For more than 25 years ABC has been the number-one source of news and information for decision makers in the Australasian bus and coach industry. It delivers the depth and breadth of news and information bus and coach operators need to effectively run their businesses.

Online, ABC breaks the big stories of direct relevance to owners and managers daily — information which is also conveniently delivered direct into their inboxes every Friday. Each month ABC magazine delivers not only the best equipment reviews but comprehensive coverage of the latest industry news and issues. Annually in print and 24/7 online, NewBusSearch, Au, features specifications of all buses, chassis, bodies, seats and air-conditioning systems available on the market.


Key Contacts: Australasian Bus & Coach (ABC)

Media Kit

Rates

Ratecard

Casual Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Level 4 Level 5

Four Colour
Full Page 3550
DPSC
Half Page 2200
Third Page 1450
Quarter Page 1200
DPS 6850

Covers
Inside Front Cover POA
Outside Back Cover POA
Inside Back Cover POA

State Editions

NSW VIC QLD WA SA
Full Page Colour Only
Plate Change $

Bound and Loose Inserts

2PP 4PP 8PP 12PP 16PP

Cost Per '000
Minimum print run

Signature Positions

Loading %

Specified Positions Loading (%)
Inside Front Cover Spread
Outside Back Cover
Opposite Contents FPC
Inside Back Cover
Guaranteed Positioning
Hot Gossip

Advertorial Production Costs

Spend

FPC Advertorial
1 Stock Shot
2 Stock Shot
1/2 Day Shoot/1 Model

DPS Advertorial
1 Stock Shot
2 Stock Shots
1/2 Day Shoot/2 Models
1/2 Day Shoot/Still Life Only

TPV
1 Stock Shot

Digital

Tier 2
Leaderboard 728 x 90
Medium Rectangle 300 x 250
Email Newsletters - Solus eDM
Specifications

Specifications

Bleed (h x w) Trim (h x w) Type (h x w)

Insertions
Full Page 307 x 220mm 297 x 210mm 277 x 190mm
Double Page Spread 307 x 430mm 297 x 420mm 277 x 380mm
Half Page Vertical 276 x 120mm
Half Page Horizontal 133 x 190mm
Third Page Vertical
Third Page Horizontal 92 x 190mm
Third Page Square 135 x 125mm
Quarter Page Vertical 133 x 92mm
Quarter Page Horizontal 66 x 190mm
1/6 Page Vertical 135 x 60 mm
1/12 Page Square 64 x 60 mm
1/24 Page 30 x 60 mm
2.5cm DPS Strip
2.5cm Strip

Directory Specifications

Trim (h x w) Type (h x w)
Full Page
1 Unit
2 Units Vertical
3 Units
4 Units Vertical
Contacts

First Name Last Name Position Phone Number Email Address
Asanka Gurusinha Group Sales Manager 03 9567 4142 asanka.gurusinha@bauertrader.com.au
Vincent Villemin Brand Sales Manager 03 9567 4387 vincent.villemin@bauertrader.com.au
Matthew Rice State sales Manager - NSW 02 9263 9706 matthew.rice@bauertrader.com.au
David Wiltshire State sales Manager - QLD 07 3101 6603 david.wiltshire@bauertrader.com.au
Max Kolomiiets Agency Sales Manager - NSW 02 8275 6486 max.kolomiiets@bauertrader.com.au
Andrea de Kauwe Agency Sales Manager - VIC 03 9567 4388 Andrea.deKauwe@bauertrader.com.au
Kelly Kilic NSW 02 8268 4601 Kelly.Kilic@bauertrader.com.au
Vincent Villemin QLD 03 9567 4387 vincent.villemin@bauertrader.com.au
Nick lenthall SA 0439 485 835 nick.lenthall@bauertrader.com.au
Greg Boase WA 0408 516 176 greg.boase@bauertrader.com.au
Deadlines

Issue Name On Sale Date Booking Deadline Advertorial And Broken Space Deadline Material Deadline Inserts To Printer Deadline Cancellation Deadline Product Code Confirming Special Order Deadline
Aust Bus & Coach 352 13 Dec 2016 01 Dec 2016 01 Dec 2016 07 Dec 2016
Aust Bus & Coach 353 17 Jan 2017 05 Jan 2017 05 Jan 2017 11 Jan 2017
Aust Bus & Coach 354 14 Feb 2017 02 Feb 2017 02 Feb 2017 08 Feb 2017
Aust Bus & Coach 355 14 Mar 2017 02 Mar 2017 02 Mar 2017 08 Mar 2017
Aust Bus & Coach 356 18 Apr 2017 31 Mar 2017 31 Mar 2017 07 Apr 2017
Aust Bus & Coach 357 16 May 2017 04 May 2017 04 May 2017 10 May 2017
Aust Bus & Coach 358 20 Jun 2017 05 Jun 2017 05 Jun 2017 14 Jun 2017

Download as pdf

Add to my media kit

