Gourmet Traveller & Coles Finest Food Truck

The Brief In 2013, Coles was about to relaunch the Coles Finest range, its selection of gourmet foods. Coles Finest was a key strategy to differentiate Coles from Woolworths and give people a reason to cross the road and go to Coles. To do this, Coles needed to promote the quality credentials of the Coles Finest range. It wanted to tell the backstory of its products, to give it credibility with an upmarket AB 35+ shopper. Bauer’s solution had a laser-like focus on this one challenge: building credibility for Coles Finest.

Our Response We realised our recipe to build credibility needed two key ingredients. Firstly, we needed a clever way of getting the Coles Finest products into the mouths of shoppers. Secondly, we needed a multimedia campaign to amplify and build this credibility in their minds. To give our AB audience a taste of Coles Finest, we knew we needed to get into CBDs and offer them an unrivalled gourmet experience. We had to take the products to them. We had been tracking the growing trend for Food Trucks.. Our research showed there was a gap in the market for a premium, food truck, which offered convenience plus the highest quality. As a result, we proposed a partnership between Coles Finest and Australian Gourmet Traveller (AGT) to build and launch Australia’s first Gourmet Food Truck. AGT was also the perfect partner to amplify the campaign and build credibility in hearts and minds - because it carries huge credibility with an AB audience. 95% of readers agree it’s at the cutting edge of food trends. We partnered with food truck specialists, Eat Art to design and build something that stood apart as more premium and more gourmet than what was already available. And we worked with Coles to create a menu of three items using the Coles Finest range. Once the truck was built, we set up in eight different Sydney and Melbourne locations during busy lunchtimes. On location, recipe cards were handed out, showcasing the Coles Finest range, as well as a special introductory discount to drive people in to stores.