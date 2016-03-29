Myer Emporium Spring Racing Case Study

The Challenge
In 2015 Myer identified a high profile opportunity tobe THE fashion authority for the Spring Racing carnival.This is a key retail period for fashion brands so Myer teamed up with Bauer to join in the festivities.
The challenge was to leverage Myer Emporium assets, creating content across Bauer’s consumer portfolio,and do this with a 360 degree cross platform approach that encompasses paid, owned and earned media.
The Idea
To cement Myer as the ultimate shopping destination for spring racing, Bauer created a content partnership that showcased Myer’s fashion and accessories through an editorialised lens. Underpinned by spring racing content created by BauerWorks for emporium, Bauer created bespoke editorial to supercharge spring racing.
EXECUTION – ENGAGEMENT AND INTERACTION
MAGAZINE
A series of inspiring editorials appeared across our fashion titles. We connected with the sassy COSMO reader, gained the reach of The Australian Women’s Weekly, plus the sophistication of ELLE and the luxury of Harper’s Bazaar.
Each magazine produced a tailored spring racing booklet. We featured 111 pages of editorial on spring racing style hacks, offering readers inspirational insights on how to be race day ready.
Advertorials highlighting Myer’s designers and the hottest trends of the season, ensured readers knew how to stand out from the crowd.
DIGITAL
Through our To Love network, we created fashion galleries, native articles and videos with key editorial staff and Myer ambassadors. Consumers could then extend their journey to Myers website, or the newly launched myeremporium.com.au.
Facebook posts gave Myer access to Bauer’s large social community of over 2 million, allowing for deeper meaningful relationships with consumers.
LIVE EXPERIENCE
With plenty of experiential theatre the campaign was brought to life, with a premium VIP ‘Spring Racing Night of Style’.
Editorial support increased with EDMs, social posts and by creating articles to share and drive consumers to Myer’s ‘Spring Racing Night of Style’.
The event at the flagship store was such a fantastic night, people shopped while sipping champagne, indulging in canapés and learning the style secrets from the experts.
The Results
This campaign was amplified through Myer’s own channels and across Bauer’s portfolio of brands as well.
- 110,000 copies of Myer Emporium Spring Racing broadsheet were printed for Myer
- 119,000 copies were inserted into the Spring Racing editions of ELLE, Harper's Bazaar, COSMOPOLITAN and The Australian Women's Weekly.
- 80% of editorial coverage of clothing and accessories across ELLE, Harper's Bazaar and The Australian Women's Weekly.
- 40% of clothing and accessories across COSMOPOLITAN
- Print reach 1.2 million
- 129,000 impressions (over delivered by 74,000)
- Exposure to 2.6 million social followers
For an international designer-label-lover through to a young aspiring fashionista, the campaign was impactful, interactive and highly engaging.
We collaborated with Myer on this amazing partnership, affirming Myer’s standing as the ultimate shopping destination for spring racing.
"It has been a fabulous marketing case study for us. The editorial coverage was fantastic and the event was spectacular. There was such a feel-good buzz in-store, the like of which we only ever really experience at Christmas."
Natalie Warren-Smith
GM Marketing Strategy and Communications | Marketing