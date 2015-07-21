Overview

The focus of Bauer Media Group's Research Department is to "read Australia", providing us with a multi-dimensional understanding of our audiences and your consumers. Bauer Media Group exclusive research tools give us, and our clients, the edge on consumer driven insights.



Our exclusive “Insiders Community” online panel gives us the ability to survey thousands of Australian women to ensure we stay ahead of their needs, attitudes and motivations.



Our research team has conducted literally hundreds of studies in the past year speaking to everyone from teen girls to women in their 70s. We have a thorough understanding of women of all ages, across many product categories and across the media spectrum.



So if you want to understand how best to talk to women – talk to Bauer Research first.

