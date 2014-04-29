Divisions

BAUERWORKS

BauerWorks is an independent, full-service content marketing agency that partners directly with brands to create and continuously publish rich and relevant content across all channels.

Established more than 15 years ago as Bauer Custom Media, we have long been regarded as one of the country’s most highly credentialed custom publishers. Now, relaunched as BauerWorks, we build audiences and drive commercial outcomes for some of the Asia Pacific’s best-known brands including CPA Australia, Telstra, Westfield, Myer and Weight Watchers.

www.bauerworks.com.au

TRADER MEDIA

Bauer Trader Media (formerly Trader Classifieds) publish in excess of 20 market-leading print titles in Australia, alongside multimedia products for web and tablet. If you want to buy it, sell it or learn about it, we have the products to suit both your needs and your budget.

BAUER BOOKS

Bauer Books is the home of The Australian Women's Weekly Cookbooks, with 75 million cookbooks sold worldwide in 100 countries and translated into more than 17 languages. We’ve been teaching Australia, and the world, to cook for more than 30 years.

As its business continues to transform to one based on audiences, Bauer Media today announces it is withdrawing from the Audited Media Association of Australia (AMAA).
