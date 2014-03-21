BAUER TRADER MEDIA

Deals On Wheels is Australia’s biggest-selling truck magazine, widely recognised as the “bible” for those looking to buy and sell new and used trucks, trailers, parts and accessories and much more.



Its market-leading position was confirmed by the 2012 Transport Census, a survey of 962 transport operators, which found 93% of readers read all or most of the 500+ page magazine, spending an average of two hours and 45 minutes on each issue. Almost 90 per cent read it for the ads. The reason for its success is simple: it works!