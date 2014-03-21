Deals On Wheels

Deals On Wheels is Australia’s biggest-selling truck magazine, widely recognised as the “bible” for those looking to buy and sell new and used trucks, trailers, parts and accessories and much more.

Its market-leading position was confirmed by the 2012 Transport Census, a survey of 962 transport operators, which found 93% of readers read all or most of the 500+ page magazine, spending an average of two hours and 45 minutes on each issue. Almost 90 per cent read it for the ads. The reason for its success is simple: it works!

Rates

Ratecard

Casual Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Level 4 Level 5

Four Colour - Gloss
Full Page 2,990
Half Page 1,800
Quarter Page 990

Four Colour
Full Page
DPSC POA
Third Page

Four Colour - Newsprint

Full Page 1,540
Half Page 900
Quarter Page 590
1/8 Page Scatter 330

Covers
Inside Front Cover 3,610
Outside Back Cover 3,900
Inside Back Cover 3,300

State Editions

NSW VIC QLD WA SA
Full Page Colour Only
Plate Change $

Bound and Loose Inserts

2PP 4PP 8PP 12PP 16PP

Cost Per '000
Minimum print run

Signature Positions

Loading %

Specified Positions Loading (%)
Inside Front Cover Spread
Outside Back Cover
Opposite Contents FPC
Inside Back Cover
Guaranteed Positioning
Hot Gossip

Advertorial Production Costs

Spend

FPC Advertorial
1 Stock Shot
2 Stock Shot
1/2 Day Shoot/1 Model

DPS Advertorial
1 Stock Shot
2 Stock Shots
1/2 Day Shoot/2 Models
1/2 Day Shoot/Still Life Only

TPV
1 Stock Shot

Digital

Tier 2
Leaderboard 728 x 90
Medium Rectangle 300 x 250
Email Newsletters - Solus eDM
First Name Last Name Position Phone Number Email Address
Asanka Gurusinha Group Sales Manager 03 9567 4142 asanka.gurusinha@bauertrader.com.au
Chendelle Kolasa Brand Sales Manager 03 95674242 chendelle.kolasa@bauertrader.com.au
Matthew Rice State sales Manager - NSW 02 92639706 matthew.rice@bauertrader.com.au
David Wiltshire State sales Manager - QLD 07 3101 6603 david.wiltshire@bauertrader.com.au
Max Kolomiiets Agency Sales Manager - NSW 02 8275 6486 max.kolomiiets@bauertrader.com.au
Andrea de Kauwe Agency Sales Manager - VIC 03 9567 4388 Andrea.deKauwe@bauertrader.com.au
Karen Lange NSW 02 8275 6482 karen.lange@bauertrader.com.au
Jacky Acton QLD 07 3101 6614 jacky.acton@bauertrader.com.au
Nick lenthall SA 0439 485 835 nick.lenthall@bauertrader.com.au
Greg Boase WA 0408 516 176 greg.boase@bauertrader.com.au
Specifications

Bleed (h x w) Trim (h x w) Type (h x w)

Insertions
Full Page 285 x 205mm 275 x 195mm 255 x 180mm
Double Page Spread 285 x 400mm 275 x 390mm 255 x 375mm
Half Page Vertical 285 x 113mm 255 x 88mm
Half Page Horizontal 155 x 205mm 125 x 180mm
Third Page Vertical
Third Page Horizontal
Quarter Page Vertical 125 x 88mm
Quarter Page Horizontal 60 x 180mm
Eighth Page Horizontal 60 x 88mm
Contents Feature 75 x 115mm
Index 60 x 180mm
2.5cm DPS Strip
2.5cm Strip

Directory Specifications

Trim (h x w) Type (h x w)
Full Page
1 Unit
2 Units Vertical
3 Units
4 Units Vertical
Deadlines

Issue Name On Sale Date Booking Deadline Advertorial And Broken Space Deadline Material Deadline Inserts To Printer Deadline Cancellation Deadline Product Code Confirming Special Order Deadline
Deals on Wheels Issue 409 12 Dec 2016 25 Nov 2016 25 Nov 2016 29 Nov 2016
Deals on Wheels Issue 410 16 Jan 2017 15 Dec 2016 15 Dec 2016 19 Dec 2016
Deals on Wheels Issue 411 13 Feb 2017 27 Jan 2017 27 Jan 2017 31 Jan 2017
Deals on Wheels Issue 412 13 Mar 2017 24 Feb 2017 24 Feb 2017 28 Feb 2017
Deals on Wheels Issue 413 10 Apr 2017 24 Mar 2017 24 Mar 2017 28 Mar 2017
Deals on Wheels Issue 414 08 May 2017 21 Apr 2017 21 Apr 2017 24 Apr 2017
Deals on Wheels Issue 415 05 Jun 2017 19 May 2017 19 May 2017 23 May 2017

