Unique Cars aims to service the ever-growing and ever loyal, educated, classic and collector car enthusiast. From the flamboyant muscle cars of the sensational sixties and seventies, to the humble home Humber project, our readers represent a community of like-minded and hugely passionate enthusiasts. They are extremely active in the parts and services marketplace and high-frequency attendees at events and happenings, celebrating both their cars and indeed the social interaction their passion allows.

Casual

Covers
Inside Front Cover 4,500
Inside Front Spread 8,000
Outside Back Cover 5,175
Inside Back Cover 4,000

Four Colour
Full Page 3,450
Double Page Spread 6,200
Half Page 1,875
Third Page 1,265
Quarter Page 1,050
Specifications

Bleed (h x w) Trim (h x w) Type (h x w)

Insertions
Full Page 285mm x 205mm 275mm x 195mm 255mm x 180mm
Double Page Spread 285mm x 400mm 275mm x 390mm 255mm x 375mm
Half Page Vertical 285mm x 113mm 275mm x 103mm 255mm x 88mm
Half Page Horizontal 155mm x 205mm 145mm x 195mm 125mm x 180mm
Quarter Page Horizontal 60mm x 180mm
1/8 page 60mm x 88mm
Contacts

First Name Last Name Position Phone Number Email Address
Matthew Rice Group Sales Manager 02 9263 9706 matthew.rice@bauertrader.com.au
Elizabeth Graham Brand Sales Manager 03 9567 4240 elizabeth.graham@bauertrader.com.au
Robert Gibbs Agency Sales Manager - NSW 02 9288 9157 robert.gibbs@bauertrader.com.au
Andrea de Kauwe Agency Sales Manager - VIC 03 9567 4388 andrea.dekauwe@bauertrader.com.au
Elizabeth Bogart VIC 03 9567 4151 elizabeth.bogart@bauertrader.com.au
Todd Anderson QLD 07 3245 5049 todd@motormedia.com.au
Rod Harris QLD 07 3101 6611 rod.harris@bauertrader.com.au
Chris Karamanov SA 0439 485 835 christopher.karamanov@bauertrader.com.au
Greg Boase WA 0408 516 176 greg.boase@bauertrader.com.au
Profile

Readership

000's Magazine Population

All People
Men 184 84.10% 49.30%
Women 35 15.90% 50.70%

000's Magazine Population

Age
14-17 13 6.10% 5.80%
18-24 16 7.30% 11.40%
25-34 38 17.50% 17.80%
35-49 60 27.30% 24.40%
50-64 62 28.50% 21.90%
65+ 29 13.40% 18.60%

Social Grade

AB 26 11.70% 20.00%
C 46 21.00% 20.00%
D 49 22.50% 20.00%
E 49 22.60% 20.00%
FG 48 22.20% 20.00%

Work Status
Full-Time 114 52.30% 38.40%
Part-Time 29 13.10% 21.10%
Not Employed 76 34.60% 40.60%

All People & Full Time Workers

000's Magazine Population

Personal Occupation
Professional/Manager 29 25.80% 35.80%
White Collar Workers 25 22.00% 30.10%
Community/Personal Service, Clerical/Administrative Workers, Machinery 33 28.80% 25.10%
Sales Workers, Labourers 12 10.60% 10.10%

Personal Income
Under $20,000 6 5.60% 3.80%
$20,000-$29,999 3 2.40% 4.40%
$30,000-$39,999 6 5.00% 7.40%
$40,000-$49,999 15 13.50% 11.90%
$50,000-$59,999 16 13.80% 12.30%
$60,000 + 68 59.60% 60.20%

Roy Morgan October 2015 - September 2016
Deadlines

Issue Name On Sale Date Booking Deadline Advertorial And Broken Space Deadline Material Deadline Inserts To Printer Deadline Cancellation Deadline Product Code Confirming Special Order Deadline
Unique Cars Issue 395 24 Nov 2016 04 Nov 2016 04 Nov 2016 08 Nov 2016
Unique Cars Issue 396 22 Dec 2016 02 Dec 2016 02 Dec 2016 06 Dec 2016
Unique Cars Issue 397 26 Jan 2017 06 Jan 2017 06 Jan 2017 10 Jan 2017
Unique Cars Issue 398 23 Feb 2017 03 Feb 2017 03 Feb 2017 07 Feb 2017
Unique Cars Issue 399 23 Mar 2017 03 Mar 2017 03 Mar 2017 07 Mar 2017
Unique Cars Issue 400 20 Apr 2017 31 Mar 2017 31 Mar 2017 04 Apr 2017
Unique Cars Issue 401 18 May 2017 28 Apr 2017 28 Apr 2017 02 May 2017
Unique Cars Issue 402 15 Jun 2017 26 May 2017 26 May 2017 30 May 2017

