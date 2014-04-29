BAUER TRADER MEDIA

4X4 Australia is a monthly publication that focuses on four-wheel drive vehicles and adventure based travel (offroad), both in Australia and internationally. It is Australia’s leading publication for all things 4x4, delivering our consumers all the information they need on vehicles (new and used), gear and destinations. The essence of the brand’s content focuses on 4WDs, the people who drive them, the gear they fit to them and the places they can take them. The people that define our brand are the very same people who read our publication – avid four-wheel drivers who have an interest in the industry and want to explore Australia.