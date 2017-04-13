H&M #ladylike campaign —Apr 13, 2017

The Challenge H&M “ladylike” campaign for its Autumn/Winter collection challenges femininity stereotypes. It features women who are entertaining, opinionated, off-beat, fearless, bad-ass, independent and free-willed. Bauer Media was asked to create INTRIGUE, DISCUSSION and CURRENCY to drive engagement with the “ladylike” campaign.

Bauer Insight ELLE’s audience is smart, spirited, sophisticated and stylish – and we knew that the H&M’s ladylike positioning would appeal. For H&M to deeply resonate with them we needed to authentically bring this positioning to life. Our audience value meaningful experiences – and admire those who embrace life’s opportunities and follow their passions.

The Solution Bauer created Ladylike Night – an event that celebrated women who embody this ethos across different life interests of fashion, creative sport and design held in an H&M store. This ELLE Inspires event leveraged the influence of the ELLE brand, harnessing all ELLE touch points: print, editorial, online, facebook, instagram, e-newsletter, snapchat to promote the event and H&M. The event was hosted by ELLE Editor Justine Cullen with a panel of talented women, all dressed by H&M: Margaret Zhang

Amanda Bisk

Katherine Sabbath

Lucy Feagins The panel discussed what ‘ladylike’ meant to them within their respective fields of fashion, creative, sport and design. We created content off the back of the event – featuring the influencers and an editorial content piece on the smart woman’s guide to life to maximise event impact . We livestreamed the event on Facebook offering HM and ELLE audience the opportunity to join in on the conversation, virtually.