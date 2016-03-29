Myer Emporium Spring Racing Case Study

The challenge was to leverage Myer Emporium assets, creating content across Bauer’s consumer portfolio,and do this with a 360 degree cross platform approach that encompasses paid, owned and earned media.

In 2015 Myer identified a high profile opportunity tobe THE fashion authority for the Spring Racing carnival.This is a key retail period for fashion brands so Myer teamed up with Bauer to join in the festivities.

The Idea

To cement Myer as the ultimate shopping destination for spring racing, Bauer created a content partnership that showcased Myer’s fashion and accessories through an editorialised lens. Underpinned by spring racing content created by BauerWorks for emporium, Bauer created bespoke editorial to supercharge spring racing.

EXECUTION – ENGAGEMENT AND INTERACTION

MAGAZINE

A series of inspiring editorials appeared across our fashion titles. We connected with the sassy COSMO reader, gained the reach of The Australian Women’s Weekly, plus the sophistication of ELLE and the luxury of Harper’s Bazaar.

Each magazine produced a tailored spring racing booklet. We featured 111 pages of editorial on spring racing style hacks, offering readers inspirational insights on how to be race day ready.

Advertorials highlighting Myer’s designers and the hottest trends of the season, ensured readers knew how to stand out from the crowd.

DIGITAL

Through our To Love network, we created fashion galleries, native articles and videos with key editorial staff and Myer ambassadors. Consumers could then extend their journey to Myers website, or the newly launched myeremporium.com.au.



Facebook posts gave Myer access to Bauer’s large social community of over 2 million, allowing for deeper meaningful relationships with consumers.

LIVE EXPERIENCE

With plenty of experiential theatre the campaign was brought to life, with a premium VIP ‘Spring Racing Night of Style’.

Editorial support increased with EDMs, social posts and by creating articles to share and drive consumers to Myer’s ‘Spring Racing Night of Style’.

The event at the flagship store was such a fantastic night, people shopped while sipping champagne, indulging in canapés and learning the style secrets from the experts.