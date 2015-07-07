ELLE Style videos for Sussan

A regular winner of Roy Morgan’s Customer Satisfaction Awards, Sussan is a one of the country’s most popular clothing retailers. But with a growing array of competitors, including the trendy online-only players, it needed to promote itself to 30-40 year old, fashion-forward women.

OUR RESPONSE

Bauer Xcel Media knew the Sussan brand had strong recognition with the target audience so we had to find ways to add extra value.

This came in the form of beautifully shot styling videos, each demonstrating how to perfect one element of a classic look. These matched up with items available in Sussan's A/W 15 May Collection.

These four videos were shot entirely in the Bauer studios, hosted by our in-house talent. On this occasion, Dee Jenner (Elle’s Style Director) was the host and the videos were promoted across ELLE.com.au.