Launched in 1988, Farms & Farm Machinery is Australia’s number-one national farm machinery magazine. With every issue containing a diverse range of farming equipment for sale, it is where farmers turn when looking to buy and sell machinery. Farms & Farm Machinery’s market-leading position is evidenced by its strong audited circulation over the past year, down marginally in the latest period in contrast to double-digit declines for most magazines.

More than offsetting the negligible decline in print circulation has been dramatic growth in its online audience over the past 12 months.

Rates

Ratecard

Casual Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Level 4 Level 5

Four Colour
Full Page 2,678
DPSC
Half Page 1,597
Third Page
Quarter Page 932
1/8th Page 472

Covers
Inside Front Cover 3,192
Outside Back Cover 3,460
Inside Back Cover 2,936

State Editions

NSW VIC QLD WA SA
Full Page Colour Only
Plate Change $

Bound and Loose Inserts

2PP 4PP 8PP 12PP 16PP

Cost Per '000
Minimum print run

Signature Positions

Loading %

Specified Positions Loading (%)
Inside Front Cover Spread
Outside Back Cover
Opposite Contents FPC
Inside Back Cover
Guaranteed Positioning
Hot Gossip

Advertorial Production Costs

Spend

FPC Advertorial
1 Stock Shot
2 Stock Shot
1/2 Day Shoot/1 Model

DPS Advertorial
1 Stock Shot
2 Stock Shots
1/2 Day Shoot/2 Models
1/2 Day Shoot/Still Life Only

TPV
1 Stock Shot

Digital

Tier 2
Leaderboard 728 x 90
Medium Rectangle 300 x 250
Email Newsletters - Solus eDM
Contacts

First Name Last Name Position Phone Number Email Address
Gillian Doreian Group Sales Manager 03 9567 4134 | 0408 053 289 gillian.doreian@bauertrader.com.au
Chendelle Kolasa Brand Sales Manager 03 95674242 | 0481 433 972 chendelle.kolasa@bauertrader.com.au
Matthew Rice State Sales Manager - NSW 02 9263 9706 | 0404 672 196 matthew.rice@bauertrader.com.au
David Wiltshire State Sales Manager - QLD 07 3101 6603 | 0466 009 383 david.wiltshire@bauertrader.com.au
Max Kolomiiets Agency Sales Manager - NSW 02 8275 6486 | 0415 869 176 max.kolomiiets@bauertrader.com.au
Andrea de Kauwe Agency Sales Manager - VIC 03 9567 4388 | 0409 117 675 andrea.dekauwe@bauertrader.com.au
Karen Lange NSW 02 8275 6482 | 0417 012 500 karen.lange@bauertrader.com.au
Ben Zappala QLD 07 3101 6615 | 0417 034 690 ben.zappala@bauertrader.com.au
Nick Lenthall SA 0439 485 835 nick.lenthall@bauertrader.com.au
Greg Boase WA 0408 516 176 greg.boase@bauertrader.com.au
Deadlines

Issue Name On Sale Date Booking Deadline Advertorial And Broken Space Deadline Material Deadline Inserts To Printer Deadline Cancellation Deadline Product Code Confirming Special Order Deadline
Farms & Farm Machinery 340 24 Nov 2016 04 Nov 2016 04 Nov 2016 08 Nov 2016
Farms & Farm Machinery 341 22 Dec 2016 02 Dec 2016 02 Dec 2016 06 Dec 2016
Farms & Farm Machinery 342 26 Jan 2017 06 Jan 2017 06 Jan 2017 10 Jan 2017
Farms & Farm Machinery 343 23 Feb 2017 03 Feb 2017 03 Feb 2017 07 Feb 2017
Farms & Farm Machinery 344 23 Mar 2017 03 Mar 2017 03 Mar 2017 07 Mar 2017
Farms & Farm Machinery 345 20 Apr 2017 31 Mar 2017 31 Mar 2017 04 Apr 2017
Farms & Farm Machinery 346 18 May 2017 28 Apr 2017 28 Apr 2017 02 May 2017
Farms & Farm Machinery 347 15 Jun 2017 26 May 2017 26 May 2017 30 May 2017
Specifications

Specifications

Bleed (h x w) Trim (h x w) Type (h x w)

Insertions
Full Page 370 x 265mm 360 x 255mm 340 x 240mm
Double Page Spread 370 x 524mm 340 x 500mm
Half Page Vertical
Half Page Horizontal 199 x 265mm 169 x 240mm
Third Page Vertical 340 x 79mm
Third Page Horizontal 112 x 240mm
Third Page Square 169 x 157mm
2/3 rd Page Vertical 340 x 157mm
2/3 rd Page Horizontal 226 x 240mm
1/6 th Page Vertical 169 x 79mm
1/6 th Page Horizontal 56 x 240mm
1/18 th Page 55 x 78mm
2.5cm DPS Strip
2.5cm Strip

Directory Specifications

Trim (h x w) Type (h x w)
Full Page
1 Unit
2 Units Vertical
3 Units
4 Units Vertical

