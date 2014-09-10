Research Articles

Inside Female Friendships

- 10 September, 2014

Inside Female Friendships is a study that talks about the very heart of Australian women - their closest friends.

We conducted a rich dialogue with female friends from 16 years to 69 years to uncover the unique relational DNA of Australian women.

Our study will help you understand how women form trusted relationships with each other, and, importantly - how this manifests in what they want from relationships with brands.

The underlying purpose of the study was to understand the forces that create, bind and maintain these relationships and the reason for our interest was based on some simple brand truths.

To find out more and to request a full presentation contact theinsiders@bauer-media.com.au

