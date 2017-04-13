The Challenge
H&M “ladylike” campaign for its Autumn/Winter collection challenges femininity stereotypes. It features women who are entertaining, opinionated, off-beat, fearless, bad-ass, independent and free-willed.
Bauer Media was asked to create INTRIGUE, DISCUSSION and CURRENCY to drive engagement with the “ladylike” campaign.
Bauer Insight
ELLE’s audience is smart, spirited, sophisticated and stylish – and we knew that the H&M’s ladylike positioning would appeal. For H&M to deeply resonate with them we needed to authentically bring this positioning to life.
Our audience value meaningful experiences – and admire those who embrace life’s opportunities and follow their passions.
The Solution
Bauer created Ladylike Night – an event that celebrated women who embody this ethos across different life interests of fashion, creative sport and design held in an H&M store.
This ELLE Inspires event leveraged the influence of the ELLE brand, harnessing all ELLE touch points: print, editorial, online, facebook, instagram, e-newsletter, snapchat to promote the event and H&M.
The event was hosted by ELLE Editor Justine Cullen with a panel of talented women, all dressed by H&M:
- Margaret Zhang
- Amanda Bisk
- Katherine Sabbath
- Lucy Feagins
The panel discussed what ‘ladylike’ meant to them within their respective fields of fashion, creative, sport and design.
We created content off the back of the event – featuring the influencers and an editorial content piece on the smart woman’s guide to life to maximise event impact .
We livestreamed the event on Facebook offering HM and ELLE audience the opportunity to join in on the conversation, virtually.
The Results
Bauer Media drove action:
Attendee numbers exceeded expectations - with over 300 customers attending the event
And engagement with our audience:
- The live stream post reached 343,686 potential customers
- The live stream video had over 19,000 views