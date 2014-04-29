BAUER TRADER MEDIA
Unique Cars aims to service the ever-growing and ever loyal, educated, classic and collector car enthusiast. From the flamboyant muscle cars of the sensational sixties and seventies, to the humble home Humber project, our readers represent a community of like-minded and hugely passionate enthusiasts. They are extremely active in the parts and services marketplace and high-frequency attendees at events and happenings, celebrating both their cars and indeed the social interaction their passion allows.