Kellogg's 'Double The Goodness' and Food To Love

THE BRIEF

Generation upon generation has been brought up by cereal. And Kellogg’s has been one of, if not the, most popular brand. However, in the last few years, there had been a big shift.

Sales of Ready-to-Eat Cereal have been declining, with Australians favouring other breakfast options like Greek yoghurt or eggs and bread.

We couldn’t ignore the way the market was moving, but how did cereal fit into this new world?