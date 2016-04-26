Disney Harper's Bazaar - 'Fairy-tale Couture'

Disney wanted to create a vehicle that not only increased awareness of the upcoming launch among Women 18 to 34, but looked to shifted perceptions that fairy tales are not just for children - they can be ‘fashionable’.

The Idea

To create a partnership with a highly regarded fashion brand, Harper’s Bazaar, paired with an iconic fashion illustrator, Megan Hess, to bring to life fairy tale couture from Disney’s Motion Picture – Cinderella.

Bring the films fashion to life through high fashion couture illustrations and Australia’s number one selling luxury fashion titles – Harper’s BAZZAR.

This was executed across three key touchpoints:

Print

Digital

Experiential

Print:

Renowned fashion illustrator Megan Hess, was commissioned to illustrate three of the gowns from the new Cinderella film creating a feeling of ‘Fairy tale couture’. This was the basis for the native content 6 page spread in Harper’s BAZAAR, which included consumer promotion to win a trip to Sydney to attend the film premier and a $2000 voucher and stylish session with a member of the Harper’s Bazaar fashion team.

Digital:

The Harper’s Bazaar website was transformed enchanted Cinderella advertorial and competition page. The home page featured the consumer promotion entry, Megan Hess illustrations, film trailer and ‘behind the scenes’ gallery and an exclusive interview Megan Hess interview. The interview, hosted by Harper’s BAZAAR editor Kellie Hush discussed how she bought the films iconic gowns to life through illustration. The video featuring Cinderella film footage could be activated through Viewa. The campaign and content was further amplified through website banner ads, eDMs, Social media posts and Viewa within the Harper’s BAZAAR magazine.

In addition Megan Hess posted each illustration to her instagram account which has +89,000 followers

Live Event:

Harper’s BAZAAR hosted an exclusive cocktail party and screening of the new Cinderella film bringing together the world of fashion and fairytales. The intimate event was hosted by Kellie Hush, introducing Megan Hess to talk about the illustrations and Australian singer Anja Nissen to perform. In addition to the event, the illustrations were sold during the event at a silent auction with all money raised being donated to charity.

In the week leading up to the event Sydney’s QT showcased the three illustrations in their foyer driving excitement for the films launch amongst foot traffic in the popular hotel, bar and restaurant.