Overview

The focus of Bauer Media Group's Research Department is to "read Australia", providing us with a multi-dimensional understanding of our audiences and your consumers. Bauer Media Group exclusive research tools give us, and our clients, the edge on consumer driven insights.

Our exclusive “Insiders Community” online panel gives us the ability to survey thousands of Australian women to ensure we stay ahead of their needs, attitudes and motivations.

Our research team has conducted literally hundreds of studies in the past year speaking to everyone from teen girls to women in their 70s. We have a thorough understanding of women of all ages, across many product categories and across the media spectrum.

So if you want to understand how best to talk to women – talk to Bauer Research first.

Research

Type
Year

Key Contacts: Contacts

Website Terms Privacy

© Copyright Bauer Media Pty Limited All Rights Reserved

×

Instructions

What is a media kit?

A Media Kit contains specific brand and audience information for all available Bauer brand platforms across magazine, web and social.

The Media Kit Builder has been designed for media agencies and marketers to assist in the media planning process. It has been designed as strategic tool to assist in the process and is not intended as an end-to-end planning solution. For further information, contact our dedicated Bauer Media Sales Team.

0 brand(s) in your media kit

Download or Email Media Kit