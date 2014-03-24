BAUER TRADER MEDIA

Bauer Trader Media (formerly Trader Classifieds) is one of Australia’s leading multimedia publishers with market-leading print, web and iPad tablet products.



We publish in excess of 20 print titles in Australia, including iconic mastheads like Wheels, MOTOR, Unique Cars, Trade-a-boat, Motorcycle Trader, Deals on Wheels and Caravan World – all market-leading products that are highly respected in their individual fields.



In addition we publish classified, new specification, directory and editorial websites like TradeTrucks.com.au, NewTruckSearch.com.au, TradeYourJob.com.au, FullyLoaded.com.au and 40 more specialist websites in the industrial, agricultural, construction, marine and travel industry marketplaces.



Both consumers and advertisers are critical to Bauer Trader Media’s success. We understand the many issues that matter most to our clientele because we invest extensively in market and consumer information. Having operated highly successful businesses for 30 years in a wide variety of markets, we know those individual markets inside out.



With strong, independent editorial in most of our print titles and online, we offer the consumer real-time information as well as engaging entertainment (video and picture galleries) and give the advertiser credible support in terms of tests and reviews for their products. Knowing what drives, inspires, informs, relaxes, involves and entertains our consumers and constantly applying that knowledge to our multimedia publications is what provides us with such an excellent long-term advantage.



If you want to buy it, sell it or learn about it, we have the products to suit both your needs and your budget.