4X4 Australia is a monthly publication that focuses on four-wheel drive vehicles and adventure based travel (offroad), both in Australia and internationally. It is Australia’s leading publication for all things 4x4, delivering our consumers all the information they need on vehicles (new and used), gear and destinations. The essence of the brand’s content focuses on 4WDs, the people who drive them, the gear they fit to them and the places they can take them. The people that define our brand are the very same people who read our publication – avid four-wheel drivers who have an interest in the industry and want to explore Australia.

Casual Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Level 4 Level 5

Four Colour
Full Page 2,947
DPSC 5,844
Half Page 1,765
Third Page 1,174

Covers
Inside Front Cover
Outside Back Cover
Inside Back Cover

State Editions

NSW VIC QLD WA SA
Full Page Colour Only
Plate Change $

Bound and Loose Inserts

2PP 4PP 8PP 12PP 16PP

Cost Per '000
Minimum print run

Signature Positions

Loading %

Specified Positions Loading (%)
Inside Front Cover Spread
Outside Back Cover
Opposite Contents FPC
Inside Back Cover
Guaranteed Positioning
Hot Gossip

Advertorial Production Costs

Spend

FPC Advertorial
1 Stock Shot
2 Stock Shot
1/2 Day Shoot/1 Model

DPS Advertorial
1 Stock Shot
2 Stock Shots
1/2 Day Shoot/2 Models
1/2 Day Shoot/Still Life Only

TPV
1 Stock Shot

Digital

Tier 2
Leaderboard 728 x 90
Medium Rectangle 300 x 250
Email Newsletters - Solus eDM
Specifications

Specifications

Bleed (h x w) Trim (h x w) Type (h x w)

Insertions
Full Page 307 x 229mm 297 x 219mm 270 x 190mm
Double Page Spread 307 x 448mm 297 x 438mm 270 x 408mm
Half Page Vertical 307 x 113mm 297 x 108mm 270 x 90mm
Half Page Horizontal 150 x 229mm 145 x 219mm 130 x 190mm
Third Page Vertical 307 x 82mm 297 x 75mm 270 x 60mm
Third Page Horizontal 100 x 229mm 95 x 219mm 80 x 190mm
2.5cm DPS Strip
2.5cm Strip

Directory Specifications

Trim (h x w) Type (h x w)
Full Page
1 Unit
2 Units Vertical
3 Units
4 Units Vertical
Profile

Readership

000's Magazine Population

All People
Men 127 81.60% 49.30%
Women 29 18.40% 50.70%

All People

000's Magazine Population

Age
14-17 6 4.00% 5.80%
18-24 17 10.80% 11.40%
25-34 36 22.90% 17.80%
35-49 34 22.10% 24.40%
50-64 39 25.20% 21.90%
65+ 23 14.90% 18.60%

Social Grade

AB 28 18.30% 20.00%
C 31 19.80% 20.00%
D 29 18.40% 20.00%
E 38 24.40% 20.00%
FG 30 19.10% 20.00%

Work Status
Full-Time 82 53.00% 38.40%
Part-Time 28 17.90% 21.10%
Not Employed 45 29.10% 40.60%

All People & Full Time Workers

000's Magazine Population

Personal Occupation
Professional/Manager 27 33.30% 35.80%
White Collar Workers 13 16.20% 30.10%
Community/Personal Service, Clerical/Administrative Workers, Machinery 17 20.30% 25.10%
Sales Workers, Labourers 12 14.80% 10.10%

Personal Income
Under $20,000 3 4.10% 3.80%
$20,000-$29,999 6 7.30% 4.40%
$30,000-$39,999 5 5.50% 7.40%
$40,000-$49,999 10 11.60% 11.90%
$50,000-$59,999 15 18.20% 12.30%
$60,000 + 44 53.20% 60.20%

Roy Morgan October 2015 - September 2016
Contacts

First Name Last Name Position Phone Number Email Address
Matt Rice National Group Sales Manager - 4 x 4 02 9263 9706 matt.rice@bauertrader.com.au
Scott Crowley Group Sales Manager - 4 x 4 02 9263 9758 scott.crowley@bauertrader.com.au
Deadlines

Issue Name On Sale Date Booking Deadline Advertorial And Broken Space Deadline Material Deadline Inserts To Printer Deadline Cancellation Deadline Product Code Confirming Special Order Deadline
4x4 Australia Jan-17 08 Dec 2016 09 Nov 2016 07 Nov 2016 11 Nov 2016 14 Oct 2016 15 Nov 2016
4x4 Australia Feb-17 05 Jan 2017 02 Dec 2016 30 Nov 2016 06 Dec 2016 04 Nov 2016 09 Dec 2016
4x4 Australia Mar-17 02 Feb 2017 04 Jan 2017 30 Dec 2016 06 Jan 2017 06 Dec 2016 10 Jan 2017
4x4 Australia Apr-17 09 Mar 2017 08 Feb 2017 03 Feb 2017 10 Feb 2017 10 Jan 2017 14 Feb 2017
4x4 Australia May-17 06 Apr 2017 08 Mar 2017 03 Mar 2017 10 Mar 2017 07 Feb 2017 14 Mar 2017
4x4 Australia Jun-17 11 May 2017 12 Apr 2017 07 Apr 2017 13 Apr 2017 14 Mar 2017 18 Apr 2017
4x4 Australia Jul-17 08 Jun 2017 10 May 2017 05 May 2017 12 May 2017 11 Apr 2017 16 May 2017

