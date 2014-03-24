BAUER TRADER MEDIA

Launched in 1988, Farms & Farm Machinery is Australia’s number-one national farm machinery magazine. With every issue containing a diverse range of farming equipment for sale, it is where farmers turn when looking to buy and sell machinery. Farms & Farm Machinery’s market-leading position is evidenced by its strong audited circulation over the past year, down marginally in the latest period in contrast to double-digit declines for most magazines.



More than offsetting the negligible decline in print circulation has been dramatic growth in its online audience over the past 12 months.