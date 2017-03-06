The Body Shop / Christmas Advent Calendar

The Body Shop wanted to stand-out amongst the ‘Christmas Gift’ clutter, and needed a campaign that drove awareness of its positioning as an “all encompassing” gift destination putting the brand on her Christmas shopping list.

“We know women are time poor but more so than ever at Christmas time. In order to capture her attention, you need to create content that connects with her, within her existing media habits”.

The Solution

Bauer created a Christmas Advent Calendar campaign that we made famous through our Women’s Entertainment, Fashion & Lifestyle brands.

The 12 days of Christmas Giving was a bespoke digital calendar featuring a daily competition to win fantastic prizes powered by the Body Shop and The Australian Women's Weekly.

Digital

The co-branded Christmas Advent calendar could be found at aww.com.au, with run of site media driving traffic to the destination.



Body Shop gifts were also integrated through digital editorial and Native articles on The Australian Women's Weekly, ELLE and Harper’s BAZAAR sites.

Social

Social accounts from The Australian Women’s Weekly, Woman’s Day, DOLLY and Cosmopolitan drove traffic to the calendar with a total of 23 posts reaching 166,757 fans and a total community reach of 22,163,289

Print



For branding and inspiration The Body Shop secured prime real estate within The Australian Women’s Weekly Christmas issue that demonstrated the breadth and range of the body shop Christmas offering. The brand campaign also ran through Harper’s BAZAAR and ELLE.

Furthermore, Body Shop gift ideas were integrated through gift guide editorials within The Australian Women’s Weekly, ELLE and Harper’s BAZAAR.