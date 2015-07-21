Gourmet Garden and The Australian Women's Weekly —Jul 21, 2015

THE BRIEF In 2014, Gourmet Garden added new product, ‘Lightly Dried’ to its range of herbs and spices for everyday cooking. The new product allows consumers to enjoy the convenience of pre-cut fresh herbs and spices, without worrying about waste due to the long-lasting pouch. The innovative ‘Lightly Dried’ product allows consumers the ease of cooking with ‘a herb garden at your fingertips’ and drives continued category growth for Gourmet Garden. To coincide with the product launch, Gourmet Garden wanted to increase product awareness and entice trial for the time-poor Australian woman.

OUR RESPONSE We cooked up a plan to demonstrate ‘Lightly Dried’ products convenience and versatility through quick and easy recipes. The first ingredient for the integrated campaign was to develop engaging and relevant content for the target audience - women aged 25 to 64. We engaged renowned ‘4 Ingredients’ cookbook author, Kim McCosker to create easy, everyday recipes using a range of the ‘Lightly Dried’ herbs and spices. The recipes were featured in The Australian Women’s Weekly, with cooking tips and were also Viewa-enabled. This allowed readers to access to downloadable shopping lists, share across social media and click-to-buy functionality. Utilising the new Bauer Food Studio, Kim McCosker, with the help of The Australian Women’s Weekly Food Director, Fran Abdallaoui featured in three videotorials. These were promoted out across The Weekly’s website, Viewa, Gourmet Garden’s own platforms and even across Channel 9.