Case Study

H&M #ladylike campaign

The Challenge

H&M “ladylike” campaign for its Autumn/Winter collection challenges femininity stereotypes. It features women who are entertaining, opinionated, off-beat, fearless, bad-ass, independent and free-willed.

Bauer Media was asked to create INTRIGUE, DISCUSSION and CURRENCY to drive engagement with the “ladylike” campaign. 

Bauer Insight

ELLE’s audience is smart, spirited, sophisticated and stylish – and we knew that the H&M’s ladylike positioning would appeal.  For H&M to deeply resonate with them we needed to authentically bring this positioning to life.

Our audience value meaningful experiences – and admire those who embrace life’s opportunities and follow their passions. 

The Solution

Bauer created Ladylike Night – an event that celebrated women who embody this ethos across different life interests of fashion, creative sport and design held in an H&M store.

This ELLE Inspires event leveraged the influence of the ELLE brand, harnessing all ELLE touch points: print, editorial, online, facebook, instagram, e-newsletter, snapchat to promote the event and H&M.  

The event was hosted by ELLE Editor Justine Cullen with a panel of talented women, all dressed by H&M:

  • Margaret Zhang
  • Amanda Bisk
  • Katherine Sabbath
  • Lucy Feagins

The panel discussed what ‘ladylike’ meant to them within their respective fields of fashion, creative, sport and design.

We created content off the back of the event – featuring the influencers and an editorial content piece on the smart woman’s guide to life to maximise event impact .

We livestreamed the event on Facebook offering HM and ELLE audience the opportunity to join in on the conversation, virtually.

The Results

Bauer Media drove action:

Attendee numbers exceeded expectations - with over 300 customers attending the event

And engagement with our audience:

  • The live stream post reached 343,686 potential customers
  • The live stream video had over 19,000 views 

Case Study

The Body Shop / Christmas Advent Calendar
Case Study

Disney Harper's Bazaar - 'Fairy-tale Couture'
Case Study

Myer Emporium Spring Racing Case Study
Case Study

Gourmet Garden and The Australian Women's Weekly
Website Terms Privacy

© Copyright Bauer Media Pty Limited All Rights Reserved

×

Instructions

What is a media kit?

A Media Kit contains specific brand and audience information for all available Bauer brand platforms across magazine, web and social.

The Media Kit Builder has been designed for media agencies and marketers to assist in the media planning process. It has been designed as strategic tool to assist in the process and is not intended as an end-to-end planning solution. For further information, contact our dedicated Bauer Media Sales Team.

0 brand(s) in your media kit

Download or Email Media Kit