics. With 7 in 10 women agreeing that ‘beauty standards today are higher than in the past’, it’s no wonder we are turning to a multitude of possible beauty solutions to try and meet those expectations.

1 in 2 women agree with the old adage that ‘beauty is on the inside’, and it would seem we are taking that literally with 58% of women making dietary changes as part of the beauty routine and 1 in 5 including supplements/super foods as part of their regular beauty routine.

Source: The Insiders Community, Beauty By Generation Survey, April 2015