Fast cars and driving: MOTOR is the bible for lovers of performance cars and has been since 1954. We’re about fast cars – brand new or cars tuned to go even faster, sound better and look tougher. We don’t discriminate: Fords or Ferraris, Commodores or Lamborghinis, we’ll cover – and drive – anything fast and thrilling. MOTOR plugs the reader into the driver’s seat with arresting photography, great writing and, increasingly, bewitching video across print and digital platforms. We hope you’ll join us for the drive.

Rates

Ratecard

Casual Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Level 4 Level 5

Four Colour
Full Page 5,192
DPSC 10,384
Half Page 3,288
Third Page 2,000
Quarter Page Strip 1,440

Covers
Inside Front Cover 13,500
2nd Inside Front Cover 12,400
Outside Back Cover 6,748
Inside Back Cover 5,972

State Editions

NSW VIC QLD WA SA
Full Page Colour Only
Plate Change $

Bound and Loose Inserts

2PP 4PP 8PP 12PP 16PP

Cost Per '000
Minimum print run

Signature Positions

Loading %

Specified Positions Loading (%)
Inside Front Cover Spread
Outside Back Cover
Opposite Contents FPC
Inside Back Cover
Guaranteed Positioning
Hot Gossip

Advertorial Production Costs

Spend

FPC Advertorial
1 Stock Shot
2 Stock Shot
1/2 Day Shoot/1 Model

DPS Advertorial
1 Stock Shot
2 Stock Shots
1/2 Day Shoot/2 Models
1/2 Day Shoot/Still Life Only

TPV
1 Stock Shot

Digital

Tier 2
Leaderboard 728 x 90
Medium Rectangle 300 x 250
Email Newsletters - Solus eDM
Specifications

Specifications

Bleed (h x w) Trim (h x w) Type (h x w)

Insertions
Full Page 307 x 229mm 297 x 219mm 270 x 190mm
Double Page Spread 307 x 448mm 297 x 438mm 270 x 408mm
Half Page Vertical 307 x 113mm 297 x 108mm 270 x 90mm
Half Page Horizontal 150 x 229mm 145 x 219mm 130 x 190mm
Third Page Vertical 307 x 82mm 297 x 75mm 270 x 60mm
Third Page Horizontal 100 x 229mm 95 x 219mm 80 x 190mm
2.5cm DPS Strip
2.5cm Strip

Directory Specifications

Trim (h x w) Type (h x w)
Full Page
1 Unit
2 Units Vertical
3 Units
4 Units Vertical
Profile

Readership

000's Magazine Population

All People
Men 125 91.70% 49.30%
Women 11 8.30% 50.70%

All People

000's Magazine Population

Age
14-17 9 6.70% 5.80%
18-24 16 11.40% 11.40%
25-34 27 19.80% 17.80%
35-49 36 26.40% 24.40%
50-64 31 22.70% 21.90%
65+ 18 13.10% 18.60%

Social Grade

AB 35 25.70% 20.00%
C 30 22.00% 20.00%
D 22 15.90% 20.00%
E 30 22.00% 20.00%
FG 20 14.40% 20.00%

Work Status
Full-Time 75 54.70% 38.40%
Part-Time 22 15.90% 21.10%
Not Employed 40 29.50% 40.60%

All People & Full Time Workers

000's Magazine Population

Personal Occupation
Professional/Manager 36 48.50% 35.80%
White Collar Workers 12 16.30% 30.10%
Community/Personal Service, Clerical/Administrative Workers, Machinery 12 15.50% 25.10%
Sales Workers, Labourers 6 8.60% 10.10%

Personal Income
Under $20,000 2 3.20% 3.80%
$20,000-$29,999 2 2.70% 4.40%
$30,000-$39,999 6 7.80% 7.40%
$40,000-$49,999 5 7.10% 11.90%
$50,000-$59,999 10 13.00% 12.30%
$60,000 + 49 66.20% 60.20%

Roy Morgan October 2015 - September 2016
Deadlines

Issue Name On Sale Date Booking Deadline Advertorial And Broken Space Deadline Material Deadline Inserts To Printer Deadline Cancellation Deadline Product Code Confirming Special Order Deadline
Motor Yearbook 2016 24 Nov 2016 25 Oct 2016 21 Oct 2016 27 Oct 2016 27 Sep 2016 01 Nov 2016
Motor Jan-17 22 Dec 2016 22 Nov 2016 18 Nov 2016 24 Nov 2016 25 Oct 2016 29 Nov 2016
Motor Feb-17 02 Feb 2017 03 Jan 2017 30 Dec 2016 05 Jan 2017 06 Dec 2016 10 Jan 2017
Motor Mar-17 23 Feb 2017 24 Jan 2017 20 Jan 2017 25 Jan 2017 23 Dec 2016 31 Jan 2017
Motor Apr-17 23 Mar 2017 21 Feb 2017 17 Feb 2017 23 Feb 2017 24 Jan 2017 28 Feb 2017
Motor May-17 20 Apr 2017 21 Mar 2017 17 Mar 2017 23 Mar 2017 21 Feb 2017 28 Mar 2017
Motor Jun-17 18 May 2017 18 Apr 2017 13 Apr 2017 20 Apr 2017 21 Mar 2017 24 Apr 2017
Motor Jul-17 15 Jun 2017 16 May 2017 12 May 2017 18 May 2017 18 Apr 2017 23 May 2017
Contacts

First Name Last Name Position Phone Number Email Address
Matt Rice National Group Sales Manager - Motor 02 9263 9706 matt.rice@bauertrader.com.au
Liam Quirk Brand Sales Manager - Motor 02 9282 8348 liam.quirk@bauertrader.com.au

