The Body Shop partners with Cosmopolitan and CLEO

The Body Shop needed a vehicle to tell the backstory; one that connected it to the passions that move Australian women.

In 2014, The Body Shop set about reinvigorating and reinventing its brand for the modern Australian woman. It started a beauty movement that captured the core elements of its new ‘Beauty with Heart’ positioning: truth, natural ingredients and ethical products.

OUR RESPONSE

With an insider’s reputation for pushing the boundaries when it comes to fashion and beauty and a long standing relationship with Australian women, Bauer Media used COSMOPOLITAN and CLEO to headline its multiplatform response.

Using a combination of digital, print and live event opportunities, Bauer Media created a beauty movement of its own, with a phased campaign that would speak to brand loyalists and potential customers of The Body Shop.

The Body Shop’s new tag line ‘Beauty with Heart’ and its products were brought to life through a series of Bauer Media designed brandvertorials which ran across a number of high reaching weekly magazines including Woman’s Day and OK!.

Online, Bauer Media worked with The Body Shop as the official launch partner of the highly successful first season of COSMO TV, a new 12-part online series featuring the stars behind Cosmopolitan magazine. The series was a pivotal part of Bauer Media’s strategy to connect the Body Shop with younger consumers; seamlessly integrating products into a genuine, story-telling format.

To further amplify the print and digital elements, Bauer Media created a consumer promotion that invited Body Shop enthusiasts to follow their heart and choose their own adventure with a once in a life time trip to one of three exciting destinations.

The promotion asked consumers to nominate which Body Shop product they were falling in love with the most and why. The concept was amplified through point of sale in The Body Shop stores nationally.

Finally, ‘Beauty with Heart’ was seamlessly integrated into the 2014 CLEO Bachelor of the Year campaign, including one of Top 30 Bachelors featuring in the campaign visuals.

At the Melbourne event, The Body Shop received strong brand exposure to over 300 VIP’s. Guests were entertained in The Body Shop ‘Morrocan Beauty Bar’, sampling product in the official event gift bags and via exposure in branded video content that aired during the event.