Case Study, 07 July 2015

Kellogg's 'Double The Goodness' partnership with Food To Love

Australian's have been turning to yogurt alternatives instead of cereal for their morning meal. Kellogg's wanted to raise awareness of their muesli products and revive their cereal offers. To do so they partnered with Food To Love, and developed a series of 'Yoreal' (Yogurt + Cereal) recipes and video tutorials in addition to a health and well-being plan '30 Days of Goodness' to help people start their journey to good health.